Pet of the Week

Capone, a dapper gentleman, is looking for the right home to protect and call his own. His loyal companionship will make a great addition to those seeking a perfect partner in crime. He likes to run and play with his fellow canine pals and has a fantastic appetite for life.

Canine Close-Up

Armando is the sweetest boy and have so much love to give. Although he may be a young and spritely 2-year-old, he has the confidence of a man of many years. Armando has a heart of gold and is quite the looker if he does say so himself. He would make a great family pet and snuggle buddy.

Featured Felines

Jessie is a working cat at the Cabot Animal Shelter. His favorite activities include being outside and keeping to himself. He has experience in hunting and mousing. He is currently seeking full-time employment and a homey outdoor space.

Capone and friends can be adopted through Cabot Animal Support Services. More information is available at (501) 843-2021 and www.cabotanimalsupportservices.com.