Prep basketball roundup

GIRLS

Bentonville 51, Fayetteville 37

Bentonville bolted to an early 16-2 lead and withstood a Fayetteville comeback attempt to win Friday's 6A-West Conference game in Tiger Arena.

Ella Campbell's fourth 3-pointer gave the Lady Tigers (14-7, 7-3) their biggest lead, 32-15 with 1:13 before halftime. Fayetteville (9-14, 4-6) closed out the first half with a Wynter Beck bucket, then ran off 10 unanswered points to start the second half and pulled within 37-27 with 4:53 left in the third quarter.

Bentonville then responded with an 11-2 run to close out the third quarter for a 40-27 cushion, and its lead never dropped into single digits again.

Campbell had 18 points on six 3-pointers and Jada Brown also had 18 to lead the Lady Tigers. Beck finished with 14 to lead Fayetteville, followed by Jayla Johnson with 10.

Rogers 59, Springdale 34

Aubrey Treadwell hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points as Rogers won for the third time in as many games with a rout of Springdale.

Treadwell hit four 3-pointers and had 14 points in the first quarter as the Lady Mounties (13-10, 7-3) bolted to a 16-5 lead. Springdale pulled within 31-22 by halftime, only to have Rogers go on a 15-3 run in the third quarter and extend its lead to a 46-25 margin.

Abby Harris added a double-double for the Lady Mounties with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Carolinda Hudson led Springdale with nine points.

Van Buren 51,

Mountain Home 48 (OT)

Brooklyn Kannady scored 27 points to help the Van Buren Lady Pointers snap a five-game losing streak Friday.

Kannady's big night helped lead the Pointers to an overtime victory, the team's first win in nearly a month.

Van Buren (7-14, 2-8) will host Alma Tuesday.

Russellville 38, Alma 37

Alma's Halyn Carmack missed two foul shots with 1.6 seconds left Friday as Russellville escaped with a win in 5A-West Conference play.

Alma (9-14, 2-8) made 8-of-18 3-point attempts, including one by freshman Kiara Owens to pull the Lady Airedales to within one with 3:13 left in the fourth quarter, but were just 1-of-4 at the free-throw line for the game.

Shyisha Willis had 22 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Lady Cyclones (12-9, 6-3).

Siloam Springs 56, Greenbrier 45

Mimo Jacklik scored 18 points, Brooke Smith added 14 and Reina Tiefel 10 as Siloam Springs (15-6, 6-3) completed the season sweep of Greenbrier (14-8, 5-5).

Emma Rehm and Alex Newland each had 16 points for Greenbrier.

Farmington 72, Pea Ridge 40

Carson Dillard had 24 points to lead four Farmington players in double figures as the Lady Cardinals pulled away in the second and third quarters and defeated Pea Ridge in Cardinal Arena.

Farmington led 22-14 after one quarter, with Jenna Lawrence beating the buzzer on a halfcourt shot, then outscored Pea Ridge 20-10 in the second quarter for a 42-24 halftime cushion. The Lady Cardinals then went on a 25-11 run in the third quarter for a 67-35 advantage and forced the running clock.

Lawrence was next in line for Farmington with 15 points, followed by Megan Hernandez with 12 and Reese Shirey with 10.

Gentry 51, Berryville 30

Gentry held Berryville to just 14 points over the final three quarters and rolled past the Lady Bobcats during 4A-1 Conference win in Bobcat Arena.

Reese Hester had three of her four 3-pointers in the second quarter as Gentry (23-4, 8-4) outscored Berryville 12-6 and turned a one-point deficit into a 27-22 halftime lead. The Lady Pioneers took over in the second half, outscoring the Lady Bobcats 11-3 in the third quarter and 13-5 in the fourth quarter.

Shelby Still led Gentry with 15 points, followed by Hester with 12. Faith Kelley had 12 points and Hannah Youngblood 11 for Berryville, which plays Prairie Grove in Monday's first round of the 4A-1 Conference tournament in Pea Ridge.

Gravette 63,

Prairie Grove 44

Gravette went on a 20-9 run in the fourth quarter and pulled away from Prairie Grove for a 4A-1 Conference win in Lion Arena.

The Lady Lions bounced back from a 14-11 deficit to take a 29-25 halftime lead. Gravette went on to take a 43-35 lead after three quarters before its big run over the final 8 minutes.

Alexa Parker had 23 points to lead a trio of Lady Lions in double figures, while Da Lacie Wishon and Reese Hamilton added 12 apiece. Trinity Dobbs led Prairie Grove with 15 points.

Harrison 53, Huntsville 43

Clare Barger and Reese Ricketts combined for 39 points as Harrison defeated Huntsville during 4A-1 Conference action in Goblin Arena.

The Lady Goblins outscored the Lady Eagles 14-7 in the second quarter and extended a one-point lead into a 30-22 halftime cushion. Harrison then led by a 37-27 margin after three quarters.

Barger finished with 24 points and Ricketts added 15 for the Lady Goblins, who will be the East Division's top seed and won't play until Friday's semifinal round of the 4A-1 Conference tournament in Pea Ridge. Morgan Limson had 11 and Addisyn Routh 10 for Huntsville.

Valley Springs 51, Greenland 29

Cayley Patrick had 22 points to lead a trio of Valley Springs players in double figures as the Tigers defeated Greenland in 3A-1 Conference action at Valley Springs.

Valley Springs led 11-9 after one quarter and continued to extend their cushion to 24-15 at halftime and 36-23 after three quarters.

Halle Miller added 13 points and Tayla Trammell 10 for the Lady Tigers, who will be the No. 2 seed in the 3A-1 Conference Tournament and will play in the semifinals Wednesday at Bergman.

Lamar 57, Baptist Prep 44

Morgan Cochran led four Lamar players in double figures, and the Lady Warriors pulled away from Baptist Prep in the first half for a 3A-5 Conference victory.

Lamar (23-2, 13-1) led 12-8 after one quarter, then outscored Baptist Prep 20-11 over the next 8 minutes for a 32-19 halftime cushion. The Lady Warriors led 43-30 after three quarters.

Cochran finished with 15 points for Lamar, which will be the top seed for the 3A-5 Conference tournament at Two Rivers and will play in Wednesday's semifinal game. Shae Taylor was next with 14, followed by Kori Sanders with 13 and Karley Williams with 10.

Booneville 52, Paris 19

Booneville has had the luxury of different kids stepping up at different times throughout the season.

It was Joleigh Tate's turn Friday night.

Tate poured in 16 points and the Ladycats finished their first-ever unbeaten regular season with a smothering defensive effort in a win over Paris.

Heaven Sanchez added 12 points for Booneville (24-0, 14-0. Carah Miller contributed seven points.

Booneville will compete in the 3A-4 Conference semifinals Thursday at Cedarville.

Acorn 37, Lavaca 35

Lavaca dropped its regular-season finale to Acorn

Rylie Green led the Lady Arrows with 11 points. Katie May finished with eight for Lavaca (12-13, 6-6).

Despite dropping three of four at one point, the Lady Tigers finished the regular season with wins over Lavaca and Forman to finish the regular season 21-10 and 8-4 in league play.

BOYS

Eureka Springs 62,

Flippin 39

Eureka Springs held its second straight opponent scoreless throughout the entire first quarter, and the Highlanders completed their perfect run through 2A-1 Conference play Saturday afternoon with a win at home over Flippin.

Eureka Springs (28-3, 16-0) led 10-0 after one quarter, then outscored Flippin 29-18 in the second quarter for a 39-18 halftime cushion. The Highlanders owned a 56-26 lead through three quarters and forced the running clock to be used.

Matthew Lester had 18 points to pace Eureka's balanced offense, followed by Shane Holloway with 13 while Braden Gerth and Kegley Ertel each chipped in 11 points.

Eureka Springs will have the top seed in 2A-1 Conference tournament, which takes place in Flippin, and won't play Thursday's semifinal round. The Highlanders have already clinched a spot in the 2A-West Region tournament, which Eureka Springs will host.

Bentonville West 45, Springdale Har-Ber 35

Riley Buccino scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Wolverines to a 6A-West Conference road win.

West (15-6, 6-4) grabbed a 10-point halftime lead at 26-16 but the Wildcats twice closed within two points in the second half before the Wolverines pulled away late.

Cameron Mains led the way for Har-Ber (15-7, 5-5) with 13 points.

Springdale 53, Rogers 49

Courtland Muldrew made his presence felt in a big way as Springdale defeated Rogers in 6A-West Conference action in Mountie Arena.

The freshman guard, who didn't play during the Bulldogs' loss at home Wednesday, hit six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead Springdale.

Rogers led 18-14 after one quarter, but Springdale rallied for a 29-29 halftime deadlock and claimed a 43-39 lead after three quarters.

Muldrew was the only player in double figures for Springdale, which took sole possession of second place in the 6A-West standings after Bentonville lost to Fayetteville. Graycen Cash had 17 points to lead Rogers, followed by Will Liddell with 14.

Rogers Heritage 57,

FS Southside 56

Carson Simmons' bucket with 3.5 seconds remaining helped Heritage slip past Southside in a 6A-West Conference game at Fort Smith.

Heritage battled back from an early 17-8 deficit as the War Eagles pulled within 29-28 at halftime and took a 44-39 lead into the fourth quarter. Southside couldn't get a halfcourt shot to fall at the buzzer.

Simmons finished with 18 points to lead Heritage, followed by Micah Hill with 17. Khaliq Pulluaim had 11 points for Southside.

Russellville 42, Alma 36

Donyae May and Cameron Frazier combined for 23 points and Russellville, which had beaten Alma by 41 points just 10 days earlier, rallied in the second half for a victory in 5A-West play to remain tied with Siloam Springs and Vilonia at 8-1.

The Cyclones were just 2-of-20 from the 3-point line and 10-of-22 from the foul line.

Alma was just 11-for-36 from the field and finished with 18 turnovers. The Airedales (5-15, 2-8) opened the second half with a 12-0 scoring run, which included 3-pointers from Logan Taylor and Daniel Howard.

But Russellville (15-8, 8-1) erased a 23-18 deficit with a clinching 14-2 run.

Hunter McAlister led the Airedales with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Vilonia 56, Greenwood 41

The Eagles (15-8, 9-1) rallied from a first-half deficit to shut down the Bulldogs (8-15, 4-6) and stay in a three-way tie for the 5A-West lead.

Greenwood led 17-13 after a quarter, but the Vilonia defense held the Bulldogs to just 11 points in the second and third quarters combined. The Eagles led 40-27 after three quarters and cruised to the win.

Jones White scored 14 to pace Vilonia. Peyton Presson scored 14 points to lead Greenwood.

Mountain Home 48,

Van Buren 43

Van Buren couldn't hold off Mountain Home's second-half comeback and dropped a 5A-West Conference game at Mountain Home.

The Pointers (10-12, 3-7) led 15-8 after one quarter and 24-17 at halftime, but the Bombers rallied to take the game at 30 after three quarters and outscored Van Buren 18-13 during the final 8 minutes.

Glavine McDonald led the Pointers with 18 points, followed by Drew Brasuell with 13.

Siloam Springs 52, Greenbrier 46

Siloam Springs remained in the thick of the 5A-West Conference race with a win at Greenbrier.

The Panthers led 26-18 at halftime and 36-27 going into the fourth quarter.

Josh Stewart and Nate Vachon each scored 18 points to lead Siloam Springs (16-5, 8-1).

Harrison 57, Huntsville 54

Logan Plumlee sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Harrison the 4A-1 Conference victory over Huntsville in Goblin Arena.

Plumlee took the inbound pass from Timber Crenwelge with 1.2 seconds remaining and drilled a shot from the left wing to give Harrison (12-12, 5-6) its third victory in four games this week.

Harrison led 10-8 after one quarter and 27-22 at halftime, but the Goblins had to come from behind after Huntsville rallied to take a 40-39 lead through three quarters.

Abe Glidewell had 20 points to lead Harrison, while Plumlee finished with 18. Hayden Dotson had 22 points for Huntsville, followed by Mason Davidson with 19.

Gravette 49,

Prairie Grove 45

Gravette had to hold off Prairie Grove's fourth-quarter comeback attempt and defeated the Tigers in a 4A-1 Conference game in Lion Arena.

The win means the Lions (16-10, 6-5) earn the No. 2 seed from the West Division in the 4A-1 Conference tournament at Pea Ridge. Gravette won't play until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday's game between Prairie Grove and Harrison.

The Lions led 12-9 after one quarter and 21-16 at halftime, then outscored the Tigers 19-11 in the third quarter for a 40-27 cushion before Prairie Grove made things closer.

Gunnar Woolard had 18 points for Gravette. Eric Henderson had 11 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 19 to lead Prairie Grove.

Berryville 63, Gentry 36

Weston Teague led four Berryville players in double figures as the Bobcats closed out the regular season with a 4A-1 Conference victory at home over Gentry.

Berryville (22-5, 9-2) jumped out to an early 19-10 lead and extended it to a 36-20 halftime margin. The Bobcats then outscored Gentry 14-7 in the third quarter to make it a 50-27 game.

Teague, Berryville's 6-8 post, finished with 15 points, followed by Jake Wilson with 14, Nate Allen with 12 and Kade Davidson with 11. Bart Walker had 15 points for Gentry.

Morrilton 71,

Clarksville 66 (OT)

Morrilton rallied in overtime to hand Clarksville its third straight loss Friday. The Devil Dogs (18-6, 11-1) have won 11 in a row and finished 4A-4 play as the top seed.

Owen Ashlock led Clarksville with 37 points, while Cody Qualls had 12.

Next up for Clarksville (10-13, 5-7) is the 4A-4 Conference tournament at Subiaco.

Subiaco Academy 54, Dardanelle 45

Jonathan Mercera scored 17 of his 19 points in the final half and the Trojans, down 11-1 to start the game, rallied to beat the Sand Lizards.

After dropping three straight 4A-4 games in mid-January, Subiaco finished strong with six wins in their final seven regular-season games to finish 14-7 overall and an 8-4 conference mark heading into the 4A-4 Conference tournament, which it will host.

Waldron 57, Hackett 42

The Waldron Bulldogs raised another regular-season banner Friday.

Trenton Hunt scored 18 points and the Bulldogs captured the 3A-4 Conference crown for the third year in a row with a win over Hackett.

Lidge Stinson had 14 points for the winners (19-7, 11-3) and Jayden McConnell added 10.

Ethan Slavens led Hackett (15-10, 8-6) with 10 points.

Paris 61, Booneville 58

The Paris Eagles closed out the regular season Friday with a 61-58 win over Booneville in 3A-4 Conference play.

Jesse Wells and Sam Muldrow combined for 34 points and the Eagles held on for their 16th victory of the season.

Paris (16-9, 8-6) led by 16 (52-36) after three quarters before the Bearcats (11-12, 5-9) closed to within one (59-58) with 18 seconds remaining.

Cedarville 67,

Cossatot River 27

The Cedarville Pirates wrapped up conference play with a 40-point blowout of Cossatot River.

Lane Hightower and Dylan Cluck helped lead the Pirates (15-8, 10-4) to a strong finish in the 3A-4.

Cedarville will host the district tournament this week.

Eureka Springs 59, Yellville-Summit 21

Eureka Springs led Yellville-Summit scoreless for the entire first quarter and went on to post a 2A-1 Conference victory.

The Highlanders (27-3, 15-0) bolted to a 25-0 lead, then continued the blowout with a 38-8 halftime cushion and a 56-12 lead after three quarters.

Matthew Lester made the most of limited playing time as he hit six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead Eureka Springs. Dylan Johnson added 16 for the Highlanders.

Mountainburg 56, Mansfield 46

The Dragons wrapped up the third seed in the 2A-4 in next week's district tournament, which they will host at Carl D. Rogers Gymnasium.

Friday, Sam Orlieb hit 3-pointers in all four quarters and finished with 19 points for Mountainburg (15-11, 8-4).

Zach Jones added 11 points for the Dragons. Mansfield (7-19, 4--8) was led by Tyler Escalante, who scored 18 points, followed by Ethan Pettus with 11 and Clint Stovall with 10.

Pea Ridge 60,

Gentry 55 (OT)

Pea Ridge outscored Gentry 9-4 in overtime and came away with a victory during a 4A-1 Conference makeup game Thursday in Blackhawk Arena.

The Blackhawks trailed 28-21 at halftime and 43-36 after three quarters but outscored the Pioneers 15-8 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Austin James caused the extra 4 minutes of play when he hit a tying 3-pointer with 2 seconds left.

Bric Cates led Pea Ridge with 19 points, followed by Josh Turner with 14.

Elkins 64, Valley Springs 40

Elkins grabbed a 22-8 lead after one quarter and rolled past Valley Springs during Thursday's makeup game at Elkins.

Braedon Welch scored 21 points and Aiden Underdown 12 to lead the Elks (21-4, 10-1).

Blaine Robertson managed nine points for Valley Springs (18-13, 5-4), which trailed 36-12 at halftime.