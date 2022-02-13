Regeneration after push comes to shove

"How long will this take to heal?" I asked my doctor.

"A month."

That's a long time to have to live with road rash acquired by being shoved to the ground by a couple of adolescent panhandlers who, on a sunny weekend afternoon near my house, didn't like that I didn't have anything to share with them. I hit the concrete face-first, causing bloody abrasions from cheekbone to chin. It wasn't pretty.

A month? Really?

"Well, if you come back here in two weeks, which I want you to do, and it's cleared up by then, you'll feel better than if I told you two weeks and it was still there," he said with a gentle smile. "Keep it coated with a triple antibiotic, don't go swimming for 10 days, take ibuprofen for pain, and know that it's OK to drink a glass of wine."

Other than a sore jaw (similar to how my teeth felt when I was 14 and my braces were tightened, a recollection I never thought I'd experience as an adult), the ibuprofen seemed unnecessary; besides, bourbon works better.

For once, covid concerns came in handy, as wearing a mask disguised the worst of the damage. So I could continue much of my normal routine of lifting weights at the gym and visiting the grocery store without people gawking and being too polite to ask what happened to me.

Thanks to previous experience (bike riding crashes and general clumsiness) I knew that road-rash faces might look like the end is near, but manage to heal quickly with minimal scarring. The key is to do all that can be done to prevent infection while keeping the afflicted area moist.

Having a neighbor who's a retired emergency department nurse is useful as well; she had a stash of Neosporin at hand and was happy to share it, along with useful advice on what to expect.

Her advice is similar to what I found concerning healing road-rash wounds reponsibly from Canadian Cycling magazine:

1. Wash, clean and degrime the skin as soon as you get the chance. Be gentle when cleaning; even if it seems like a surface-level scrape, you don't want to cause further damage. Pay close attention for the presence of gravel and grit; it's uncomfortable to eliminate but important for preventing infection.

2. Once the wound is cleaned, apply an antibiotic ointment to the rash.

3. For wounds that aren't on your face, cover them with a non-adherent wound dressing, such as Tegaderm, or a hydrocolloid bandage, such as Band-Aid's Hydro Seal, that will keep it moist. Some recommend letting the wound scab over, but research has found that moisture allows epidermal cells to migrate and close the wound twice as fast compared to a dry, scabbed-over wound.

Preventing scabbing and the associated fibrous tissue that forms also helps to reduce scarring.

5. Change the dressing (or recoat with antibiotic ointment) regularly, and keep monitoring for infection--if the wound becomes more painful, inflamed or red, contact a doctor.

6. Keeping the wound moist will cause your body to produce wound exudate, moisture that naturally seeps out from a wound site. The liquid is important for the healing process, but it can be messy.

To avoid leaks, when applying wound dressing, keep a small section open and/or unadhered at one spot on the edge and attach some gauze to absorb the excess exudate. If you're a frequently-moving sleeper, a bit of extra gauze taped over the bandage will protect your bedsheets from any accidental leaks. (My sheets are definitely headed to the wash because I didn't take this into account; luckily they are brown and won't show blood or wound fluid.)

7. Bandages can be expensive. Many medical supply stores carry rolls of non-adherent wound dressings, so if you're dealing with a large surface area or want to be prepared for the possibility of a future fall, it might be worth the investment.

8. Once the wound has healed enough to not require bandages, continue moisturizing it to prevent scarring. Fresh skin doesn't do well in the sun, so be sure to apply sunblock to the area (and to the rest of your body).

I also learned that teeth ligaments can become aggravated after a blow. A minor cut on the gums will heal within three or four days. Since the mouth is the fastest healing part of the body, depending on your age and health, it may only take about a week of care to heal a sprained tooth, although chewing on a thick slice of French bread won't be pleasant. Rice or pasta might be a better option.

Within a few days, I no longer looked like I'd undergone an over-ambitious injection of collagen into my lips. The scabbing (which was kinda itchy) soon faded as well, and by the next weekend I started to recognize myself in a mirror.

My doctor was right; the visuals improved remarkably quickly. I never even got a chance to sing Nathaniel Ratcliff's "You Should've Seen the Other Guy." Probably just as well that I don't.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com