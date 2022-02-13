Professional beards all about preference, upkeep

Q You wrote recently about coloring a beard, which is not yet a concern of mine. My question is about the actual maintenance of my beard. Being clean-shaven is easy for me (I also don't have the difficulties with razor burn that others asked you about). However, I come off too much as a boy without some stubble, and keeping that or an actual full beard consistently neat doesn't come naturally to me. What is the industry standard for a professional looking beard?

A I wouldn't say there's an absolute "industry standard" for beards, but there are approaches to grooming that make a man's face look well-groomed and/or professional and others that stand out as a mess. These grooming elements are often complicated because men have such a huge array of options, with different results for different men. As you mentioned, you can shave it all off for a smooth, low-maintenance, clean-shaven look; you can use a special razor to achieve the all-over stubble look; you can cultivate any of several types of mustaches that you wear alone; you can combine a mustache with a trim beard; or you can go all out and copy (heaven forbid!) David Letterman's current wild style beard, the bushy cave-man look.

Growing a beard is an active decision a man makes. Primarily a matter of personal style, there is a wide range of approaches. With beards, we are often thinking masculinity. Just as you make it clear to the salesman and the tailor in a clothing store that you are in charge of your appearance, so you will want to have a similar relationship with your barber. Yes, a skilled barber is an expert on all hair on your face, and is someone you should start with when planning your beard. He is skilled in his trade and you value his advice; that said, even though you put yourself in his hands, you still must make the final decisions of which advice to follow and which look you prefer. Generally, beards look best when they are tidy and uniform. When you're getting a haircut, have the barber work on any beard you have established; after asking for his suggestions, you should be watching carefully in the mirror so you can replicate closely what you see him doing.

Certainly, some facial hair styles take more maintenance to keep their shape intact. Long beards go in and out of style every few years; and today, the long beard is once again popular. But do keep in mind that growing long beards takes more effort and upkeep than short ones and there are certainly many who do not find them attractive or professional.

Of all the facial hair styles available to you, your choice should depend on a few factors. The first is the general image you want to convey. It might be young, fashion-forward, and very much in keeping with the current trend. Or it might be the conservative and traditional styles that senior executives have been wearing for decades past and will be wearing for decades to come. Or it might be a bit longer and slightly dashing -- not theatrical or extreme, but somewhat more commanding of attention than usual. Then again, if you have the personality for it and the self-confidence to carry it off, you might opt for a shaven head to set you apart from the crowd.

Other factors are the natural ones: the color and thickness of your hair, its curliness or straightness, and especially the shape of your face. Work with what you have. The cheeks are best kept free of hair. You can lengthen a round face by adding some height to the top of your head and/or by creating a small goatee or Van Dyke beard. If your face is thin, you might cultivate a trim mustache to add width to an already vertical face.

There are those who will tell you that women generally have a strong preference for a smooth, clean-shaven face. On the other hand, I have heard some women say that they think a man with a beard is very appealing. And I distinctly recall that when I was in college, there was one fellow, a senior, who was bald. All of the girls thought he was the sexiest guy around.

Whichever look you decide on, you are definitely correct to not just let it grow without paying attention to the details. You must be willing to spend time and effort to keep your hair neatly groomed. I can think of nothing less appealing than hair, and especially facial hair, that is scraggly and unkempt. Letterman can pull it off with that massive beard because he had almost 40 years of incredible success (while clean-shaven), yet, even with all of that success, with his new look, he did not return to network television.

