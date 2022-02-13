BASEBALL

Start of spring training in jeopardy

NEW YORK -- The final blow has been dealt to an on-time start to spring training, with Major League Baseball making a new offer Saturday that the players' association received as only scant progress in the drawn-out labor talks.

On the 73rd day of a lockout that has become the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history, clubs gave the union 16 documents totaling 130 pages, encompassing all key areas in a mix of new offers and previous proposals.

The one-hour session was just the fifth on core economics since the lockout began, and the first on a weekend. The sides remained far apart on luxury tax thresholds and rate, with major differences on revenue-sharing and how to address players' allegations of service time manipulation. MLB said it remains opposed to any increase in salary arbitration eligibility or reduction in revenue sharing.

The players' union said it would analyze the offer before determining when and how to respond.

Baseball's ninth work stoppage -- and first since 1995 -- began Dec. 2 following the expiration of a five-year labor contract. Training camps will remain shuttered Wednesday, when pitchers and catchers had been scheduled to start workouts for a 2022 season that remains in doubt.

MLB does not intend to publicly acknowledge any delay until it becomes apparent that preseason exhibition games cannot begin as scheduled on Feb. 26.

Opening day is set for March 31, and players don't start accruing salary until the regular season. Given the need for 21-28 days of training and additional time to report and go through covid-19 protocols, an agreement by the end of February or early March is needed for an on-time start.

Three officials from each side attended the session at MLB's office, with players and owners joining by Zoom.