Olympic notebook

SKIING

Swiss skier leads GS

Marco Odermatt skied through poor visibility amid falling snow and took the lead after the first run of the men's giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics. After finishing his run, the Swiss skier waved his hand in front of his face to indicate difficulty in seeing the course clearly. It's the first time snow has fallen during an Alpine skiing race at this year's Olympics. Stefan Brennsteiner of Austria was 0.04 seconds behind in second and world champion Mathieu Faivre of France was 0.08 behind in third. The second run is scheduled for later today. Snow has been falling since Saturday at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center, where athletes had been racing and training on artificial snow until then. A second women's downhill training run scheduled for Sunday was canceled. Visibility was also an issue for Italian racer Luca de Aliprandini, who said "you can't see anything" after his first run. But he didn't think the race should have been postponed. The 24-year-old Odermatt has won four of the five giant slalom races this season on the World Cup circuit and he leads the discipline standings as well as the overall standings. If he holds his lead in the second run, it would be his first gold medal in his first Olympics after finishing in seventh place in the downhill and failing to finish the super-G.

Slopestyle event delayed

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu's quest for a second gold medal at the Beijing Games ran into a detour when high wind and snow postponed the qualifying round for slopestyle. No immediate plan for rescheduling was announced. The final is currently set for Monday morning and puts the gold-medal round directly against the Super Bowl, which is being televised on the Olympic network, NBC. Gu, who was born and raised in the United States, has become an even bigger star in China, the country where her mother is from and that the 18-year-old from San Francisco chose to represent. Gu won gold in big air last Tuesday. Already at the top of the hill, Gu was stretching and getting ready for some warmup runs in the blustery conditions when qualifying was postponed. The snow was blowing sideways and the flags on the bottom of the course were whipping in all directions. The visibility also was low, which makes landing jumps off the massive kickers along the course a dangerous proposition. Gu's victory in big air sparked such a celebration that Sina Weibo, the massive social network that is similar to Twitter, found its servers temporarily overloaded, according to Chinese media.

MONOBOB

Humphries builds big lead

Kaillie Humphries skipped the last day of women's monobob training at the Beijing Olympics, letting the rest of the field know that her work was done. Competing for the first time in the Olympics as an American citizen, Humphries has grabbed control of the inaugural monobob competition. The reigning world monobob champion finished two runs in 2 minutes, 9.10 seconds, giving her a massive lead of 1.04 seconds over second-place Christine de Bruin of Canada. De Bruin's time was 2:10.14. Laura Nolte of Germany was third in 2:10.32, and three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. was right in the medal hunt -- her time of 2:10.42 putting her fourth. Barring a big mistake by somebody, it looks like four women remain in the mix for the three medals. They'll be decided late tonight in the United States, right after the Super Bowl broadcast. The gap between Meyers Taylor and fifth-place Huai Mingming of China is nearly a half-second. Humphries competed in three Olympics for Canada, not counting one other time that she was an alternate for her native country. She and Meyers Taylor are the only three-time medalists in women's bobsled history; for Humphries, the haul has been two golds and one bronze.

SKATING

Valieva awaits hearing

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva remains on the preliminary start list for the short program at the Olympic Games, drawing a spot in the final group among 30 figure skaters due on the ice Tuesday night at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Valieva will start 26th if the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is meeting later today, allows her to perform. Valieva's status was thrown into question this past week following a flagged drug test taken in December. She's favored to win if she's allowed to compete. The starting order for the short program is determined by splitting the field in half according to world rankings. The lowest-ranked skaters then draw for the first 15 starting positions and the highest-ranked skaters draw for the second 15, meaning those who have legitimate medal chances will be last to take the ice. Young You of Korea will follow Valieva before her two Russian teammates, Alexandra Trusova and world champion Anna Shcherbakova. Kaori Sakamota of Japan drew the final starting number.

Workers clear snow from inside the finish area of the alpine ski venue speed course at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)



A worker clears snow from the seats in the finish area at the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)



A member of security stands in the snow in the finish area at the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

