Passion And Process: Photographer Chuck Davis envisions link between past, future

Chuck Davis is, in essence, a photojournalist. Having grown up in the time of the March on Washington and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, he started school at the University of Texas only to transfer to the University of Missouri at Columbia because of its esteemed School of Journalism. He worked on the student newspaper, joined the National Press Photographers Association, returned to Texas, and became chief photographer at a branch of the Fort Worth Star Telegram.

But it still wasn't enough. A decade later, he enrolled at the University of New Mexico to study the history of photography with Beaumont Newhall.

"As I arrived, Beaumont had only recently left roles at the Museum of Modern Art and the George Eastman House to join the art department set up by Van Deren Coke," Davis remembers. "UNM is a mecca to art photographers just like Mizzou is a magnet for emerging photojournalists.

"In each of these early transitions as a photographer, I was buoyed by big stories and important social issues," he explains. "Yet beyond reporting, the capturing and making of an image also appealed to me -- and especially its uncertainty of outcome.

"Creatively speaking, lightning still strikes when transforming an image into a finished object with interpretation that informs a big story," the Rogers resident says. "Robert Frank, a famous Swiss photographer said, 'When people look at my pictures I want them to feel the way they do when they want to read a line of a poem twice.'"

Davis' current project in progress looks not at news of the day, however, but at how the past continues to shape the future. Called "The Wheel," it honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory and is being shown Feb. 26-June 5 at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. The exhibition is Davis' prize for winning the museum's 2020 juried invitational show, "Exploring Mindscapes: An Artist's Reflection."

"Cultural narratives inform this project, situated in places of forced relocation -- and especially areas near the terminus of the Trail of Tears," he says of his work. "As a platform for respect and acknowledgement, 'The Wheel' tells its story in portraits, places and in moments where relocation is relayed by a combination of oral tradition, historical record, and immersion.

"As a principle for this body of work, I believe that the land we share is a great gift of the creator. Land can be surveyed and owned, but its gift cannot be bought.

"For those who share this point of view, it becomes important to restore our relationship with the soil – to meditate on the meaning of land stewardship and acknowledgement. Bestowing respect upon all people, the project engages participants of Indigenous and Native lineage, and seeks conversation about living in harmony with the cultural and physical landscape around us."

Davis answered these four questions for What's Up! They have been edited for length and clarity.

Q. At what point and why did you develop an interest in Native American culture and the Trail of Tears?

A. For much of my adult life I've lived upon lands acknowledged as home to native people, especially Navaho, Zuni, Hopi, Apache, Fox, Caddo and Ho-Chunk. Since relocating to the area we now call Arkansas, I was emotionally stirred by our shared history here at the terminus of the Trail of Tears. It is not often discussed that Northwest Arkansas was not just a place of passing, but of active participation in native removal. Both Bentonville and Benton County are locations named after Sen. Thomas Hart Benton (1782-1858) who was an architect of westward expansion. The historical mindset regarding land rights called "Manifest Destiny," a wayward notion of ownership superiority, is attributable to Benton. Sadly the city of Van Buren likewise takes its name from the 8th President Martin Van Buren, who directed Indian Removal in the late 1830s.

While it is impossible to place a present-day lens on 19th century events, by any context the terms erasure and genocide aptly describe the forceable take-over of native lands and resulting attack on native culture.

With synchronicity in mind, I'm also fascinated that a detachment of Cherokee was moving past the location of my current residence in Rogers during March of 1839, while just two months earlier the Daguerreotype process was being described to the Academy of Sciences in Paris. There is obviously no causal relationship between the events, yet as a photographer, the intersection is unmistakable.

Q. How did you find and connect with subjects to photograph for "The Wheel"?

A. Covid created difficulty in connection, even with masking and vaccinations, yet the transparency of message found recognition within historical groups and native individuals. Participants from the Cherokee National Historical Society and the Oklahoma Historical Society in particular helped give access. Many people helped me locate subjects, and one led to another.

Representation of subjects is extremely important to me. I never asked or suggested how someone should be photographed, as their depiction belongs to them. When working with people, my goal is to try and capture current thinking and self-actualization, the ... will of native people to evolve and protect culture, language, and way of living.

Places of historical importance may provide a window and reference to indigenous culture, and I was drawn to several locations, including the Hildebrand Mill and the site where the J.R Williams Union steamboat was captured. I also photographed brick columns erected as a monument to male and female seminaries in Tahlequah, and I photographed extensively at Hunter's Home in Park Hill, the only remaining pre-Civil War plantation home in Oklahoma. Sometimes I would obscure a symbol of western expansion with an element of nature; perhaps this is a form of reverse erasure. At other times I would focus on a specific element, for example a horse apple collected from a historical place -- from the grounds of the Choctaw Capital in Tuskahoma. Overall, there are more places than portraits in the exhibit.

Q. How did you get interested in historic methods of photography? And why did this project call for use of several of those methods?

A. Historically, the wet plate or tintype process is contemporary to the post-removal period. I also worked a lot in 8x10 and 4x5 sheets of film, and in the dry plate process, which is a photosensitive gelatin poured onto the surface of glass. At Hunter's Home I used a dry plate process to help depict the working conditions of one of the most important native photographers, Jennie Ross Cobb, using the same type of 100-year-old, antique camera she did. Jennie bought her dry plates and camera from a Sears and Roebuck catalog, so it made sense to me to try and re-create her process of imaging.

Q. How do images like tintypes inform the viewer in a different way?

A. For most people, tintypes are just so much novelty, yet for me they are a time capsule or teleporter to historic subjects. Our cellphones are remarkable cameras, and presentation on social media may be the most accessible exhibition platform of all time, yet is also so transitory. I hope there will be images from "The Wheel" that have greater permanence and fuel memory -- even understanding. A line of a poem to be read twice.

“‘The Wheel,’ the project created for the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, [draws its name] from the lottery wheel in which native lands were auctioned off during the period of removal from southeastern states,” Davis says. “Similarly, a wheel is a metaphor for historical cycles and the generational stories where privilege and power collide with indigenous groups. It is with deep respect in which I attempt to convey a message of reconciliation.” (Courtesy Image/Chuck Davis)



Chuck Davis



“Sometimes I would obscure a symbol of western expansion with an element of nature; perhaps this is a form of reverse erasure,” Davis says. (Courtesy Image/Chuck Davis)



“Roland Pinault: First Nation” is among works on show at FSRAM. (Courtesy Image/Chuck Davis)



Woodrow Proctor, a Keetoowah elder, allowed himself to be photographed by Davis. (Courtesy Image/Chuck Davis)

