PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
BOYS
FORWARD JOSEPH PINION, MORRILTON
• The higher the stakes, the bigger the performance for the University of Arkansas signee. Pinion averaged 28.5, 11 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in two league-title clinching road games for Morrilton, which has reeled off 11 consecutive victories. He was especially dominant Friday ,when he finished with 36 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks in the Devil Dogs' 71-66 victory at Clarksville.
GIRLS
GUARD CAYLAN KOONS, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER
• The senior standout took her game up a notch or two this week to help Har-Ber sidestep two 6A-West hurdles and remain unbeaten within the conference. Koons had 25 points and five rebounds Monday in the Lady Wildcats' 33-point blowout of rival Springdale before she bombarded Bentonville West with 31 points, 14 rebounds and 4 steals in a 62-49 victory at home.