Standoff at Canada border shifts





WINDSOR, Ontario -- Protesters opposed to covid-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday but continued to block access while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital.

The tense standoff at the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, eased somewhat early in the day when Canadian police persuaded demonstrators to move the trucks they had used to barricade the entrance to the busy international crossing.

But protesters reconvened nearby, with reinforcements, and were still choking off access from the Canadian side late Saturday, snarling traffic and commerce for a sixth day.

In Ottawa, the ranks of protesters swelled to what police said was 4,000 demonstrators. Loud music played as people milled about downtown where anti-vaccine demonstrators have been encamped since late January.

The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, in downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and denounced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a "fringe" of Canadian society.

The protests have reverberated outside the country, with similarly inspired convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that trucker protests may be in the works in the United States.

Windsor police tweeted that no one had been arrested as of midmorning Saturday but urged people to stay away from the bridge: "We appreciate the cooperation of the demonstrators at this time and we will continue to focus on resolving the demonstration peacefully. Avoid area!"

The previous day, a judge ordered an end to the blockade, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency allowing for fines of 100,000 Canadian dollars and up to one year in jail for anyone illegally blocking roads, bridges, walkways and other critical infrastructure.

"The illegal blockades are impacting trade, supply chains & manufacturing. They're hurting Canadian families, workers & businesses. Glad to see the Windsor Police & its policing partners commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge," Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted Saturday. "These blockades must stop."

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25% of all trade between the two countries. The standoff came at a time when the auto industry is already struggling to maintain production in the face of pandemic-induced shortages of computer chips and other supply-chain disruptions.

In the capital, Ottawa, Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency last week after thousands of protesters descended on the city. Their numbers dwindled but hundreds of trucks remained parked Saturday in front of the Parliament Buildings, and demonstrators set up portable toilets where Trudeau's motorcade usually parks outside the prime minister's office.

Protesters Saturday tore down a fence that authorities put up around the National War Memorial two weeks ago after demonstrators urinated on it. Some demonstrators later chanted "liberte," French for "freedom," as police watched.

















While the protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other covid-19 restrictions, many of Canada's infection measures, such as mask rules and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants and theaters, are falling away as the omicron surge levels off.

Pandemic restrictions have been far stricter in Canada than in the U.S., but Canadians have largely supported them. The vast majority of Canadians are vaccinated, and the covid-19 death rate is one-third that of the United States.

Information for this article was contributed by Thomas Adamson and Nick Perry of The Associated Press.









