Rick Lee's selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Tap for Me in the first

BEST BET Shi O'Shi in the third

LONG SHOT Amongst Friends in the sixth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 1-11 (9.1%)

MEET 72-221 (32.7%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $84,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

TAP FOR ME**** has had to overcome troubled trips in two promising sprint races, and the beaten odds-on favorite drew an advantageous route post, and she picks up top rider Joel Rosario. MARTIQUE MISS has been forwardly placed in five consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she had a useful sprint tuneup over the track and has proven route ability. SALUTE THE FLAG has trained well since a disappointing sprint effort Dec. 10, and the beaten favorite is bred top and bottom to excel at longer distances.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Tap for Me;Rosario;Asmussen;9-5

3 Martique Miss;Cabrera;Hollendorfer;3-1

6 Salute the Flag;Quinonez;Jones;8-1

8 Church Service;Harr;Cline;4-1

7 Goldena;Torres;Hollendorfer;10-1

4 Farasino;Canchari;Witt;8-1

2 Lady Commander;Court;Fires;10-1

5 Maggie's Will;Borel;Borel;15-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

LONELY PRIVATE** has been contesting the pace at a much higher level, and he drew to the outside of the opposing speed. RAVEN'S REFLECTION was pressured through honest fractions before finishing fourth on opening weekend, and the three-time local winner races for trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time. BOURBON COWBOY was compromised by a wide trip and ran in an unusually fast bottom-level claimer Jan. 30.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Lonely Private;Cabrera;Hawley;3-1

1 Ravens Reflection;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

11 Bourbon Cowboy;Gonzalez;Young;10-1

2 Its My Bag Baby;Garcia;Mason;6-1

3 Mias Moonbeam;Vazquez;Broberg;8-1

1a True Saint;Medellin;Green;7-2

10 Chicory Blue;Torres;Litfin;10-1

12 Flatoutjustice;Santana;Villafranco;5-1

4 Private Lake;De La Cruz;Martin;12-1

6 Dark Ninja;Court;Swearingen;20-1

5 Pull My Chain;Canchari;Cangemi;20-1

8 Olson;Harr;Haran;20-1

9 Seek N Justice;Bailey;Litfin;30-1

3 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

SHI O'SHI*** has overcome trouble in consecutive wins at Oaklawn and Keeneland, and she is a likely winner if she holds form for new trainer Wayne Potts. WAR BALLAD has not raced since September, but she was an upset winner following a similar layoff at Delaware, and she gets in light with a winning apprentice rider aboard. SOPHIE'S ANGEL defeated $10,000 claimers in determined style, and the 10-race winner was claimed by top connections and has the class to move up and repeat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Shi O'Shi;Franco;Potts;5-2

8 War Ballad;Hiraldo;Moysey;15-1

2 Sophie's Angel;Pereira;Diodoro;7-2

4 Girls a Bullet;Court;Duncan;5-1

7 Lichita;Rosario;Asmussen;4-1

1a Summer Storm;Franco;Potts;5-2

6 Mongolian Lotus;Cabrera;Rosin;8-1

5 Take Charge Erica;Torres;Shorter;8-1

3 Courtly;De La Cruz;Puhl;8-1

4 Purse $101,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

TEMPT FATE*** was unbeaten in four races over this track in 2021, including two stake races, and he has trained well since getting caught up in a rapid pace in his first start at the current meeting. GAR HOLE followed a clear maiden victory with a dominating performance against optional claimers, and the lightly raced and talented gelding is treated with Lasix for the first time. K J'S NOBILITY has won eight of his nine races sprinting, and he returns to his preferred distance after starting the season racing around two turns. Moreover, an expected fast pace will work in his late-running favor.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Tempt Fate;Geroux;Deville;2-1

7 Gar Hole;Santana;Ortiz;5-1

5 K J's Nobility;Cabrera;Hawley;6-1

4 Bandit Point;Harr;Cline;7-2

6 Blame J D;Vazquez;Green;3-1

9 J.E.'s Handmedown;Gonzalez;Green;15-1

8 Dinner At Crumpies;Wales;Hornsby;20-1

1 Reef's Destiny;Court;Cline;20-1

2 Skyped;Bailey;Nelson;30-1

5 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

ABDAN*** has finished in the money in four consecutive races at 1 mile or less, and he possesses good early speed and easily owns the field's fastest Beyer figures. WORTHTHEMONEY has not raced since June, but he is dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time and his early speed must be respected. TIMEFORAWOODFORD has competed in nothing but maiden allowance races in a three-race career, and a possible contentious pace may set up his late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Abdan;Cabrera;Garcia;9-5

2 Worththemoney;Gonzalez;Robertson;8-1

10 Timeforawoodford;De La Cruz;Petalino;7-2

7 Tango Kilo;Canchari;Von Hemel;4-1

1 Remember Normandy;Contreras;Zito;30-1

5 Blues Tune;Johnson;Holthus;5-1

4 Harry;Tohill;Durham;30-1

12 Cats Gotta Chance;Wales;Hewitt;30-1

3 Big Pete;Borel;Rengstorf;15-1

8 Outcome;Arrieta;Barkley;20-1

11 Dox Biz;Hiraldo;Morse;15-1

9 My Kinda Teton;Bailey;Rhea;30-1

6 Purse $44,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

AMONGST FRIENDS* showed tactical speed in a second-place finish at this level at Keeneland, and he returns to his best distance after two route races and an expected strong pace should set him up for a late run. RIBBONS AND MEDALS has finished with energy in consecutive in-the-money finishes against similar, and he is another who benefits from a contentious pace. HERD IMMUNITY broke last in a fourth-place finish at the level last month, and he has been consistently good over his past eight races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Amongst Friends;Court;Matthews;20-1

5 Ribbons and Medals;Vazquez;Martin;3-1

4 Herd Immunity;Torres;Baltas;7-2

11 U.S. Steel;Cohen;Diodoro;5-1

2 Tango Charlie;Geroux;Morse;6-1

9 Devil's Tower;Arrieta;Hartman;9-2

1 Cold as Hell;Cabrera;Lukas;15-1

10 Chief Ron;Hiraldo;Moysey;15-1

7 Khozan's Success;Contreras;Becker;20-1

3 Altered;Pereira;Lauer;8-1

8 Mr. Thunderstruck;Gonzalez;Von Hemel;20-1

7 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

WOOHOO JACKIE BLUE* has recorded six weeks of encouraging works leading up to her debut, and she was flashing speed in morning breezes last May at Churchill. EXCULPATE has done her preparing at Louisiana Downs, and her works appear solid and trainer Steve Asmussen is always tough to beat with his maidens. FIVEDCONSCIENCENES broke slowly and was overmatched in her first race, but she has worked well and may fit much better at this lower classification.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Woohoo Jackie Blue;Vazquez;Moquett;6-1

5 Exculpate;Rosario;Asmussen;3-1

9 Fivedconsciencenes;Court;Lauer;15-1

2 Ain't She a Pistol;Franco;Puhl;8-1

7 Rio Lady;Hiraldo;DiVito;8-1

6 Charlottes Way;Torres;Villafranco;4-1

14 Big Java;Bailey;Puhich;10-1

12 Raceday Attire;Gonzalez;Barkley;8-1

11 Gypsy Warrior;Bailey;Morse;15-1

4 Tropinka;Tohill;Anderson;8-1

13 Romantic Comedy;Quinonez;Milligan;10-1

1 Rainbows Are Free;Santana;Smith;15-1

10 Truebluegirl;Cohen;Prather;12-1

3 Vita Bona;Canchari;Witt;12-1

8 Purse $101,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SUN PATH*** was graded stake-placed here in 2021, and after a failed race in blinkers the Brad Cox trainee is racing without and should be close to the front throughout. WILLFUL WOMAN has been racing competitively in deeper fields in three races at the meeting, and she switches to red-hot rider Joel Rosario. BLESSED AGAIN has been on the bench since July, but she is a three-time local winner with enough class to upset. Moreover, she is training well up to her 2022 debut.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Sun Path;Geroux;Cox;3-1

7 Willful Woman;Rosario;Asmussen;5-2

6 Blessed Again;Franco;Chleborad;6-1

2 Break Curfew;Contreras;Hiles;5-1

1 Turnstone;Cabrera;Ortiz;5-1

4 Pretti Xtreme;Gonzalez;Robertson;8-1

8 West Side Girl;Borel;Borel;8-1

5 Itsallinthenotes;Harr;Deatherage;15-1

9 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $35,000

KILGORE*** finished second in a fast maiden race when making his debut, and he is back in the maiden-claiming ranks after a useful effort on a muddy track. ALLO ENRY makes an important drop into a maiden claiming race for the first time, and he did edge out the top selection for fifth-place money Jan. 9. UCANTMAKETHISTUFUP put away the opposing speed but was left vulnerable to a late-running winner in a second-place debut, and he is likely to improve with the experience.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Kilgore;Cabrera;Moquett;7-2

10 All Enry;Hiraldo;Deville;5-1

3 Ucantmakethistufup;Torres;Villafranco;3-1

13 Kinfolk;Hiraldo;Moquett;6-1

11 Krusin Rocket;De La Cruz;Martin;15-1

8 Degray;Santana;Ortiz;6-1

4 Vision of Elias;Tohill;Martin;15-1

7 Risky Situation;Harr;Cline;12-1

5 Roll Dinero Roll;Arrieta;Garcia;6-1

2 Orbital Starr;Vazquez;Prather;15-1

14 Braska;Harr;Cline;8-1

9 Bumper Pool;Contreras;Von Hemel;8-1

6 Accel Joe;Court;Williams;30-1

12 Moonshine Surfer;Bailey;Deatherage;30-1