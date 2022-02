Tuesday's games Subject to change

NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled.

6A-CENTRAL

Cabot at Bryant

Conway at Little Rock Central

Little Rock Southwest at Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at Fort Smith Northside

6A-WEST

Bentonville West at Bentonville

Fayetteville at Rogers

Rogers Heritage at Springdale Har-Ber

Springdale at Fort Smith Southside

5A-CENTRAL

Benton at Little Rock Parkview

Little Rock Christian at Jacksonville

Maumelle at Little Rock Hall

Sylvan Hills at Beebe

5A-EAST

Greene County Tech at Searcy

Marion at Batesville

Paragould at Nettleton

West Memphis at Jonesboro

5A-SOUTH

El Dorado at Lake Hamilton

Hot Springs at White Hall

Pine Bluff at Sheridan

Texarkana at Hot Springs Lakeside

5A-WEST

Alma at Van Buren

Greenwood at Siloam Springs

Russellville at Mountain Home

Vilonia at Greenbrier

4A-5

eStem at Lonoke

Pulaski Academy at Forrest City

Stuttgart at Joe T. Robinson

Wynne at Mills

4A-8

Crossett at Watson Chapel

Hamburg at Magnolia

Star City at Camden Fairview

Warren at Monticello