North Little Rock notebook

Pilewski contract extended by year

The North Little Rock Board of Education unanimously approved extension of Superintendent Gregory Pilewski's contract by one year.

Pilewski was hired in 2020 on a contract that extended to June 2023. On Thursday, the board voted to extend his contract to June 2024, under the same terms.

Before going to North Little Rock, Pilewski worked as the deputy superintendent of Queen Anne's County Public Schools in Maryland.

City's pump track to reopen Tuesday

North Little Rock's new pump track will reopen Tuesday after it was closed for maintenance last week.

The pump track, at Big Rock Quarry Park in North Little Rock, opened in January and was paid for with federal stimulus dollars given to the city.

UA baseball coach luncheon speaker

Dave Van Horn, the University of Arkansas' head baseball coach, will be the featured speaker at the Downtown Tip-Off Club luncheon Monday.

The luncheon will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wyndham Hotel, with proceeds going toward inclusive playgrounds in the city. A male and female high school basketball player also will be honored.

Originally from California, Van Horn has coached the Razorbacks since 2003, leading the team to six College World Series appearances and two SEC championships.