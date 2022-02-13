MIKE MASTERSON: Physics of God

Mysterious Ways Magazine published a feature the other day headlined: "The Big Question: Can Science Prove the Existence of God."

During my five years as a professor at The Ohio State University, our Christian faculty group invited a physics professor from Texas A&M University to deliver a lecture on that very question.

His list of scientific facts supporting a supreme creator held the attention of an overflow audience anxious to hear what struck me (and I suspect most of them) as deeply significant.

In many ways, the Mysterious Ways article echoed several of that professor's points. For instance:

Cosmologist Edward Robert Harrison wrote: "The fine-tuning of the universe provides prima facie evidence of deistic design. Take your choice: Blind chance that requires multitudes of universes or a design that requires only one."

Physicist Isidor Isaac Rabi said, "Physics put me in touch with a sense of original causes. Physics brought me closer to God. That feeling stayed with me throughout my years in science. Whenever one of my students came to me with a scientific project, I asked one question: 'Will it bring you closer to God?'

Author Jon Morrison said God can't be put in a test tube and either verified or falsified. God is a spiritual being and outside the reach of empirical scientific research.

Vera Kistiakowsky, physics professor emeritus at MIT, said the exquisite order displayed by our scientific understanding of the physical world calls for the divine.

Charles Townes, a 1964 Nobel Laureate in physics, said while science seeks to know the "mechanism" of the universe, religion seeks its "meaning."

"The two cannot be separated ... It's unreasonable to think we already know enough about the natural world to be confident about the totality of forces."

Physicist Marcelo Gleiser: "To me, science is one way of connecting with the mystery of existence ... which is something we have wondered about ever since people began asking questions about who we are and where we come from ... Those questions are ... much, much older than science."

In his book "Show Me God," Fred Heeren cites how a believer explains a grand design: "The more we discover about how the universe works, the more we understand that our universe's laws are set within very narrow, very critical parameters.

"Without a combination of the wildest possible coincidences, a universe capable of sustaining intelligent life would be impossible," he writes. "Even unbelieving physicists have come to agree with the Bible's assertion that our universe has been very precisely prepared for us.

"They routinely tell us that the universe's conditions were very carefully chosen," 'adjusted,' 'fine-tuned,' or as physicist Freeman Dyson says, the universe 'in some sense must have known we were coming.'"

While skeptics will always abound, Heeren asks: Why is there such indisputable design and order in the universe rather than chaos?

He cites the phenomenon of Earth's oxygen supply that must remain close to 21 percent of the planet's atmosphere for at least as long as mammals have been around.

He also speaks to the existence of a vital ozone layer overhead, as well as the oceans and hydrologic cycle that provides life sustaining water to almost every region.

His list of similar arguments dealing with necessary fine tuning for conscious life to exist is relatively lengthy, including:

"Physicists tell us the [atom's] proton is 1,836 times heavier than the electron. Why? We know of no natural reason. We only know that if it were much different, the required molecules would not form and there would be no chemistry, no life and no physicists to wonder about it."

Then, he continues, there are the "four fundamental forces" [gravity, electromagnetism, strong and weak nuclear forces] that must be carefully selected to bring about just the kind of universe that can sustain life.

Without these specific strengths, life would be impossible across the universe. "Either we'd have no atoms, or we'd have atoms but no stars or planets," Hereen quotes physicist Richard Morris as saying.

Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking emphasized how, if the electric charge of electrons were but slightly different, stars either would have been unable to burn hydrogen and helium, or else they would not have exploded.

"It seems clear that there are relatively few ranges of value for the numbers that would allow the development of any form of intelligent life," Hawking said.

Spirit over skin

Canadian Native American Wayne William Snellgrove, in his book "Red Road Journey," discusses the nature of human beings loving each other. He contends we were born out of love and "into love" and we come from 1,000 points of love, which are our ancestors.

They brought us here so we can find out what love really is, he writes; we are not sinful in any way when we are born. "Newborn babies are beautiful, a spearhead of God's love for us. We are spiritual beings having a natural human experience, playing a part in the much bigger circle of life here on Earth.

"None of this has changed since ... the time of the first song and the first dance. We are only among our family as we walk on this Earth. We are all forms, sizes and shapes of God's love here in Earth."

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.