Mascot madness takes over Beijing Olympics

BEIJING -- Bing Dwen Dwen is becoming one of the biggest stars of the 2022 Olympics.

The panda mascot of the Beijing Games is everywhere, visiting events, entertaining fans and serving as a sought-after piece of memorabilia in various forms.

Medal-winning athletes have been receiving plush toy pandas after their moments of triumph, stuffed inside a plastic shell meant to represent ice. Bing means ice in Chinese.

Stuffed versions of Bing Dwen Dwen have become a popular souvenir. The pandas were sold out Monday at many locations, and elsewhere buyers have been limited to one each.

Shuey Rhon Rhon, a Chinese lantern child, is the mascot for the Paralympics and sometimes appears with Bing Dwen Dwen. The Chinese lantern is an ancient cultural symbol associated with harvest, celebration, prosperity and brightness.

A resident carries away his purchase of 2022 Winter Olympics memorabilia including mascot Bing Dwen Dwen after lining up outside a store in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)



Inflated Winter Olympic and Paralympic mascots, Bing Dwen Dwen, center right, and Shuey Rhon Rhon pose for photos at the main media center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jan. 24, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



Residents past near the Paralympic mascot Shuey Rhon Rhon left, and Winter Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen displayed near the National Stadium where a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics is taking place, in Beijing, China, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)



Silver medal finisher Federico Pellegrino, of Italy, celebrates during a venue ceremony after the men's sprint free cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)



A woman takes a picture of the Olympic mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen, at the Olympic Green ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 1, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Olympics, turns sideways to exit through the doors after visiting the Xinhua news agency's office at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

