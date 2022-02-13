Next Step Homeless Services amends shelter proposal in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- Next Step Homeless Services has proposed closing its emergency day shelter in order to create private, non-congregate housing at 1400 S. U St. property.

This comes after hearing various concerns from the community regarding potential decreasing property value and increased numbers of homeless people traveling to the area to use Next Step's services.

City directors discussed the matter at the Jan. 4 meeting, where they decided to table the matter and gather more information. They asked over 70 questions before the Jan. 25 study session regarding a proposed rezoning from commercial heavy to a planned zoning district, which would allow Next Step to construct its non-congregate housing service.

The questions were answered by Next Step, city employees and other organizations providing services to the homeless, and the study session allowed the directors to discuss the issue among themselves and gather more information from the community.

Lavon Morton, Ward 3 city director, asked Sharon Chapman, Next Step executive director, to clarify what she means by closing the day shelter. He asked if that would mean only people living in the proposed transitional housing would be on Next Step's new campus.

Chapman said the day shelter started over 20 years ago as a place where homeless people could eat, get out of the weather and store belongings. She said if they wanted to do an interview for the housing program they could make an appointment, but there wouldn't be daily walk-in traffic cited as a concern by area home and business owners.

"Our board of directors is willing to close the emergency day shelter if we're allowed to move to South U, and only open the bridge housing community with our administrative offices and supportive services there for our housing community. So we would not be feeding anyone except the people who are our housing clients," Chapman explained.

Next Step is currently at 123 North 6th Street.

Chapman said they will do background checks on those applying for housing and not allow any sex offenders or those with a violent criminal history. She said the people using the service would likely be drug and alcohol free, and addressing mental and physical health issues before finding employment and becoming independent.

"We had 88 people last year in our transitional housing program that we have, and we had a 75% success rate of taking those people out of homelessness, which meant to us that when they left us they had permanent housing and they had income," Chapman said.

"And they usually had savings, because we have a savings program with our normal program. So we've had over 15 years of providing housing in Fort Smith, and I believe we know what we're doing and we know how to do it safely and responsibly for our community, and add value around our community with the programs that we set up for our different housing."

Kevin Settle, at-large director, asked what Next Step plans to do if they see more applications for housing than they can accommodate, and if they plan to expand in the future.

Chapman said the current proposal is for 30 houses maximum at the 3.85 acre property, and Next Step would look to other community partners providing similar services for other homeless people. She said they'd be open to building a second housing community in the future, but she thinks there's a limit to how much they can provide while also being safe and successful.

"I'm not saying that this is going to answer every single homeless person that's on the street, but it's going to make a large dent in what we can do for people who are appropriate for that kind of service," she said.

Chapman said she's received pressure from the city to move from their downtown location. She said Next Step has looked at 19 properties that either weren't appropriate for housing or their offer was denied.

Chapman said Next Step likes the proposed location due to its proximity to other homeless services, but physical barriers around the lot would also create privacy for the tenants.

Settle asked if Chapman knows what percentage of homeless people Next Step serves are Fort Smith or Sebastian County residents, and how many come from outside the area.

Chapman said they don't keep that data, but could add it to an intake card and start collecting the information.

"I think all of us that serve homeless agree that we're seeing more people coming from other parts of the state and out of the state for the last couple years," Settle said. "And that concerns me, because we're really not servicing people from Fort Smith. We're servicing people from outside Fort Smith."

The directors heard from Kevin Fitzpatrick and Solomon Burchfield, the vice president and director of New Beginnings Northwest Arkansas. The organization is based in Fayetteville and has housing similar to what Next Step is proposing.

Fitzpatrick said he saw the homeless population growing there, with many not using the housing services provided by other organizations in the area. He noted it's almost impossible to go from homeless to housed overnight, so New Beginnings was created to be an intermediate step.

"We began to think about how could we adapt this program and figure out a way to essentially create a bridge so that we would create an on-ramp for people who were living in the woods unsheltered, to give them an opportunity to create a safe space for them to work on all of the issues that they needed to, and then begin to figure out a way to off-ramp them into more permanent, supportive housing," he explained.

Fitzpatrick said they also heard concerns from the community regarding safety and security. He said New Beginnings is a gated community housing roughly 20 people, and was built in an industrial area being used as a homeless camp with residential houses surrounding the area.

"We have a 24-hour security system in place. We have a 24-hour fire watch system that is in place with the blessings of our fire chief. We have a community policing arrangement with the Fayetteville Police Department," he said. "So I think that while we emphasize that, we don't want to over emphasize that and lead people to think that this is an isolated, prison-like community. It is a community like any other that we're building. We had to go through the exact same steps that any developer in the city of Fayetteville would go through."

Burchfield said New Beginnings has been open since Sept. 20 and has had no violent incidents or police calls from neighbors since opening. He said there has been a couple of emergency calls from residents regarding health or mental health related issues.

"The residents get to create some of the rules for the community works, and they've opted to not allow visitors inside the community except on certain days where they allow family and friends. So we see very little in-and-out foot traffic from non-residents," he added.

Morton asked if New Beginnings received any money from Fayetteville to establish the facility.

Fitzpatrick said they intentionally used private money for all capital development, but Fayetteville helped by waiving all city fees to get established. He said they also talk with the city about program support and grant funding.

The directors also questioned Maggie Rice, the city's development services director, on how Next Step removing the day room services would affect the planned zoning district designation, and if they could add the services back later without city approval.

Rice said Next Step would need conditional-use approval from the Planning Commission, or the city could add a specific definition to the land-use when approving the property.

Neal Martin, at-large director, said he considers the walk-in traffic for the day room to be a big reason why area residents were in opposition to Next Step's proposal. He asked those in attendance if their opinions changed due to the current offer.

"The fundamental issue here is it's a residential business neighborhood, and it's close to our properties. We had a town hall meeting where over 100 people attended. You got copies of 262 people and business owners signed a petition asking not to approve this rezoning. That's not changed. We would prefer another location," resident Neal Cown said.

"With what they've proposed today, with not having it, it seems like it would cut down on the increased problems that we were expecting to have. But we would be concerned that they would add that back in at some point," Rose Torrance, U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Smith manager and neighbor of the proposed facility, said.

Chapman said Next Step is prepared to change the zoning to not allow adding the day shelter. She said Next Step has proven they've been trustworthy over the years they've served the community.

George Catsavis, Ward 4 director, said all homeless services are doing good work in the community, but he thinks homelessness will be a systematic issue for years to come.

"So what do we as a city five years from now? What are we going to do to address the problem of homeless with a permanent solution?" he asked. "I don't think there is a permanent solution, would you agree?"

"No, because we're offering you proven type of housing that works to move people out of homelessness," Chapman said. "We're offering you something that's not a Band Aid. We're offering you services from an organization that's provided successful housing. We're offering you something in order to move people out of homelessness. Something different than a congregate shelter."

"I think that really becomes the issue more for the larger body, not for an individual nonprofit," Fitzpatrick added. "For too long, the United States has asked nonprofits to take care of housing in America, and that's not the way it works. This is a right that we all deserve, and it starts at the very top. And our national government needs to be able to make this a number one priority in America. Just like food insecurity, housing insecurity needs to be a number one priority. That's true at the state level, and it needs to be true at the local level as well."

Andre Good, Ward 2 director, said not addressing the issue won't make it go away. He said Next Step has answered the directors' questions, and they can deny the rezoning if they want to and "quit all the messing around we're doing."

"Fort Smith is known for its kindness and generosity when it comes to taking care of people in need," Mayor George McGill added. "We're going to continue to do that, and thanks to Next Step for working with the city to address the concerns."

Following the meeting, in a memo from Rice to City Administrator Carl Geffken, she noted Chapman made modifications to the planned zoning district to allow non-congregate housing but prohibit an emergency or day shelter at the proposed location, if approved. She said the Planning Department held a neighborhood meeting on Jan. 31 to discuss the change in scope.

The Directors were given a summary of the meeting prior to their regular meeting on Feb. 1.

Morton said the information was given shortly before the meeting, and proposed the item be tabled until Feb. 15 to allow more time for consideration by the board.

His motion passed with directors Jarred Rego, Lavon Morton, George Catsavis, Robyn Dawson, Kevin Settle and Neal Martin voting in favor, and director Andre' Good voting in opposition.

Robbie Whaley (from left), Patricia Casey and Chris Marshall visit on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, outside the Next Step Homeless Shelter and Day Room in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/220206Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

