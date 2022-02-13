Police beat: LR police: Stolen items in trash can

LR police: Stolen items in trash can

A Little Rock man faces theft and firearms charges after police say he committed a burglary and tried to ditch the stolen items, including a gun, in a trash can, according to an arrest report.

Police spoke with a victim around 7 p.m. Friday who described a suspect in a red hooded sweatshirt that had taken a laptop, credit card and a purple suitcase with another card and a gun inside.

Officers had detained Leroy Summons, 31, who was found in an alley behind the residence, wearing a red hoodie. Summons directed police to a trash can where they found a gun and some of the other stolen items.

Summons is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person and eight counts of theft by receiving, all felonies.

Jacksonville man faces gun charges

Pulaski County deputies Saturday morning arrested a man they say is a felon who had two guns in his car during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Deputies stopped Deajon Dobbins, 23, of Jacksonville, at U.S. 167 near Trammel Road after they reported seeing him speeding on Interstate 30.

Dobbins had several warrants out and a waiver allowing a search of his car, leading officers to detain him and a cousin who was also in the car. The search turned up two pistols underneath the back passenger seat.

Dobbins is a felon and cannot legally own a firearm. Because it was judged he was near the weapons, he faces two felony charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person.