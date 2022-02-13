OPINION | ON BOOKS: 'Seventy-Five' — odd book with honest opinions





Odd books show up sometimes.

These are books not necessarily meant for a general audience (though all authors dream). Sometimes I get sucked into these books.

Dave Heeren's "Seventy-Five: Best NBA Players and Teams Rated by Statistician who has Seen Games Since 1947 (League's Entire 75-Year History)" is one of them. As you might deduce from the not-quite grammatical title, this is not a title published by a big Manhattan-based publishing house. It's published by Urlink Print and Media, which as far as I can tell started out as a marketing company working with larger publishers before moving into a space where it helps writers self-publish and promote their books.

I don't know how effective these companies are, but I can understand a need for such a niche. And it says something that the reason I asked for a review copy of the book is because I got an email from a publicist that intrigued me. "Seventy-Five" sounded interesting — and it will be to a limited audience. I can recommend it, with caveats. It deserves a place in the marketplace. (Especially at its very reasonable $8.99 cover price.)

But it is a very odd book.

Unusual for authors, Heeren seems to have no real vanity about his writing. Workman-like is fine for him. He simply wants to get his opinions about professional basketball out there. He has considerable and understandable pride in having invented the TENDEX system, a way of quantifying a basketball player's effectiveness on the court that was a precursor to a lot of the sophisticated second-level stats employed today (none of which, he implies, work as well as the genuine TENDEX models). He feels his system has been routinely plagiarized and sometimes misapplied by lazy writers.

His credentials are in order. In the 1980s and '90s Heeren authored a yearly Basketball Abstract modeled along the same lines of Bill James' Baseball Abstract. But while James — whose Baseball Abstract started out as a mimeographed sheet mailed to subscribers like me in the late '70s — is a very funny, stylish writer who happens to lean heavily into numbers, Heeren comes off as more a just-the-facts guy.

He has apparently done statistical analysis for several teams and worked as a sportswriter. He has seen NBA games in person in every season the league has been in existence, except for maybe 1946-47, the very first year of the league. He doesn't remember if he saw the Knicks play at Madison Square Garden that year or not. He probably did.

If not, at least he listened to a lot of games on the radio.

Anyway, by the time he was in college he'd figured out that scoring points wasn't the entire measure of a basketball player, so he began devising his TENDEX system, keeping track of total points, missed field goal and free throw attempts, rebounds and assists. By the time he was 23, he was charting stats for the Knicks and Wilt Chamberlain was looking over his shoulder, asking about his rating.

Heeren's system purports to answer some of the eternal questions. According to TENDEX, the greatest team of all time was the 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks, anchored by a young Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and a veteran Oscar Robertson, surrounded by solid players like Bob Dandridge, Jon McGlocklin and Bob Boozer. He rates them better than the '95-96 Chicago Bulls and the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors. I'm old enough to remember that Bucks team, and I might argue, but Heeran's formula says it's so.

Before you write him off as one of those grumpy old dudes who thinks everything good happened back in the day, know that he rates Steph Curry as the best shooter of all time, and that "no one else is even close."

But that might be, he argues (and I concur) because Pete Maravich only played one "worn-out final season" in the three-point shot era. Because Heeren's measure of great shooting is simply points scored per shot attempt, Maravich doesn't even make Heeren's list of the Top 13 best shooters of all time. (Players like Kevin McHale, Abdul-Jabbar and Darryl Dawkins, none of whom were known as long-range sharpshooters, do.)

That's Heeren — the formula is points scored per attempt, a made shot is a made shot; it doesn't matter whether it's a 20-footer or a dunk.

This sort of reductivism is fine if you're only trying to determine a player's effectiveness, but here he's setting out to determine the "greatest shooter" of all time. His conclusion — Curry — feels right, but empirical data alone can't make this kind of subjective determination. Would anyone who watches basketball seriously argue that McHale was a better shooter than his teammate Larry Bird?

Heeren has other quirks, as when he lists his choices for the "most versatile and outstanding athlete" to ever play in the NBA. His choice? (drumroll, please ... ) Rick Barry. What?

His reasoning: Barry was a very good golfer and tennis player who played high school baseball at a high level. He probably isn't a bad squash player either. (When I told a buddy about this he did some research and reported that Barry, now 77, is one of the top pickleball players in his age group.)

I remember Barry. It's an odd argument to make — it's an odd book — but I suppose you could make it. The second-best athlete to play in the NBA? Heeren says it's Bo Jackson. Who never played in the NBA. (Though Heeren says he could have — just watch his "Bo Knows Hoops" commercial for Nike.) No. 4 on his list is old Cleveland Browns quaterback Otto Graham, who played for the Rochester Royals in the NBL — a precursor to the NBA.

Fine, Dave.

I can't prove it, but believe LeBron James, Michael Jordan or former Indiana Pacer Stephen Jackson might be a better all-around athlete than Otto Graham.

But it's exactly that kind or weirdness that endears this 167-page book to me. Heeren — who also writes religious books about the end times as David S. Heeren — isn't much of a writer, and he could have used a proofreader, but he has opinions and I think they're honestly arrived at. He loves Oscar Robertson and Dwyane Wade (and obviously Rick Barry), and picks a reasonable quartet — James, Chamberlain, Jordan and Robertson — as the four greatest of all time (Robertson is No. 1 by the numbers) and his insights aren't blinded by fandom.

He rates Knicks legend Bill Bradley as one of the most overrated players of all time. He's still bitter that the Knicks drafted him when they could have taken future pickleball legend Rick Barry.

Email: pmartin@adgnewsroom.com



