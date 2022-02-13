Loeb moving on to ASGA position

Taylor Loeb went into last fall knowing it could be her last semester of full-time golf.

She was already working in sales while wrapping up her last few classes at Henderson State University, taking advantage of the NCAA's extra year of eligibility. After winning a Class 7A state championship at Mount Saint Mary in Little Rock and being named the Great American Conference Freshman of the Year, the Maumelle native had gotten her golf fill.

But she just couldn't leave the game.

Loeb will join the Arkansas State Golf Association later this month as the director of championship operations and women's golf, returning to the organization where she served as a United States Golf Association PJ Boatwright intern three summers ago. Loeb is plenty familiar with the ASGA, having won 2014 junior women's player of the year honors as well as the 2014 women's match play title.

"When this opportunity came to be a part of the ASGA again ... I was just really excited," Loeb said. "Golf is an amazing sport, and it teaches you life lessons on and off the course."

Loeb's primary responsibility will be in organizing the ASGA's women's amateur championships. That includes site selections, volunteer management and course setup as well as overseeing the events with the help of local club professionals and superintendents.

She'll also work with the ASGA's Women's Committee for the Fore States Cup Matches, an annual tournament featuring teams from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. Loeb has previously played in the event, which rotates between the four states and will return to Arkansas in 2024 after last being played in the state at Rogers' Shadow Valley Country Club in 2019.

Loeb will assist in managing content on the ASGA's website and help the rest of the ASGA staff with its regular slate of events.

"They're super fun and awesome, but also relaxing because you're out there to play golf," Loeb said of the ASGA tournaments. "[I'm just excited about] being with the players, seeing the staff and being out of the golf course."