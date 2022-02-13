LIVE! in NWA: It's Not Too Soon To Plan For Stars and Sauce

MONICA HOOPER

NWA Democrat-Gazette

This year's Stars and Sauce festival will be April 29-30 at The Farm in Eureka Springs, but Joshua Bradshaw, the founder of the festival, wants to give audiences a sneak peek at a pre-party starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. In addition to hearing some of the bands that will be at this year's festival, concertgoers will get to see some of the gear used for stargazing.

"Explore Scientific is also going to be there with an example of the telescopes," Bradshaw says. He explains it's hard to convey in a flyer just how high-powered the telescopes at the festival will be. "Seeing the telescope is going to get the word out a little bit better."

Providing music for the pre-party will be 1 oz jig, Rev. Pollard and The Family Holler and Monk Is King. Tickets are $15 and are available through the events page at georgesmajesticlounge.com or at the door -- but they may sell out before the event. More information on the Stars and Sauce festival is on its Facebook page.

Comedy for V-Day

The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell is planning a special Valentine's Day celebration with a three-course dinner and headliner Jamie Lissow, best known for his role in the current Netflix original series "Real Rob."

There will be seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14, and tickets are $50 for dinner and the show or $25 for the show only at grovecomedy.com.

On Sale

Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney is returning to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion June 30 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Chesney is bringing his "Here and Now Tour" with Carly Pearce to Northwest Arkansas for one show only starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets ranging from $59 to $159 went on sale Feb. 11 at amptickets.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Arooj Aftab, 8 p.m. Feb. 25 ($30-$50), The Momentary, 507 S.E. "E" St. 367-7500, themomentary.org.

ROGERS

• Michael Tisdale, Feb. 14; Modern August, Feb. 15; Jocko, Feb. 16; Brett & Terri, Feb. 17; L&B Music, Feb. 18; Ocie Fisher, Feb. 19, JJ's Grill, 4500 W. Walnut St. Free. 372-4460; jjsgrill.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14; there's an open mic night starting at 8 p.m. Feb. 15; drink and draw starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 16; and there's an open bluegrass jam at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at Chelsea's Cafe, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• It's Trivia Night with the Angry Chef at 6 p.m. Feb. 16; 96 Miles performs Feb. 18; and Charlie Mellinger plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Sierra Ferrell performs at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 ($35); Lyle Lovett performs at 7:30 p.m. March 23 ($85); and the Marshall Tucker Band plays at 7:30 p.m. March 25 ($79-$89) at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• It's Latin Dance Night at 6 p.m. Feb. 13; J. Ray Davis plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 15; Ben Harris plays solo guitar at 5 p.m. Feb. 16; JerGriffin performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Amy & Andy play at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 with special guest Stanley Ray Hampton; the Cole Birmingham Band performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; and Matteson Gregory plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• There's an Elton John Tribute at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 ($12); Marcus King plays at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 (sold out); Todd Snider performs at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16 with Tommy Womack ($20-$25); Geoff Tate of Queensryche plays at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 17 ($20); the Jeff Horton Band plays happy hour at 6 p.m. Feb. 18; and Illuminati Hotties and Fenne Lily play at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 18 with Katy Kirby ($15) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• The Sullivan Fortner Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

• Presley Drake plays Feb. 14; Brett & Terri play Feb. 15; Russ Hutchison performs Feb. 16; Jocko plays Feb. 17; and the Atlantics perform Feb. 18 at JJ's Grill, 1271 Steamboat Drive. 443-0700; jjsgrill.com.

FORT SMITH

• Kid Kentucky, a Kid Rock tribute band, plays ay 8 p.m. Feb. 18 ($17-$20); and Trent Fletcher Band, Avery Stinnett, Gannon Fremin & CCRev perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 19 ($7-$10) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Frank Foster performs Feb. 18 ($20-$27.50); Cheat Codes perform Feb. 20 ($22-$27); Ray Wiley Hubband plays at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 ($29-$49); Tab Benoit plays at 8 p.m. March 10 ($30-$39); and Candlebox performs at 8 p.m. March 17 ($25-$39) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Lyle Lovett brings his acoustic show to Fort Smith at 8:30 p.m. March 22 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org.

SPRINGDALE

• Route 358 plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

TICKETS

• Tickets ranging from $29 to $42.50 are on sale for Steel Panther with Any Given Sin March 22 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Tickets are on sale at the AMP for The Bandwagon Tour with headliners Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town and featuring The Cadillac Three May 8 at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. Tickets are $40-$138.50. Also on sale are tickets for Tim McGraw, April 29; for KING + COUNTRY, May 21; Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, June 9; Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, June 10; REO Speedwagon and Styx, with Loverboy, June 13; Backstreet Boys, June 17; Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 21; Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, June 23; Matchbox 20 with The Wallflowers, June 24; 5 Seconds of Summer, June 28; Keith Urban, Aug. 18; Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26; and Goo Goo Dolls, Sept. 18. amptickets.com.

• Tickets for Casting Crowns in concert at 7 p.m. March 24 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock are on sale. Opening acts will be We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor. Tickets range from $19.75 to $89.75, on sale at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Shinedown in concert April 29 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Opening acts will be The Pretty Reckless and Diamante. Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50, on sale at the Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets are on sale for a concert by Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at 8 p.m. May 23 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Prices range from $71.99 to $101.99 at ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets are also available for Weird Al Yankovic's Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour May 31 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Tickets are $39-$79 at ticketmaster.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.