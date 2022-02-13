NBA Arkansans

On active rosters through Thursday's games





PLAYER (CONNECTION) TEAM G GS FG-FGA PCT. 3-3PA PCT. FT-FTA PCT. RPG PPG

Patrick Beverley (Hogs) MIN 36 32 112-276 40.6 48-144 33.3 48-68 70.6 4.5 8.9

Daniel Gafford (El Dorado/Hogs) WAS 48 46 181-267 67.8 0-0 0.0 65-86 75.6 6.0 8.9

Isaiah Joe (FS Northside/Hogs) PHI 38 1 49-138 35.5 35-106 33.3 20-21 95.2 1.2 4.0

Malik Monk (Bentonville) LAL 50 18 238-506 47.0 114-263 40.3 59-75 78.7 3.3 13.0

Moses Moody (NLR/Hogs) GS 33 4 37-97 38.1 18-59 30.5 14-17 82.4 1.4 3.2

Bobby Portis (LR Hall/Hogs) MIL 48 43 290-585 48.7 95-225 42.2 67-87 77.0 9.1 15.5

Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge) LAL 37 0 74-157 47.1 29-80 32.2 42-61 82.4 2.6 5.9

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@adgnewsroom.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.