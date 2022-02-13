Miss Bigly best 'horsey' in Baykoa Stakes victory

HOT SPRINGS -- As assistant trainer Greg Harbut led Miss Bigly to the paddock, a gathering along the rail, limited by the cold to five people, overheard a young child yell, "Go horsey."

At least one of Miss Bigly's connections also heard the cheer.

Approximately 20 minutes later, Miss Bigly, off at 5-1, won the Grade III $250,000 Baykoa Stakes for fillies and mares four years old and up under the ride of Ramon Vazquez in 1:44.82 before an estimated crowd of 27,000 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday.

"I definitely heard her," Harbut said. "That was very cool. It's always good to get the young generation out, especially little kids like that."

Robert Zoellner's She's All the Wolfe finished second at 36-1, 1 1/4 lengths behind Miss Bigly and a head in front of third-place Jilted Bride, ridden by Joel Rosario. Coach, the 8-5 favorite trained by Brad Cox, finished fourth, 2 3/4 lengths behind the winner.

"As a contingency of owners, this is our first win in a graded stakes, so we're very excited," said Josh Flores, co-owner of Living the Dream Stables.

Miss Bigly's trainer Phil D'Amato credited the winner's jockey.

"She got a very patient ride from Ramon Vazquez," D'Amato said. "I like that he was just saving ground there, waiting for an opportunity."

Cox and Rosario were presented Eclipse Awards for 2021 as trainer of the year and jockey of the year, respectively, at a ceremony in Arcadia, Calif., on Thursday.

Miss Bigly, who finished second to Coach in Oaklawn's Pippin Stakes on Jan. 8, was third through the opening quarter-mile in 23.37.

Matera, also trained by Cox, and Coach were a head apart through the half in 47.88, with Queen Goddess, the 5-2 third-choice, in third, a head in front of Miss Bigly in fourth.

Queen Goddess, ridden by David Cabrera, would fade to fifth.

"I can see she was not grabbing the dirt," Cabrera said. "She was kind of struggling a little bit."

At the 1/8th pole, Coach still led, but Miss Bigly was within a head and would pull away from all but the fast charge of the long-shot She's All Wolfe, ridden by Francisco Arrieta.

"It never looked like she was loaded at any point down the lane today," Cox said of Coach, moments after another horse from his barn, Plainsman, won the Grade III $600,000 Razorback Handicap for older horses.

D'Amato knew Miss Bigly won against a field of talented fillies and mares.

"Those were all quality horses we were running against," D'Amato said. "I think any one of them could've won on a given day."