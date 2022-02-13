



PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

BOYS

FORWARD JOSEPH PINION, MORRILTON

• The higher the stakes, the bigger the performance for the University of Arkansas signee. Pinion averaged 28.5, 11 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in two league-title clinching road games for Morrilton, which has reeled off 11 consecutive victories. He was especially dominant Friday ,when he finished with 36 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks in the Devil Dogs' 71-66 victory at Clarksville.

GIRLS

GUARD CAYLAN KOONS, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

• The senior standout took her game up a notch or two this week to help Har-Ber sidestep two 6A-West hurdles and remain unbeaten within the conference. Koons had 25 points and five rebounds Monday in the Lady Wildcats' 33-point blowout of rival Springdale before she bombarded Bentonville West with 31 points, 14 rebounds and 4 steals in a 62-49 victory at home.





Joseph Pinion, Arkansas basketball recruit watching red-white game on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during the first half of play at Barnhill Arena, Fayetteville. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach)







Caylan Koons





