100 years ago

Feb. 13, 1922

COTTER -- John Keen, a 14-year-old boy of Harrison, gained a reputation as a "stunt artist" several days ago, when he made a wild dive through the window of a lavatory on the south-bound passenger train, leaving Sheriff Johnson, who had him in charge taking him to the Boys' Industrial School. John and the sheriff were on the passenger train again today, and the former has the handcuffs on his legs instead of his wrists. When John made his first getaway, he was handcuffed to another boy, who was also being taken to the school. They asked the sheriff for permission to go to the lavatory. Once inside, John twisted his wrists loose from the other boy, raised the window and dived. ... The only injury he received when he made the wild jump was to his face, which had the skin torn off in several places.

50 years ago

Feb. 13, 1972

HOT SPRINGS -- Wayne Cochran and the C.C. Riders, a nationally known singing group, will give a special performance today at Tucker Intermediate Reformatory. Arrangements for the performance were made with Dane Harris, owner of the Vapors Club here, and P.E. Smithwick, a social worker at Tucker. Cochran currently is appearing at the Vapors. A spokesperson at the prison said about 300 of the 325 inmates at the institution would attend the show.

25 years ago

Feb. 13, 1997

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a scuffle involving two Baxter County deputies and two firefighters at the scene of a fatal house fire. Deputies had marked off the house with yellow crime-scene tape, and the firefighters broke the tape as they fought the fire, apparently sparking the scuffle. ... The scuffle broke out after Roger D. Lansdown reportedly set fires at his parents' home in Clarkridge in northern Baxter County, drove a pickup through a garage door at the tire store where he worked in Mountain Home, then stole gasoline from a service station near his home in Gassville. Witnesses said Lansdown started fires in his yard before he went into the house and set it on fire. His body was found in the burned-out house, an apparent suicide, officials said.

10 years ago

Feb. 13, 2012

ROGERS -- An architectural historian with the Army Corps of Engineers described the ruins of Monte Ne as "a fascinating building" and "more than I expected" after spending four days examining it. Also, she said, it's in no danger of collapsing anytime soon. Mary McCormick was talking Friday about a graffiti-covered three-story cement "tower" that was part of a 1910 hotel called Oklahoma Row. It's the largest remnant of the ghost resort on the shore of Beaver Lake. The resort town of Monte Ne was flooded in the mid-1960s when the Army Corps dammed the White River to make the lake. But Oklahoma Row was built on a hill, so the tower has remained above the water level for the most part.