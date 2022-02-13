Police ID suspect in gunfire that killed man, hurt another

Little Rock police Saturday evening named a suspect in a homicide that happened the night before and asked the public for more information, according to a Twitter post from the department.

Gerardo Castanon is wanted in the shooting that killed one person and wounded another in the 10000 block of Mabelvale Pike, according to the post.

Police declined Saturday night to identify the victims, who police spokesman Mark Edwards said are brothers. Investigators are working to notify the next of kin and expect to wait until Monday to identify them, he said.

The injured person was in critical condition just after the shooting, but had stabilized as of Saturday night, Edwards said.

When caught, Castanon faces first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges, according to the post.

The homicide was the first of two that happened Friday night in Little Rock, with the other taking place around 11:20 p.m. near the 200 block of East Seventh Street, police said, leaving one person dead and two more with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.