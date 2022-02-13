Man gets 30 years for attacking girl

TEXARKANA -- A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping and other crimes involving a 15-year-old girl who was attacked in September 2020 in her Texarkana home.

David Aaron Love, 26, must serve at least 70% of his sentence and may be required to do every day of his time because of prior convictions, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell said. At the time of his attack on the 15-year-old Sept. 1, 2020, Love had already served time in a Texas prison for assaulting a female jogger at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana in September 2014.

Love pleaded guilty Feb. 1 in Miller County to kidnapping, residential burglary and theft of property. A charge of rape was dropped as part of the plea deal. Love appeared before Circuit Judge Carlton Jones for the plea.

Mitchell said the victim and her family approved of the arrangement, as it spares the victim the trauma of testifying in a public trial.