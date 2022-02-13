PREP BASKETBALL: Cedarville senior Dylan Cluck making most of final days on court after overcoming serious injuries from 2019 car wreck

At a glance

DYLAN CLUCK

School Cedarville

Class Senior

Height 6-3

Notable Recovered from car accident prior to his sophomore year to play his junior and senior seasons at Cedarville under his dad, Frank Cluck. … Averaged 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 2.6 assists per game in 3A-4 action while shooting 34.8 percent from three-point range and 70 percent from the free-throw line. … Scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds on Friday night in a 67-27 win over Cossatot River that clinched the conference’s second seed in this week’s district tournament, which will be held at Cedarville, and a berth in next week’s Class 3A Region 1 Tournament at Booneville.

CEDARVILLE -- Dylan Cluck's basketball career could end this week, or maybe next week, or perhaps the week after.

That's all fine with him. Cluck is just glad that he's able to finish out his high school career and play for his, Cedarville coach Frank Cluck after he and his older brother, Austin, were involved in a serious car accident driving home from shooting practice at the gym on July 15, 2019.

"I don't remember anything about it," Dylan said. "I just remember waking up and being in a lot of pain and not knowing where I was."

The car had struck a tree and caught fire, but the first two people that arrived on the scene had fire extinguishers in their vehicles.

Austin and Dylan were flown from the accident to a hospital in Northwest Arkansas, but it was soon determined that they needed much more care than was readily available.

"They were airlifted twice," said Frank Cluck. "They were flown from the scene to the hospital in Northwest Arkansas, which was a trauma 2 facility. They said they couldn't handle Austin's head injury. So they were going to put him on a helicopter to either Children's Hospital in Little Rock or Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., whoever had availability."

At first, Austin's injuries were thought to be more serious while Dylan's injuries were thought to be orthopedic in nature only.

"Dylan was supposedly OK," Frank said. "He had a dislocated hip, his pelvis was displaced, and his foot was messed up; all orthopedic things. They basically said that he didn't have any life-threatening injuries. They were going to put him in an ambulance once we knew where Austin was going."

Instead, one of the doctors approached Frank about possibly flying Dylan, too.

"One of the doctors asked if they could fly Dylan, too, that it would be better for him," Frank said. "I asked why are they asking me. It was because the insurance may not pay for it because there wasn't a reason to fly him. I asked if it's better for him, and he said yes, and I asked where can I sign?"

Dylan's condition took a turn, though, quickly on the helicopter ride to Springfield. The internal injuries he suffered began to appear.

"He almost died in the helicopter because his liver and spleen were lacerated," Frank said. "He lost two units of blood on the helicopter. The top line of his blood pressure was under 50."

On top of that, the hospital suggested for the helicopter to re-route because of a severe thunderstorm in Springfield. That delay could have been fatal to Dylan, so the helicopter pilot made the decision to proceed to Springfield.

Frank, a former coach at what was Fort Smith Christian School, is well aware of what might have been for Dylan had he been in an ambulance instead of a helicopter at the time.

"He probably wouldn't have lived," he said. "There's miracle after miracle after miracle that lined up that saved their lives. I'm a believer in God, and I believe He rescued them. There's time after time that nothing else changed this other than God. I firmly believe that."

Once the helicopter arrives in Springfield, care began for the brothers.

"They had emergency surgeries and were in intensive care for about two weeks," Frank said. "The first two or three days were touch-and-go. Both of them should not have lived. It's miraculous."

Austin was able to return for the start of that school year, his junior season, at Alma, where Frank was an algebra and calculus teacher.

Austin started for the Airedales and helped Alma beat rival Greenwood twice during the regular season.

Dylan missed his entire year, his sophomore season. He spent the first two months of school in a wheelchair although it was thought it would be longer.

"He stayed about two or three weeks ahead of everything they said," Frank said. "He worked really hard to try to beat whatever they told him that was next."

After that school year was over, Cedarville boys coach Andrew Tencleve decided he wanted to coach the Lady Pirates. That left an opening for a boys coach.

"It was miraculous, too," Frank said. "Coach Tencleve has been in this for years and years. He just decided to go coach the girls. First thing you know there's a job opening, and I'm talking to them about it."

Cluck coached at Cedarville in 2004 and before that for 12 years at what is now Union Christian School, but decided to get out of coaching after a highly successful run as the boys basketball and track coach.

"I got out of it when the kids were little," Frank said. "I didn't want to be gone four nights a week coaching. I wanted to be around for them."

Frank still coached his sons as they grew up. Dylan and Austin were looking forward to playing together for the Airedales that season before the wreck. Dylan was a prolific scorer in junior high and would have been on the varsity team with Austin.

With Frank taking the job at Cedarville before last season, it gave Austin and Dylan the opportunity to play together and for their dad.

"Dylan shouldn't be able to play at all, medically," Frank said. "He shouldn't be able to run a straight line. Two medical professionals said that he shouldn't be able to run. But they said if you say he can play then let him play until he can't play anymore."

Last year, Austin averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in conference play and led Cedarville to the Class 3A Region 1 finals and to the Class 3A state tournament. He accepted a scholarship to Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge where he's a freshman on the basketball team.

Dylan scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds in 22 minutes in the Pirates' regular season finale on Friday in a 67-27 win over Cossatot River that clinched the second seed in next week's 3A-4 district tournament at Cedarville.

He gives a lot of credit to Alma athletic trainer Patty Webb during the rehabilitation process.

"I had kind of lost hope that I'd be able to play," Dylan said. "Patty Webb worked with me a lot and started encouraging me. I was able to start walking. It hurt to walk so I didn't think I'd be able to run. One day, I just put on my basketball shoes to see how it felt. It felt so much better."

During his rehabilitation time, he doubted that he would be able to play basketball again due his foot injury, categorized as Lisfranc injury.

"The chances were very little," Dylan said. "The injury I had ends NFL player's careers, so I'm blessed."

That doesn't mean that playing is without its pains.

"I notice, but I've gotten used to it," Dylan said.

Dylan doesn't plan on following in his older brother's footsteps and playing collegiately. He'll hang up his basketball shoes when the Pirates end their season, whenever that is.

In the meantime, he'll enjoy the final baskets he makes over the next couple of weeks.

"I really am blessed and thank God every day that I'm able to play," Dylan said. "It's a miracle. I wouldn't be here without God."