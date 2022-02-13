Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Jan. 17-21.

TPP 303 NLR Plaza, LLC to ARG MPLTRAR001, LLC L3 B5, Springhill Development, $31,250,000.

Kanis Medical, LLC; Central Properties, Inc; TWCS Properties, LLC to 9101 Little Rock Stolley, LLC, 9101 Kanis Road, Little Rock, L1, Kanis Commercial, $10,100,000.

RH Catering & Events, LLC; Pinnacle View Farm, LLC to Jimmy B. Hicks; Katie Hicks, 24311 Kanis Road, Little Rock, Pt W/2 Section 32-2N-14W, $1,640,000.

Asif Masood; Madiha Shahid to Suman Siddamreddy; Vasuki Himabindu Dandu, 12 Orle Circle, Little Rock, L5 B113, Chenal Valley, $1,525,000.

RHV, LLC to Promenade RE, LLC 17701 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, L3 Tract 5, Chenal Valley, $1,280,000.

CIG-Scott, LLC to Boynerian, LLC 2301 Scott St., Little Rock, Ls2-7 B2, Fulk's- Rapley Estates, $1,250,000.

Cipriano Avila; Gloria Giron Avila to Rahul Kumar; Shabana Jiwani, 23401 Lawson Road, Little Rock, L1, C Avila, $1,230,000.

Elmscourt Apartments, LLC to HAT Properties, LLC, 623 Sherman St., Little Rock, Ls4-6 B2, Stevenson, $1,200,000.

RH Catering & Events, LLC; Pinnacle View Farm, LLC to Jimmy B. Hicks; Katie Hicks, 24311 Kanis Road, Little Rock, Pt W/2 Section 32-2N-14W, $1,110,000.

John Arron Rees, Jr.; Katherine Henry Rees to Matthew Ridgway Jones; Courtney Jones, 21 Hickory Creek Drive, Little Rock, L52, Hickory Creek, $1,070,000.

Margaret Louise Milligan; Estate Of Ann Darby Kocinski (dec'd) to Karol B. Zoeller; The Karol B. Zoeller Revocable Trust Ls14-115, Forest Heights Place, $1,050,000.

US Bank, NA to CIU 5200 Kava, LLC, Ls11-12 B25, Newton- Pulaski Heights, $800,000.

Aaron Black; Karen Black to Alexander F. Ray; Lindsey K. Ray, 608 Edswood Road, Little Rock, L4, Hagan 2nd, $790,000.

Matthew David West; The Matthew David West Revocable Trust to Felix I. Tellez Avila; Sandra M. Garcia Osogobio, 49 Deauville Circle, Little Rock, L6 B86, Chenal Valley, $759,000.

Ashley G. Rankin to John S. Selig; Judy Kay Bolland Selig; The Selig Family Revocable Living Trust, L1 B55, Pulaski Heights, $675,000.

Scott M. Morey; Richa Thapa to Aaron Thomas Black; Karen Wood Black; Aaron And Karen Black Revocable Trust, L22 B109, Chenal Valley, $655,750.

Rush Flowers Harding, IV; The Harding Children's Trust No. 3 to Living Water Farms, LLC, 24311 Kanis Road, Little Rock, Pt W/2 Section 32-2N-14W, $650,000.

James Stuart Comerford; Comerford Living Trust to James Thomas Keet; Susannah Hyden Keet, 43 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Pt NW SE 22-2N-13W (L14 B2, KW LeFever Unrecorded), $649,000.

Andrew D. Pendleton; Elizabeth M. Pendleton to Lisa A. Phillips; Jason L. Phillips, 16200 Vista Del Rio, North Little Rock, L42, Mountain Crest Estates Phase I, $645,000.

David Huckabee; Lauren Huckabee to James T. Barker; Allie Barker, 209 Miramar Blvd., Little Rock, L47 B109, Chenal Valley, $645,000.

Anthony Kenton Norris to Natural State Contractors, Inc. 2 Overlook Circle, Little Rock, L122, Overlook Park, $505,000.

Willmark Homes, Inc. to Sandra Schilder, L30 B8, Wildwood Place, $475,000.

Kevin W. Womack to Anthony Kenton Norris, 2 Overlook Circle, Little Rock, L122, Overlook Park, $450,000.

Martha Anne Ulmer; The Martha Anne Ulmer Trust to Michael S Allwine; Sophie E. Allwine, Pt NE NE 34-2N-15W; Pt SE SE 27-2N-15W; Pt NW 35-2N-15W, $450,000.

Nader E. Alley to Cortney Jatina Allen; Ryan Martain Allen, 13311 Saddle Hill Drive, Little Rock, L151R, Hillsborough Phase VB, $385,000.

Les Wyatt; Sherry L. Wyatt to Chad Austin Millard, 17 Lorian Drive, Little Rock, L51, Chenal Ridge Phase II, $380,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Deborah F. White, L10 B4, Copper Run Phase IIA, $377,500.

Mid-Ark Drywall Company, Inc. to Shannon Vashon Mickens, 10 Keystone Lane, Maumelle, L7 B25, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $365,900.

Knickerbocker, LLLP; Knickerbocker Properties to Philander Smith College, Ls7-9 B283 & L12A B283, Original City Of Little Rock, $365,000.

Chad Billson; Theresa Billson to Benjamin Walker; Andrea Walker, 2833 Harmony Cove, Sherwood, L225, Miller's Crossing Phase 4, $350,000.

Coburn Construction, LLC to Kevin Thomas, 16 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, L21 B3, Copper Run Phase 2, $350,000.

J. Maxwell Investments, LLC to Marsh PM, LLC, 12001 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, Pt W/2 SW 7-1S-12W, $348,500.

Adam Carson; Jenny Carson to Robert Wayne Estes, Jr.; Jane Estes, 1511 Winslow Drive, Little Rock, L11, Hall Cove, $339,000.

Sarah Vestal to Brandon T. Garlitos 15401 Hartford St., Little Rock, L225, Capitol Lakes Estates Phase 1B, $335,000.

Karen M. Parrish; Winfred C. And Faye Y. Mullen Family Trust to Richard M. Wilson; Beth S. Wilson L2 B2, Chevaux Court Phase 2, $330,000.

Kenneth D. Dill to Victor A. Shaw, 6671 Gap Point Circle, Sherwood, L11 B3, Gap Creek, $330,000.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC to Ebonie Thomas, 16003 Burleigh Court, Little Rock, L124, Lochridge Estates Phase 2, $327,900.

Robert Best; Donald And Billie Brindley Irrevocable Trust to Kenny Green; Bridget Green, 5 Masters Place Drive, Maumelle, L70, Masters Place, $310,000.

Fitzhugh Construction, Inc. to John T Goodwin, Jr.; Ernestine Goodwin, 3 Durango Cove, Maumelle, L136, Kenwood Estates Phase 5, $306,900.

Kustommade Properties, LLC to Jason Duran Nelson, 3307 W. 15th St., Little Rock, L4 B32, Jones & Worthen, $305,000.

Pamela Sue Mobley to Teressa Holloway, 111 Baronne Way, Maumelle, L1257, The Quarters- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 20, $305,000.

Andrea Barnes to Trudy Osment, 1412 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock, L131, Kingwood Place, $301,000.

James Road Project, LLC to James C. McPeak; Allison S. McPeak, L5 B5, Villages Of San Luis, $299,000.

Ridgewood Timber Corp. to Bobby Joe Wilson, Pt E/2 Section 12-1S-13W, $289,010.

John Cary to Sean Taheryan, 22 Bangor Court, Little Rock, L207, Capitol Lakes Estates Phase 1B, $275,000.

Griffin Sloves to Devan Stevens; Marie Stevens, 1900 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, L9, Sanford Phase I & II, $272,449.

Jarrod A. Lee; Angela D. Lee to David Neil Robertson, Jr.; Meghan Robertson, 5 Silver Birch Court, Little Rock, L321, Pleasant View Phase V, $270,000.

Shirley E. McFarlin; Jack C. McFarlin. (dec'd) to M & D Group, LLC, Ls1-4 & 13-16 B16, Gibralter Heights, $270,000.

Tonya Perkins; Shea Perkins to Dennis J. Harvey; Candace J. Harvey, 2019 Dean Martin Drive, Cabot, Pt NE NW 13-4N-11W, $265,000.

Lloyd W. Kitchens; Alicia Kitchens to Jacob Rice, 36 Nob Hill Cove, Little Rock, L1, Nob Hill Heights, $255,000.

C. James Wierdsma; Chester James Wierdsma to Brian Shaddock; Allison Fuller, 2101 S. Arch St., Little Rock, Ls1-2 B16, Fulton, $250,000.

Ted R. Bishop to Mead Auto Group, LLC Tract A, Little Rock Industrial District, $250,000.

Stephen F. Perry to Mar-Lis Enterprises, LLC, 10613 Brazos Valley Lane, Little Rock, L16 B43, Pleasant Valley, $250,000.

James Built Homes, Inc. to Toccara Rose Lee, 804 Atkins Road, Little Rock, L15 B17, Gibralter Heights, $249,000.

Daniel John Moreth; Jessica Moreth to Jeffrey Dang; Karen Dang, 41 W. Point Drive, Maumelle, L207, West Pointe, $241,051.

Yerik V. Henderson; Leah M. Henderson to Timothy Drennan; Heather Drennan, 13200 Morrison Road, Little Rock, L299, Marlowe Manor Phase V, $240,000.

Katherine Helms to Brian John Lane, 4807 Lafayette Ave., Little Rock, L2 B2, Reutlinger, $239,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Redhaven Properties, LLC 7 Pear Tree Place, Little Rock, L250, Otter Creek Community Phase II, $235,000.

Steven L. Sherrill, II; Kassia C Sherrill to Derek Lee Copley, 11324 Hickory Hill Road, Little Rock, L192, Sandpiper Phase II, $235,000.

Susan A. Riley to April Harvey, 15 Park Ridge Drive, Maumelle, L7, Park Ridge, $229,900.

Avery Campbell; Sherkari Campbell to Kimberly Simpson, 132 Bentley Circle, Little Rock, L142, Bentley Court Phase III, $229,000.

Scott A. Dent; Shelley R. Dent to Tina M. Zago, 391 Mountain Terrace Circle, Maumelle. L6A, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase I, $225,000.

William O. Thomasson, Jr.; Susan Thomasson to HS Rocket, LLC L22 B5, Elmhurst, $220,000.

Suzanne L. Tipton; Rory A. Tipton to Syed Jafar Mehdi, 14 Shadywood Court, Little Rock, L425, Pleasant View Phase VII-C, $219,900.

Diamond Heffington to Erik Castillo, 6501 Countrywood Cove, North Little Rock, L4 B4, Countryside, $212,900.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA to Wells Fargo Bank, NA 10920 Bull Runn, Mabelvale, L91, Shiloh, $210,831.

Christopher Hall; Cynthia Hall to GenEnt, LLC L63, Leawood Mountain, $210,000.

Kuh Ho Walker; Edward Walker to Dale Leander Epting, 5604 Aviator Drive, Jacksonville, L80, Base Meadows Phase II, $205,000.

Danielle K. Clayborne; Danielle K. Powell; Fred Powell to Shonta Denise Miller; Kevin Demond Miller, 31 Westfield Court, Little Rock, L123, Westfield Phase II, $201,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC 12305 Vision Court, North Little Rock, L515, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $200,800.

Fletcher Martin to Thomas Gene "Ted" Mitchell; Amy Glasgow Mitchell; Ted And Amy Glasgow Mitchell Joint Revocable Trust L1, Pinnacle Estates, $200,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Braxon Lake 43, LLC L2, Stagecoach Meadows, $190,765.

Young Home Sales, Inc. to Kaitlyn Haynes; Evan Grove, 5 Longview Road, North Little Rock, L4 B5, Heyden's North Little Rock Heights; Ls3-4, Oates, $190,000.

Auston Seth Anthony to Teri L. Abraham, 23 Pennwood Drive, Sherwood, L2, Penny's Replat- Pennwood, $185,000.

Forward Properties, LLC to Matthew A. Naylor, 64 Kiingsbridge Way, Little Rock, Apt. 64, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR 6, $184,000.

Chad B. Taylor to J&R Properties, LLC Ls10-11 B14, Midland Hills, $180,000.

Zato Investments Ltd. Co. to Sangre Investments, LLC, 5912 Southwick Drive, Little Rock, Ls2-3, South Gate Section A, $180,000.

Scott Martin Construction, LLC to Aretha Jackson, 301 May St., Sherwood, L1 B6, Ridglea, $180,000.

Jason D. Payne; Stacy Payne to Choctaw American Insurance, Inc. 6103 N. Woodview Drive, Sherwood. L28R, North Hills Manor No.2, $180,000.

Jamarr E. Dumas to Romona N. Williams Bowman; Oebila M. Hubbard, 9103 Peach Tree Lane, Sherwood, L7, Peoples No. 1, $179,000.

Gus F. Raney; Saundra K. Raney to Rhett M. Brinkley, 3810 N. Olive St., North Little Rock, L6, Stacy; Pt SE NW 23-2N-12W, $165,000.

Progressive Construction Co., Inc. to Felecia D. Robinson, 9217 Lyndella Court, Little Rock, L702, Twin Lakes Section H, $161,000.

Debbie Hagan-Sherwin to Merlin Hagan; Chris Newkirk L206, Colony West 3rd, $160,200.

Everett Lee Robbins to William B. Vine; Virginia R. Vine, 116 Tiffany Circle, Sherwood. L45, Highland Hills, $160,000.

CHB Properties, LLC to Jennifer Beard, 2507 Parker St., North Little Rock, L15, Grover Myers, $159,900.

Mary J. Stokes; The Kenneth M. And Mary K. Stokes Revocable Living Trust to Haylon Jenkins, 8509 Edwina Drive, Little Rock, L2, Peoples South, $159,000.

Arbra L. Barrett; Tamera Malone to Marion Opara, 5409 Timberland Drive, Little Rock, L9, Tall Timbers West Phase II, $157,900.

Jennifer Barrett to Marion Opara, 5409 Timberland Drive, Little Rock, L9, Tall Timbers West Phase II, $157,900.

Phillip V. Sturdy; Sturdy Revocable Trust to Heather Browning; Evern Browning, 8812 Barber St., Sherwood. L5, HM Tucker, $155,000.

Kenny D. Green; Bridget D. Green to Roosevelt Barnett, 1911 Romine Road, Little Rock, L480, Twin Lakes Section G, $154,500.

Mitchell A. Cullins; Tori Brianne Cullins to Amy Hall, 13 Pin Oak Loop, Maumelle, L68, Rolling Oaks Phase I And Phase II, $153,000.

Hazel M. Davitt; John E. Davitt (dec'd) to Patrick Moore; Ashley Moore, 600 Neal St., Jacksonville, L18 B2, Oakview Replat, $150,000.

Oman Lonnie Stroud; Linda K. Stroud to Christopher S. Stroud; Rebecca D. Hennon L129, Echo Valley 1st, $150,000.

Stephen C. Sipes; Gayle B. Sipes to James Howard Lennon, Jr.; The James H. Lennon, Jr. GST Exempt Trust/The J Howard Lennon Family Trust L8, Park Ruby, $150,000.