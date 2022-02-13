Patents awarded to Arkansans

Feb. 8, 2022

Patent 11,244,271 B2. Method of Making Changes to Product Mixes on Boundary Constrained Shelves by Determining Optimal Business Metrics from a Product Mix Constrained by at Least Physical Shelf Space and at Least One Business Rule. Issued to Daniel Bruce Palmer of Bentonville, Menkes Hector Louis van den Briel of Alexandria, Australia, and Mark Ross Lawrenson of Rockdale, Australia. Assigned to Red Analytics Pty. Ltd. of Surry Hills, Australia.

Patent 11,244,767 B1. Patient Payment System and Method for the Real-Time Prevention of Healthcare Claim Adjudication Circumvention in All 100% Copay Situations. Issued to Richard James Morrison of Little Rock and Walter James Morrison of Hot Springs Village.

Patent 11,245,210 B2. High Speed Connector System. Issued to Stevan Ratkovic of Maumelle and Christopher Roth of Woodridge, Ill. Assigned to Molex LLC of Lisle, Ill.