Northwest Arkansas school officials say ending contact tracing and required quarantining lifts burden

Officials from the Northwest Arkansas region's four largest school districts -- Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale and Fayetteville -- said they're no longer doing contact tracing nor requiring students and staff members to quarantine.

Ending contact tracing and quarantine requirements will lift a burden from school staff and give them more time to focus on their other duties, they said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Feb. 1 school districts will no longer be required to do contact tracing and quarantine probable close contacts of positive cases. The state's contact tracing and quarantine guidelines remain "best practices," but it's up to each district to decide whether to take those steps, he said.

Probable close contacts are identified as people who were within 3 feet of a covid-positive person for more than 15 minutes. They had been required to quarantine at home for five days and wear a mask at school for an additional five days.

Students and staff members who were fully vaccinated or who wore masks were already exempt from having to quarantine if they came in contact with a person who was positive for covid-19.

Ending contact tracing in Fayetteville schools allows nurses to resume their normal activities focusing on the health needs of students, said Alan Wilbourn, public information officer.

The district's mask policy greatly reduced the number of school-related quarantines, Wilbourn said. It's the only district out of the four that required students to wear masks for the majority of this school year.

While the district doesn't have an overall total of students who were quarantined this year, on its highest day -- Jan. 19 -- 373 students and 47 staff members were quarantined, he said. The district has 10,400 students and 1,500 staff members, he said.

















The omicron surge in January and February taxed the Springdale School District's contact tracing system, district general counsel Kendra Clay said during Tuesday's School Board meeting. In the past month, 589 staff members and 2,338 students tested positive for the virus, she said.

Nurses, principals and social workers did contact tracing and called families, Clay said. Some time during the omicron surge, the district stopped tracking which of the probable close contacts became positive because the variant was so infectious, everyone was exposed, she said.

Springdale has identified 1,761 probable close contacts among students and staff since the school year started, including 913 this semester, according to the district website. The district has about 21,800 students and about 3,000 employees.

Under the new guidelines, students and staff are encouraged to stay home if they are sick and come to school if they are not, Clay said. The new guidelines were pushed out Feb. 1, but schools closed because of winter weather Feb. 2-4, so Monday was the first day the guidelines were in effect, she said.

"I got a lot of very happy and thankful emails from principals and nursing staff," Clay said. "Really, the contact tracing process was monopolizing their time. We are very thankful we are moving in the direction of where these guidelines are taking us."

Ending contact tracing will take a significant burden off Bentonville School District nursing and teaching staff, said Leslee Wright, district communications director.

A total of 5,426 students have been quarantined this year, including 2,597 since the spring semester began Jan. 5, she said. The district has about 18,000 students, according to its website.

While Rogers schools will no longer be doing contact tracing, parents will have the choice to self-quarantine if a student comes in close contact with a positive case, said Charles Lee, assistant superintendent and the district's point of contact with the Arkansas Department of Health.

Each of the district's 25 schools established its own procedure for contact tracing, Lee said. At a minimum, the school nurse and administrators in the building were responsible for identifying and contacting families who were identified as probable close contacts.

A total of 7,391 students have been quarantined this academic year, including 4,195 this semester, Lee said. Rogers has about 15,600 students. During the omicron variant surge, the district stopped tracking how many quarantined students tested positive, he said.

"The key change is students will no longer be sent home for being in close contact with a positive individual," he said.