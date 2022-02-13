



• Sting is selling his music catalog, including the hits he made with the Police and as a solo artist, joining a chorus of stars who are cashing in with investors who see value in licensing their songs. Universal said last week that its music-publishing arm bought the catalog, including "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne" and "Fields of Gold." Financial terms were not disclosed. Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, helped form the Police in London in the 1970s as lead singer, songwriter and bass guitar player. The band combined new wave rock, reggae and jazz, and was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. Between his work with the group and as a solo artist, Sting has won 17 Grammy awards. Universal said he has sold more than 100 million albums. In 2019, music-licensing agency BMI said "Every Breath You Take" had surpassed "You've Lost That Loving Feeling" to become the most-played song in its catalog. Sting still performs live concerts and has acted in more than a dozen movies. He said he wants his work used to connect with longtime fans in new ways and "to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations." In recent months, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young and others who sold millions of albums to Baby Boomers have sold their recordings, songwriting catalogs or both. Buyers typically get the permanent right to use the songs in commercials, movies, television shows and other formats. Music industry experts put Springsteen's sale to Sony Music Entertainment at $550 million and Dylan's deal with Universal Music Publishing Group at between $300 million and $500 million.

• Snoop Dogg has taken over the record label that launched his career in the 1990s. The rapper-mogul acquired the Death Row Records brand from MNRK Music Group, which is controlled by a private equity fund managed by Blackstone, the investment firm announced last week. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. "I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value," Snoop Dogg said. "It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me." The label was founded in 1992 by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, the D.O.C. and Dick Griffey. The label's records, including Dre's first solo album, "The Chronic," and Snoop Dogg's debut, "Doggystyle," are considered classics of the hip-hop genre.





Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre participate in a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)





