Local notes: Humane Society offers free adoptions

Humane Society

The Northwest Arkansas Humane Society for Animals has announced that during the entire month of February, Blue Buffalo will be covering the dog adoption fee. They have a number adult dogs available. Plus the staff is very good at placing the right dog with the right human. All dogs are vaccinated, spayed or neutered and chipped.

This adoption event is for adult dogs only. Puppies, cats and kittens are excluded.

Information: (479) 936-6504 or nwahumanesocietyforanimals.org.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood products to 44 area healthcare facilities, is calling on eligible blood donors to give this week to help refill blood reserve levels, which dropped sharply during the recent winter storm.

Blood usage in Ozarks area hospitals remains high. January's transfusion numbers were the highest that have been seen in three years.

Successful donors will receive a long sleeved, quarter-zip CBCO pullover as a thank you, while supplies last.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood.

Red Cross

As severe winter storms continue to move through the country, the American Red Cross asks those in areas unaffected by weather to schedule the earliest-available blood donation appointments in their community.

More donors are needed to make appointments now for the weeks ahead to help ensure accident victims, cancer patients and new mothers experiencing complicated childbirths have access to lifesaving blood product transfusions without delay.

All who come to give blood or platelets through Feb. 28 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon.

Information: redcrossblood.org or 800-733-2767.





Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes for the upcoming week:

• Feb. 15: "Right Brain Photography," $45 members,$60 nonmembers,

• Feb. 16: "Oil Painting for Beginners," $40 members, $55 nonmembers,

• Feb. 17: "Speaking in a Wesleyan Accent," $25 members, $40 nonmembers,

• Feb. 18: "The Radical Reformation," (3 sessions), $35 members, $50 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-3541 or olli.uark.edu.