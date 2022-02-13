Prescribed fires planned by Hot Springs National Park during the week

HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs National Park is planning to conduct prescribed burns Monday through Wednesday, depending on weather conditions.

They will be done on Sugarloaf Mountain, Music Mountain and, if time and weather permit, Graves Gravel Pit on Whittington Avenue.

For hiker safety, Sunset Trail will be closed from West Mountain Summit to Blacksnake Road on Monday, and from Blacksnake Road to Cedar Glades Road on Tuesday. Closure signs will be posted at the trailheads.

"Old-growth forest restoration, exotic species reduction, and fuels reduction are the primary reasons for conducting the prescribed fire operations," Park Superintendent Laura Miller said in a news release.

"Fire is a natural process and a way for land managers to restore fire to ecosystems in a carefully planned manner, using very specific weather and personnel guidelines to protect public safety while achieving resource management objectives."

Although all efforts are taken to minimize smoke, people who are sensitive to smoke may want to avoid outside activities on the days of the burns, the release states, noting that visitors should also keep in mind that certain areas of the park may be temporarily closed to ensure public and firefighter safety.

For more information, call Chief Ranger Jeff Johnson at (501) 620-6780.