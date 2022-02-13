BOYS

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD

1. North Little Rock6A-Central20-3

COMMENT Nationally-ranked 'Cats are beating league opponents by 30 points on average.

2. Jonesboro5A-East20-3

COMMENT Hurricane have made a habit of making expected tests look like cakewalks.

3. Magnolia4A-821-0

COMMENT Class 4A's No. 1 team hasn't lost a 4A-8 Conference game in almost four years.

4. Little Rock Parkview5A-Central19-3

COMMENT Patriots have done very little wrong in blowing straight through the 5A-Central

5. Marion5A-East18-5

COMMENT Experienced a much easier go of things the second time around against Searcy.

6. Fayetteville6A-West18-4

COMMENT 'Dogs haven't clinched the 6A-West yet, but they're oh so close to doing so.

7. Farmington4A-126-1

COMMENT Heck of a moment when Adams canned that three from the wing Friday.

8. Maumelle5A-Central20-3

COMMENT Five players had at least 10 points in Hornets' most recent win over LR Christian.

9. Bryant6A-Central16-5

COMMENT Lindsey becoming a difference-maker on the interior for streaking Hornets.

10. Pine Bluff5A-South16-6

COMMENT Crutchfield and the Zebras are clicking on all cylinders at just the right time.

CLASS 6A

1. North Little Rock20-3

2. Fayetteville18-4

3. Bryant16-5

4. Bentonville16-7

5. Bentonville West15-6

6. Springdale16-6

CLASS 5A

1. Jonesboro20-3

2. Little Rock Parkview19-3

3. Marion18-5

4. Maumelle20-3

5. Pine Bluff16-6

6. Russellville17-7

CLASS 4A

1. Magnolia21-0

2. Farmington26-1

3. Blytheville23-3

4. Fountain Lake25-2

5. Arkadelphia22-2

6. Watson Chapel17-8

CLASS 3A

1. Dumas22-2

2. Elkins22-4

3. Osceola20-4

4. Baptist Prep17-9

5. Bergman29-6

6. Mayflower20-6

CLASS 2A

1. Lavaca27-1

2. Buffalo Island Central26-5

3. Junction City21-4

4. Eureka Springs28-3

5. Dierks23-2

6. Sloan-Hendrix24-5

CLASS 1A

1. West Side Greers Ferry28-5

2. Wonderview30-2

3. Marked Tree23-1

4. The New School31-3

5. County Line30-4

6. Bradley26-4

GIRLS

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD

1. Conway6A-Central23-1

COMMENT Clardy knows to flip the switch when Lady Wampus Cats need a spark.

2. North Little Rock6A-Central20-3

COMMENT Pivotal matchups on the docket this week with No. 4 Northside and Bryant.

3. Farmington4A-826-1

COMMENT Half-court heave from Lawrence kind of sums up Lady Cards' dominant run.

4. Fort Smith Northside6A-Central19-3

COMMENT Fourth quarter turned out to be Lady Bears' undoing vs. top-ranked Conway.

5. Melbourne2A-225-0

COMMENT Just saying ... Does anyone really want to face these ladies in the postseason?

6. Springdale Har-Ber6A-West17-4

COMMENT Interesting game against Rogers Heritage set for Tuesday at Wildcat Arena.

7. Greenwood5A-West18-4

COMMENT It's going to be tough for anyone in the 5A-West to catch the Lady Bulldogs.

8. Bergman3A-133-0

COMMENT The Lady Panthers have ripped off 57 consecutive regular-season victories.

9. Jonesboro5A-East15-6

COMMENT Tear ducts were damp after display of sportsmanship at Greene County Tech.

10. Lake Hamilton5A-South21-2

COMMENT Lady Wolves closing in on yet another perfect dash through conference play.

CLASS 6A

1. Conway23-1

2. North Little Rock20-3

3. Fort Smith Northside19-3

4. Springdale Har-Ber17-4

5. Rogers Heritage16-7

5. Bentonville15-7

CLASS 5A

1. Greenwood18-4

2. Jonesboro15-6

3. Lake Hamilton21-2

4. Marion17-7

5. Little Rock Christian19-3

6. Jacksonville17-5

CLASS 4A

1. Farmington26-1

2. Nashville25-2

3. Southside Batesville25-1

4. Morrilton18-5

5. Wynne19-5

6. Magnolia18-4

CLASS 3A

1. Bergman33-0

2. Booneville25-0

3. Centerpoint23-2

4. Lamar22-2

5. Clinton24-4

6, Episcopal Collegiate19-5

CLASS 2A

1. Melbourne25-0

2. Bigelow18-2

3. Marmaduke32-3

4. Quitman23-3

5. Rector20-6

6. Fordyce24-5

CLASS 1A

1. Norfork25-7

2. Mount Vernon-Enola25-3

3. Mammoth Spring23-7

4. Kirby24-6

5. Kingston22-8

6. Rural Special19-8