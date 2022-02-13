Monobob asks one woman to do it all -- at 75 mph

One of the newest Olympic sports is easily the most fun to say out loud, so a big thank-you to the monobob's creators for not going with "one-person bobsled."

But the event is unique in even more beguiling ways than its name. Compared with two- and especially four-person sleds, the pilots are busier, the ride is bouncier and, perhaps most intriguing of all, the team's wealth -- or lack of it -- makes little difference.

Also, one woman does the jobs of four men.

A monobob with the driver inside can weigh 546 pounds at most, which is less than a third the weight of a fully loaded four-man sled. The lighter weight and the weight's position in the center rather than over the axles makes a monobob more prone to sliding and fishtailing -- "skittery," as drivers describe it.

Former U.S. bobsledder John Napier, who piloted two- and four-man sleds in the 2010 Olympics and now trains kids in monobobs at Lake Placid, said it is easier to get down a track in a monobob because it is nimbler and the driver has more control, but it is also more difficult to find -- and maintain -- the perfect line.

"Driving a monobob is like driving a go-kart," he said. "A two-person bob, that's like driving a sports car -- a Ferrari or something... . Then you take a four-man bob, and that's like driving an 18-wheeler."

The four-man is significantly faster -- 95 mph or more, compared with a top speed of around 75 mph for a monobob -- and can be unwieldy. It is three feet longer but less roomy, so all four large men have to sit mostly upright, their torsos and noggins involuntarily bobbing in the turns. "It gives you just this high rotational mass; it makes you top-heavy, essentially," Napier said.

"In a four-man, you could say that on any given day, something could go wrong and you could end up on your head. Whereas in monobob, I'm saying to myself, yeah, I'm pretty darn sure I'm going to make it down. Whether I'm going to make it down clean without bumping around and skidding the walls? Well, I don't know about that... . But that's OK. I don't mind bumping a wall as long as I'm not on my head."

OK, the actual playing field is not level -- it is a steep, mile-long chute of ice. But monobob's metaphorical playing field is radically different and more egalitarian than that of its parent sport.

Bobsled is notorious for its secretive technological arms race, and in fact, big-spending Formula One powers such as McLaren and Ferrari have forayed into bobsled design. Top bobsled countries pour buckets of money into the research and development of cutting-edge sleds. The U.S. sleds in Beijing were made by BMW Designworks USA and cost $250,000 each. Meanwhile, countries hoping to enter the sport often start with used, outdated sleds and are behind before they get to the track.

But a high-quality monobob can be had for about $15,000, and all monobobs you'll see at Beijing are the same make and model, made for the Olympics by Munich-based iXent Sports.

It's the difference between commissioning a custom-made designer gown and grabbing a little black sheath off-the-rack. When everyone has the same dress ... er, sled, the only question left is, "Who drove it better?"

The answer is not always the big-money superpowers. Although the favorites to win medals on Monday are from longstanding bobsled countries and include U.S. sledders Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries, monobobbers from Nigeria, Jamaica, South Korea and Ukraine have won or placed high in World Cup races this season.

"There's a lot of nations that cannot afford the top equipment," said Jamaica's Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian after a Thursday training run at the Yanqing track. "So instead of outfitting a whole team of women, you can really just start with one person, one coach, maybe a mechanic or physio, and you can get by on a much more doable budget."

The standardization doesn't mean every monobob will be completely identical under its paint. IXent representative Tim Jager said that although the carbon-fiber hull and steel-and-aluminum chassis are all the same, drivers can change a few things, such as swapping springs to make the steering tighter or looser and moving the seat and footrests.