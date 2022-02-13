TENNIS

Tiebreaker record broken

Reilly Opelka won the longest tiebreaker in ATP Tour history to finish a straight-sets win over John Isner and advance to the final of the inaugural Dallas Open on Saturday night. The second-seeded Opelka sent a winner down the line for a 24-22 tiebreaker victory in the second set to secure the 7-6 (7), 7-6 (22) win over Isner, the No. 3 seed and de facto tournament host at the SMU tennis facility about a mile from his house. The 24-year-old Opelka, a two-time winner on tour, now has four consecutive wins over Isner. All 10 of the sets he has won against the 16-time ATP Tour champion have gone to a tiebreaker. The pair combined for 60 aces on Saturday and have now held 98 straight service games against the other, including 12 straight tiebreakers.

Tsitsipas in Rotterdam final

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas rallied past a qualifier at the Rotterdam hard-court indoor tournament on Saturday to reach his first final since the French Open last June. Tsitsipas ended Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka's run by 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Tsitsipas was made to work for nearly two hours by the 137th-ranked Lehecka, who previously upset Denis Shapovalov. Tsitsipas will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in today's final after the third seed came back from one set down to beat defending champion Andrey Rublev.

BASKETBALL

Durant plans return

Kevin Durant has taken a significant first step in hopes of rejoining the Brooklyn Nets after hurting his left knee three weeks ago. The former league MVP, who sprained his left MCL in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 15, recently began light court workouts. Durant also traveled with the club to its game against the Miami Heat on Saturday night. "It's getting better every day," Durant said Saturday. "It's a process to get back on the court and I'm going through that every day. I feel better as each week passes. It's slow but I'm looking forward to ramping things up." Considered a favorite to win the Eastern Conference, the Nets began Saturday on a 10-game losing streak. Brooklyn is 2-11 since Durant was sidelined. Durant spoke two days after the Nets traded former MVP James Harden to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks. Reports that Harden wanted out of Brooklyn intensified for days until the trade was completed Thursday.

MOTOR SPORTS

Villeneuve trying NASCAR

Jacques Villeneuve tried 14 years ago to race the Daytona 500 to add to his storied racing resume. He failed to make the field and moved on with his career. Now he's returning to Daytona International Speedway to give it another shot. The Canadian will attempt to qualify for the biggest race on the NASCAR calendar next week for a team trying to work its way to the top of stock car racing. Why would a 50-year-old former Formula One champion and Indianapolis 500 winner even bother? "The Daytona 500 is one of the three big races on the planet," Villeneuve said. "You have the Le Mans 24, the Indy 500 and Daytona, so that's one reason for doing it. And you know, you have a good race, then you end up doing a few more?" Villeneuve won the Indy 500 in 1995 and two years later was the F1 champion. He spent 11 seasons at the top level of motorsports. When he lost his F1 seat at the end of 2006, he simply searched for new racing opportunities. Now he's trying to help Team Hezeberg launch its program and hopes to qualify his way into his first Cup race since 2013 at Sonoma. Team Hezberg is a new collaborative effort between former sports car driver Toine Hezemans, Dutch businessman Ernst Berg and Reaume Brothers Racing.

BASEBALL

White Sox requiring booster

The Chicago White Sox are requiring covid-19 booster shots for their players with minor-league contracts in order to participate in spring training. On Saturday, the team confirmed reports by ESPN and The Athletic that minor leaguers must be fully vaccinated. A minicamp for some prospects is scheduled to start Feb. 22, with minor-league camp opening on March 7. It was not clear what percentage of White Sox minor leaguers have their booster shots -- or how many have received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of Johnson & Johnson. Spokesman Scott Reifert said players who do not comply would be placed on the restricted list rather than be released. Major League Baseball is not requiring players with minor-league contracts to be vaccinated against covid-19 this season, but is mandating that most staff receive the shots.