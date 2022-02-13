OPINION | LET'S TALK: My list of loves this Valentine's

Valentine's Day represents different things to different people in different eras of their lives.

It may indeed be all about the romantic love we and our sweethearts show each other — the googly eyes, the holding of hands, the love letters/cards, the roses and the teddy bears, the chocolates, the rose petals ... I'll keep this clean.

It may be a depressing time ... all about the school crush who doesn't know we're alive. The roses, jewelry and other goodies we watch other gals get. Pretending we don't care when no one asked us to the dance, or chickening out on asking that special person to the dance because we figure we'd get laughed at and turned down.

It may be about reaching out to show agape love for others ... others who need a kind word, a listening ear, a helping hand.

And it may just be about our love of the little things, especially in an increasingly bewildering world — things that haven't changed with the times and continue to bring us peace and joy.

After viewing V-Day through the first three lenses, I've come to appreciate the fourth. Especially after the past several years, with their health-related, economic, political and societal volatility and upheaval.

Therefore, in the fine tradition of the "Things I'm Thankful For" column I usually offer up each Thanksgiving, the Talkmistress tosses out the following list in honor of tomorrow, also known as Valentine's Day 2022.

OFF-THE WALL/ RANDOM LOVES

◼️ TV commercials featuring babies ... from the one with the babies doing the Downward Dog yoga pose and the worm dance, to the one with the baby busily chewing his own foot. (Hubby feels the same way. No matter what's going on or about whom/what he might be yelling at the TV when the news comes on ... if a commercial featuring a baby breaks in, his yelling turns to cooing.)

◼️ "Amazing Grace" played on bagpipes (although funerals are the usual occasions for which this song is played on this instrument).

◼️ Watching the occasional group of graceful geese fly in formation past our condo balcony.

◼️ Gadgety catalogs, especially those with the health aids for seniors ... things that solve, or at least mitigate, problems we figured we'd just have to suffer with. A denture recliner disk? Long-handled lotion applicator? Gel Thumb Support? Oh man, a "Pill Popper" (that helps one easily pop out pills from annoying blister packs)? Bring 'em on!

◼️ Looking at other people's family photos. Not just the "awkward" ones that once appeared in countless humorous email forwards and still appear on countless humorous websites. Wedding, prom and other special-occasion photos are favorites.

◼️ Popping packing bubbles (still!). But I do promise to go off on my own before having at it.

◼️ House and balcony plants that live. Especially after two summers of spending considerable money on quite a few that didn't.

◼️ Warm, friendly service-industry people (restaurant workers, store checkers, etc.) who are genuinely warm and friendly ... despite certain members of the public with whom they've had to deal lately.

◼️ Buying new comforter sets for the bed — even though I realize they won't stay looking like they do in the pictures, because I tend to favor the fancy-schmancy ones that last longest in guest bedrooms or one-person households.

◼️ Romantic shows and movies in which the couple doesn't end up in the sack together immediately after their first kiss.

◼️ Documentaries. In my youth, I groaned when I saw these coming. Now I find them to be a fascinating mode of self-education ... or, realizing that some aren't exactly paragons of objectivity, at least food for thought.

◼️ Crazy/silly songs. From Ray Stevens' "The Streak" and Johnny Cash's "One Piece at a Time" to Joe Tex's "Skinny Legs and All" to the completely nonsensical "Fish Heads" by Barnes & Barnes to "Rubber Biscuit" by the Chips and later, the Blues Brothers ... I love songs that make me laugh. I still have fond memories of listening to some of these ditties on the syndicated "Dr. Demento" show as a teen.

◼️ Ridiculously bad movies, especially old science fiction ones that are so bad they're unintentionally funny. And yes, I need to add "Plan 9 From Outer Space" to the ol' DVD collection.

◼️ Any mellow-mood-creating music, especially music that keeps me mellow when I'm doing something stressful, like yeah ... driving. Thanks, smooth-jazz purveyors. Especially you, Paul Hardcastle.

◼️ Learning new things, at least to an extent. New words to add to the vocab? Oh yeah. The new technology that comes along seemingly every day? Look, I never even learned to program my videocassette recorder.

◼️ The "married couples who renovate homes" TV shows, despite the occasional trip-ups and scandals.

◼️ The finding of common ground in the middle of the most impossible-seeming conflict.

Let's Talk will be "gone fishin'" the next two Sundays. Meanwhile, I looove getting that email: hwilliams@adgnewsroom.com