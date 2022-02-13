Marathon man (and woman) get runners ready for big day





Tom and Hobbit Singleton are long-running volunteers for the Little Rock Marathon, a benefit for the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

There are various volunteer opportunities associated with the Little Rock Marathon leading up to and on the days of the event -- March 5-6. The Singletons won't miss the big event, but by the time it rolls around they will have been working toward it for 51 weeks.

"We take off the week after the marathon," Hobbit explains.

Both are certified to coach through the Road Runners Club of America and lead a free training program for runners -- a term Hobbit ensures includes walkers, too. The program, one of a handful of such free resources offered around the country, covers training for the 5K, the 10K, the half marathon and the marathon.

"I have one that will get you from literally off the couch, haven't done anything in a really long time, up to where you can start building on that," Tom says. "It gets you to where you can run for 30 minutes."

The training involves a lot of organization and planning, including choosing locations, creating routes and setting schedules, and both Singletons take time to get those things done each week. They have streamlined the work a bit over the last 20 years.

"We don't have to rewrite from scratch like we did 20 years ago," Tom says.

They vary training locations for safety purposes, and Hobbit puts together a weekly e-blast, sharing club news and letting participants know where the group will meet.

"We have people from all over who continue to subscribe," Tom says. "I wrote it for a year and I asked her to take it over because it takes so much time. She spends about four or five hours a week writing the email and getting it ready and putting it in the right format so Constant Contact can send it out."

Participants are asked to register -- and provide emergency contact information -- and sign out when they finish the training route.

"If you don't come back from a run, we'll go looking for you," Hobbit says. "Now we have individuals from the training group who volunteer to do that for Saturdays so that it's not always me and Tom."

They get to know the people who train with them and have a decent idea how long it should take each of them to finish a route. They are sticklers for this sign-out system, determined not to abandon anyone who might have gotten lost or injured along the way.

"If you're running slower than everyone else, wouldn't it be nice to know that when you get back there's someone there for you? Or that if you have any issue there's someone you can call who will come and get you?" Tom says. "I tell them to put my cellphone number in their phone, so you run with your phone and if you have issues -- you're hurt, get lost, you get scared -- it doesn't make any difference. You call, we'll come get you."

Tom jokes that every woman in town has his cellphone number. Hobbit adds that a lot of men have it, too.

Not only does he give it out freely to anyone who joins them on Saturday mornings for training runs, he offers it for people who want some extra coaching feedback or encouragement, too.

"That's our job," says Tom, who takes his volunteer commitment as seriously as a paid one. "I tell people every year at the beginning of our training season that I have a standing deal with the city of Little Rock. Every year they double my salary. I started out at nothing, and now it's double nothing, and now both of us are double nothing to the 20th power."

He kids, but he finds joy in the effort.

"There is not enough money to replace the friendships that we have and the people that we have met and all the really nice things that have happened," he says.

Through running, they have met interesting people with interesting personalities and jobs, like a tugboat captain and a neurosurgeon.

"As a grownup, other than meeting people in church or through your kids, your circle really doesn't get much wider," he says. "It's hard to make your circle really wide and diverse. Golly, what a blessing for us that we've met people from all walks of life that want to run one of our races and we've gotten to be friends with them."

Tom is, of course, busy with the training program and other Little Rock Marathon volunteer commitments as well as with his job as vice president of store operations at Crow Burlingame, yet he still runs almost every day at 5 a.m.

Hobbit, retired, prefers to get her exercise after the sun is higher in the sky.

"I'm a walker and have always been mostly a walker," she says. "One of my pet peeves is for somebody to tell me 'I'm just a walker.' You're not 'just' anything. You're an athlete. I have tried to get that out of everybody's vocabulary. You're just doing what you do, and that's great."





Hobbit and Tom Singleton have been leading a free training program for the Little Rock Marathon since before the event’s inception in 2003. They are pictured here at the Two Rivers Bridge. “In the first Little Rock Marathon that was the first turnaround,” Hobbit says. “There was nothing there then, and they had to come all the way out to the I-30 bridge and turn around and head back into downtown.” (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





