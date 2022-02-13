Springdale residents, officials talk trash; communication on garbage pickup delay, service changes criticized

Preparing for pickup

Waste Management lists the following steps Springdale customers should use when leaving trash or recycling at the curb for pickup.

• Place cart in the street with wheels against the curb.

• Place cart by 7 a.m. on collection days and remove same day.

• Keep cart at least 4 feet from parked cars, mailboxes and other obstacles that might prevent automated collection.

• Don’t overfill your carts. The lid must close tightly.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

SPRINGDALE -- Green garbage bins lined the streets in northwest Springdale last week, many overflowing.

Next to them sat green bins with yellow lids for recycling, also with many overflowing.

The winter storm of Feb. 3 left roughly 6 inches of snow on the ground throughout Northwest Arkansas. The snow remained on many roads until Feb. 5.

Waste Management, which provides the city with trash and recycling collection, canceled its routes for three days.

Residents complain they didn't know.

George Wheatley, Waste Management's senior manager for marketing and planning, said crews worked to get all the trash last week -- from 22,000 single-family homes in Springdale. It often meant collecting double loads.

Waste Management also has made changes to the procedures residents must follow the rest of the year. Upgraded technology on the trucks has limited how much trash is collected and where bins must be placed, Wheatley said.

Residents said they received no notice of the new requirements, either.

Wyman Morgan, the city's director of administration and finance, said the city's contract with Waste Management calls for the company to pick up as much trash as residents leave.

The contract set a limit of four approved containers no bigger than 30 gallons.

But it also reads, "When the resident finds it necessary to dispose of additional household waste, trash, rubbish or garbage, all such waste shall be emptied at no additional cost to the resident provided the waste is placed in disposable container."

Morgan pointed out plastic garbage bags and cardboard boxes are disposable.

The contract dates to January 1996 when the city was operating with Sunray Services and Charles McKinney was mayor. The city amended the contract several times to extend the dates. The current contract is set to expire in November 2023.

Sunray was merged with Waste Management in 1998.

Wheatley said customers can call the company's call center to determine changes in service, be it weather or procedure.

Colby Fulfer, the city's chief of staff, said Friday the city is working with Waste Management on the communication problems. Both are taking steps toward making it simpler for residents to work with the company, officials said.

Overflow

"We are now five days past our scheduled pick up date," Springdale resident Cliff Ruddick wrote Wednesdayin a Facebook message. "The trash bins have been overflowing in front of many houses since last Saturday morning and are worsening with now overflowing garbage littering the neighborhood."

He said he heard from a neighbor that service would be delayed by one day, "which was completely acceptable and understandable," Ruddick wrote.

He said the neighbor called Waste Management and received the information after the snow stopped.

A message about the cancellation of service remained Friday on the company website. It was found under a notifications tab on the website's top menu bar.

"Your service will now be provided when conditions allow," it reads. "If we're unable to service you as scheduled, we will collect any excess waste missed due to this event when we complete your next pickup."

The company chose safety in the weather conditions and ran no routes until Monday, Wheatley said.

"It's not just us and our equipment," he said. "There would be kids out of school playing in their yards in the snow. We didn't want a truck out of control to injure anybody."

Wheatley said customers could call Waste Management when they had questions about the service but acknowledged the call center could become overwhelmed.

He said more than 100 people answer the calls, but the center serves all of four states -- including Arkansas -- and parts of six other states.

Too much

David Oakley said in December trash was left by Waste Management crews on his curb on a number of occasions. Last month he found a card in his mailbox telling him all the garbage must be placed in his green cart for pickup -- not beside nor on top of the bin -- and the lid must be closed flat.

He said his neighbor received a card because the neighbor had placed the cart too close to the mailbox.

Wheatley said the company has changed the type of trucks it uses, which also requires a change for the residents.

"We're trying to make a transition," he said. "And we're trying to get Springdale to come along with us."

He explained the new trucks run on compressed natural gas, not diesel.

The trucks also use an automated arm to pick up the carts and empty the contents. The automatic arm claws the carts from the sides to pick them up. The arm must have space between other bins, mailboxes or any other features to grab the carts, Morgan said.

The new trucks also require just one man to make collections. Picking up trash outside the bins would require the driver to exit the truck, Wheatley said.

"Our goal is to be as productive as we can be," he said. "Overall, it's much better for us and the city. You don't have those old diesel trucks clattering around your neighborhood."

All Springdale customers receive a 92-gallon cart when service begins. The cart is designed to hold seven bags of trash a week, typical for a family of five to seven people, according to the company website.

Families that generate more trash would need to buy more carts, Wheatley said.

Customer costs

Springdale residents pay $19.32 a month for weekly curbside pickup of both trash and recycling. Residents pay each month through their bills with Springdale Water Utilities.

Morgan said residents pay a $16.72 base price, $2.94 for curbside recycling and 58 cents to the water utility for billing.

Waste Management is allowed to increase rates according to the consumer price index. The last increase was in December 2020, Morgan said.

Fayetteville provides its own residential and commercial trash services with weekly curbside removal of trash, recycling and yard waste, reported Lisa Thurber, director of communications and marketing for the city.

The city uses a "Pay As You Throw" program. Residents have options of three carts, with costs determined by size, she said.

She added each household can have four additional bags in excess of what fits in their cart at no cost per year; after that, a per-bag fee of $7.20 is applied.

Rogers has contracted with Orion Waste Solutions for weekly curbside collection of trash and recycling. Basic service costs $19.37 a month, said Kevin Gardner, Orion's Northwest Arkansas general manager. Items must be placed in a cart, with extra collected during holidays and closings because of weather.

Customers also get two bulky waste collections a year and annual leaf collection in the fall, each requiring appointments, and collection of Christmas trees.

The company alerts residents of service changes on its website and the city website and contacts the media.

Gardner noted LRS acquired Orion in November, and Rogers' trash collection company will transition to the new name this year.