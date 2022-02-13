Plainsman run 'his gut out,' claims Razorback Stakes win

HOT SPRINGS -- Maybe the Eclipse Award voters are onto something.

2021 Eclipse trainer of the year Brad Cox and jockey of the year Joel Rosario combined as connections with owner John Ed Anthony of Hot Springs to guide Plainsman to a win in the $600,000 Rainbow Stakes for horses four years old and up in 1:43.79 before an estimated crowd of 27,000 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday.

Plainsman, the 9-5 favorite, was never more than a neck in front of M and M Racing's Thomas Shelby, ridden by David Cohen and trained by Robertino Diodoro. That neck was the margin of Plainsman's win over second-place Thomas Shelby, who finished 1 1/4 lengths in from of third-place Popular Kid, off at 42-1 under Francisco Arrieta. Promise Keeper, ridden by jockey Florent Geroux and trained by Todd Pletcher, finished fourth, 2 3/4 lengths behind the winner in the field of eight.

"Plainsman is very straightforward," Rosario said. "He tries hard every time."

Proof of effort was evident for the first two finishers from gate to wire.

Shortly after Thomas Shelby's narrow loss, Diodoro's disappointment was overshadowed by pride.

"He ran his guts out, boy," Diodoro said. "Son of a gun. Son of a gun. I'm very proud of the horse."

Thomas Shelby broke first and Plainsman third behind Last Samurai, who faded to seventh by the wire. But Plainsman had moved to second as Thomas Shelby led into the first turn.

Thomas Shelby led Plainsman by a half length through the opening quarter-mile in 23.18, with Popular Kid in third, 4 lengths off the lead.

At the half in 47.78, Thomas Shelby was a length in front of Plainsman in second. Popular Kid remained third, his position throughout the race.

Thomas Shelby had his largest lead at 1 1/2 lengths through three-quarters in 1:12.51, but 3/8ths of a mile later, Plainsman had a head in front.

"Plainsman is a tough horse," Cox said. "I always felt he's a horse that runs his best when he turns for home and he's right there in position. If he can get the lead at some point, he's a very tenacious, hard-trying horse. I know he's a hard horse to get by once he gets the lead, so I felt pretty confident he could hold off the horse on the inside."

With no thoughts of surrender, Thomas Shelby battled back to edge closer, but Plainsman responded to win by a neck.

Rosario sounded impressed by the effort of both.

"He broke very well out of there," Rosario said. "I could have probably gone [to the lead] on the first turn, but [Thomas Shelby] decided to go, too, so I kind of just sat on the outside all the way there and see what happens. He did well. He kept fighting. The last part, it looked like the other horse was coming back, but [Plainsman] wanted to win."

Cohen seemed as pleased as Thomas Shelby's trainer.

"He's got all the fight in the world to him," Cohen said. "Tremendous job from claiming him and moving him up through the ranks. He's beat some good horses in the past, and always fights it out to the end. I was more than happy with his effort today."

Cox said he knew how important this win was to Plainsman's owner.

"He obviously loves Oaklawn," Cox said. "It's his home track, and he always wants his horses ready to run here. Obviously, between his open horses and his Arkansas-bred, this is the meet he points for. He plays a big role in Arkansas racing. I'm just proud we could get a graded-stakes win here. It was good."

Sam Pittman, head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks football team, was at the races and was asked to give the Razorback Stakes trophy to the winning connections.

"I just decided to come down here," Pittman said. "February's dead, so you can't recruit on the weekend. My wife and I came down here and was asked to give the trophy for the Razorback, so that was really cool. It was a thrill for me."

Lone Rock, the 2-1 second-choice also trained by Diodoro, was in the second flight and was never closer than 2 1/2 lengths of the front-running battle and finished sixth, 4 lengths behind the winner.

"I just wasn't his day," Diodoro said.

Geroux said a slow break kept Promise Keeper from early contention.

"He broke a little bit slow leaving the gate," Geroux said. "But he finished nicely in a big race."