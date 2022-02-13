BOYS
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD
1. North Little Rock6A-Central20-3
COMMENT Nationally-ranked 'Cats are beating league opponents by 30 points on average.
2. Jonesboro5A-East20-3
COMMENT Hurricane have made a habit of making expected tests look like cakewalks.
3. Magnolia4A-821-0
COMMENT Class 4A's No. 1 team hasn't lost a 4A-8 Conference game in almost four years.
4. Little Rock Parkview5A-Central19-3
COMMENT Patriots have done very little wrong in blowing straight through the 5A-Central
5. Marion5A-East18-5
COMMENT Experienced a much easier go of things the second time around against Searcy.
6. Fayetteville6A-West18-4
COMMENT 'Dogs haven't clinched the 6A-West yet, but they're oh so close to doing so.
7. Farmington4A-126-1
COMMENT Heck of a moment when Adams canned that three from the wing Friday.
8. Maumelle5A-Central20-3
COMMENT Five players had at least 10 points in Hornets' most recent win over LR Christian.
9. Bryant6A-Central16-5
COMMENT Lindsey becoming a difference-maker on the interior for streaking Hornets.
10. Pine Bluff5A-South16-6
COMMENT Crutchfield and the Zebras are clicking on all cylinders at just the right time.
CLASS 6A
1. North Little Rock20-3
2. Fayetteville18-4
3. Bryant16-5
4. Bentonville16-7
5. Bentonville West15-6
6. Springdale16-6
CLASS 5A
1. Jonesboro20-3
2. Little Rock Parkview19-3
3. Marion18-5
4. Maumelle20-3
5. Pine Bluff16-6
6. Russellville17-7
CLASS 4A
1. Magnolia21-0
2. Farmington26-1
3. Blytheville23-3
4. Fountain Lake25-2
5. Arkadelphia22-2
6. Watson Chapel17-8
CLASS 3A
1. Dumas22-2
2. Elkins22-4
3. Osceola20-4
4. Baptist Prep17-9
5. Bergman29-6
6. Mayflower20-6
CLASS 2A
1. Lavaca27-1
2. Buffalo Island Central26-5
3. Junction City21-4
4. Eureka Springs28-3
5. Dierks23-2
6. Sloan-Hendrix24-5
CLASS 1A
1. West Side Greers Ferry28-5
2. Wonderview30-2
3. Marked Tree23-1
4. The New School31-3
5. County Line30-4
6. Bradley26-4
GIRLS
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD
1. Conway6A-Central23-1
COMMENT Clardy knows to flip the switch when Lady Wampus Cats need a spark.
2. North Little Rock6A-Central20-3
COMMENT Pivotal matchups on the docket this week with No. 4 Northside and Bryant.
3. Farmington4A-826-1
COMMENT Half-court heave from Lawrence kind of sums up Lady Cards' dominant run.
4. Fort Smith Northside6A-Central19-3
COMMENT Fourth quarter turned out to be Lady Bears' undoing vs. top-ranked Conway.
5. Melbourne2A-225-0
COMMENT Just saying ... Does anyone really want to face these ladies in the postseason?
6. Springdale Har-Ber6A-West17-4
COMMENT Interesting game against Rogers Heritage set for Tuesday at Wildcat Arena.
7. Greenwood5A-West18-4
COMMENT It's going to be tough for anyone in the 5A-West to catch the Lady Bulldogs.
8. Bergman3A-133-0
COMMENT The Lady Panthers have ripped off 57 consecutive regular-season victories.
9. Jonesboro5A-East15-6
COMMENT Tear ducts were damp after display of sportsmanship at Greene County Tech.
10. Lake Hamilton5A-South21-2
COMMENT Lady Wolves closing in on yet another perfect dash through conference play.
CLASS 6A
1. Conway23-1
2. North Little Rock20-3
3. Fort Smith Northside19-3
4. Springdale Har-Ber17-4
5. Rogers Heritage16-7
5. Bentonville15-7
CLASS 5A
1. Greenwood18-4
2. Jonesboro15-6
3. Lake Hamilton21-2
4. Marion17-7
5. Little Rock Christian19-3
6. Jacksonville17-5
CLASS 4A
1. Farmington26-1
2. Nashville25-2
3. Southside Batesville25-1
4. Morrilton18-5
5. Wynne19-5
6. Magnolia18-4
CLASS 3A
1. Bergman33-0
2. Booneville25-0
3. Centerpoint23-2
4. Lamar22-2
5. Clinton24-4
6, Episcopal Collegiate19-5
CLASS 2A
1. Melbourne25-0
2. Bigelow18-2
3. Marmaduke32-3
4. Quitman23-3
5. Rector20-6
6. Fordyce24-5
CLASS 1A
1. Norfork25-7
2. Mount Vernon-Enola25-3
3. Mammoth Spring23-7
4. Kirby24-6
5. Kingston22-8
6. Rural Special19-8