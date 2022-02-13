Ricker retiring after 30 years of service to Greenland community

Showing appreciation

A retirement celebration is planned for Greenland Police Chief Ricker on Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Greenland Community Center, 170 N. Letitia Ave. It’s a drop-in event, and all are welcome. Ricker marks 30 years on the job March 1.

Source: Staff report

GREENLAND -- Chief Gary Ricker is stepping down at the end of the month after serving 30 years as the face of the Greenland Police Department.

But he's not leaving town and has plans for further public service.

"I've been at Greenland for 30 years, or will be," Ricker said. "I'll finish up 30 the day I retire. I'm getting old. It's that time."

Ricker said what he'll remember the most will be the people and relationships he's forged over the years.

"That's going to be the biggest thing," Ricker said. "I've been here so long they call me to ask questions that have nothing to do with the Police Department. That's going to be my biggest memory, and I'm probably going to miss all that."

Tina Underhill runs a hair salon in Greenland. Her children grew up with Ricker's kids. Underhill still cuts Ricker's hair.

"He is for everybody. He's everybody's chief," Underhill said. "Our library, he's our number one fan over there. He fights for our library. We've been working down here on the river on this little park and he's the number one advocate for that, also. He really is into our little Greenland."

Ricker will be replaced by Craig Stout, who will be sworn in Feb. 15. Stout retired as police chief in Fayetteville a few years ago and has had a long career in local law enforcement. Stout grew up in the Greenland and West Fork area and still lives there.

"Part of what helps in a small town is you gotta have the right personality for it. You gotta have somebody who can get along with folks," Ricker said. "You gotta be able to deal with people you don't really want to deal with."

Being chief is also a 24/7 job, Ricker said.

"Unlike a big town, everybody wants to talk to the chief. Everybody has my phone number, and everybody knows where I live and everybody knows my wife works at the school," Ricker said. "If they couldn't get a hold of me, they'd call her."

Greenland's population was 1,213 as of the 2020 census. The Police Department has four, full-time employees and a couple who work part time.

"It's just your normal small town stuff. We get the same things Fayetteville does, just a lot less of it," Ricker said. "Greenland tends to be a quiet, peaceful place, but I have a had a couple or three murders since I've been here."

One was a fatal 2004 shooting at Tobo's, a truck stop and convenience store at the Interstate 49 exit. Terry Parker shot a passenger in the pickup he was driving. Parker later plead guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

In the other case, a man shot and killed his wife and his mother-in-law and wounded his mother-in-law's sister during a domestic dispute in 2013. Mandrake Peatrick Patterson pleaded guilty to murder charges in exchange for three life sentences.

"That was pretty gruesome," Ricker said.

The cases that affected him most were suicides.

"You go to a suicide, you know who they are," he said. "We've had some that were really hard."

Ricker said his worst experience was responding to a car crash in which a baby was killed in a car seat.

"That one still gives me the heebie-jeebies," he said. "I have woken up at night with that dream. My kids were babies at the time that happened."

Mayor Bill Groom said Ricker has worn many hats over the years, from running the Police Department to putting the city's computers together to developing parks and whatever else needed to be done.

"He's just a natural. He's got so much institutional knowledge it's unbelievable. With all the stuff that Gary knows and his problem solving acumen, it's going to be really hard to find somebody to do all the stuff that he did," Groom said. "I don't think that person exists. It's that deep as far as what he does for the city of Greenland."

The title chief of police, which pays about $75,000 a year in Greenland, may be a bit of a misnomer in small towns, as the job requires doing a little bit of everything.

"It's a different animal altogether," Groom said. "He solves problems virtually all day long. Somebody's mailbox got knocked down or whatever the issue is, he's got a really quick reaction as to what needs to happen. Some of it kind of reminds me of Andy Griffith and Opie driving around in that patrol car solving people's problems. I'm not belittling Gary at all when I'm comparing him to Andy Taylor; it's just good stuff."

Ricker said he intends to "piddle around" for a while, then probably run for a Washington County Quorum Court position in November. Ricker's wife, Shelley, isn't ready to retire yet, he said.

"We're going to try to do a little camping, a little floating here and there. Maybe just take us a short trip or two, just me and her," Ricker said. "And, I've got projects at the house. She's got honey-do's, you know."

Ricker said he's not going anywhere.

"I'm still going to be here in Greenland. I've been involved in a lot of the projects here in town, like the city parks and the library and I'm still going to be involved in them," he said. "I'm on the board for the West Fork Fire Department. I plan on staying with that. I'm just not going to be riding around in a police car."

Ricker, a New Mexico native, grew up in east Texas and did a stint in the military, where he got a taste of policing, before finding his way to Russellville and then Northwest Arkansas -- first at the Prairie Grove Police Department, then Greenland where he was hired as police chief in 1992.

"I've spent a lot of years here. The kids have grown up and graduated school here. So, Greenland became home pretty quick," he said. "My wife is a Greenland girl, so I married into about half the town."

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said Ricker's longevity has been remarkable.

"He's what I would define as the consummate smaller town chief," Helder said. "The guy who has always gotten up every day and done whatever's needed, whether it's working a school zone or a ball game or responding to a homicide. He's a great guy. I think he's highly respected among his peer group."

Helder said being a law enforcement officer in a small town comes with a different set of requirements than their counterparts in larger towns.

"I think it's a heart for service, first of all. That's first and foremost because you're never gonna get rich doing what we do," Helder said. "But, in a small town, you've got to be so committed to serving in that community. I think it takes a certain character to be willing to put yourself out there and then to not only be willing to listen to those concerns, but then to respond to each and every one. I think that's got to be a key to his success."

Gary Ricker, longtime Greenland Police chief, speaks Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, while patrolling the city. Ricker will retire at the end of the month after 30 years of service in Greenland and over 40 years in law enforcement. Visit nwaonline.com/220213Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Gary Ricker, longtime Greenland Police chief, closes a gate Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, while patrolling the city. Ricker will retire at the end of the month after 30 years of service in Greenland and over 40 years in law enforcement. Visit nwaonline.com/220213Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

