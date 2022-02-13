SOFTBALL

Washington tops Arkansas

No. 7 Washington broke open a tight game late to blank No. 9 Arkansas 8-0 on Friday night at the Puerto Vallarta (Mexico) College Challenge.

The Huskies scored five times in the bottom of the sixth, punctuated by catcher Olivia Johnson's three-run home run off reliever Lauren Howell to end the game on the eight-run rule.

Pitcher Gabbie Plain, a first-team All-American and the 2021 Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year, was dominant for Washington. She allowed 2 hits, struck out 7 and walked 1.

First baseman Danielle Gibson was 2 for 2 with a pair of singles, accounting for both hits for Arkansas (2-1).

Washington scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the second. Arkansas starter Chenise Delce (0-1) allowed a lead-off single, but retired the next two Washington hitters. However, designated player Lilly Agan reached on an error by Arkansas second baseman Audrie LaValley to extend the inning and the Huskies made the Razorbacks pay for that miscue.

Lead-off hitter Sami Reynolds drove in a run with a single and shortstop Baylee Klingler followed with a two-run single to give the Huskies a 3-0 lead.

BASKETBALL

Riddle leads HSU men to win

Malik Riddle scored a game-high 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor, including four three-pointers, to lead four Henderson State University players with 10 or more points in a 72-69 victory over Northwestern (Okla.) State on Saturday at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Henderson State outrebounded Northwestern State 39-30 and scored 22 points in the lane. The Reddies (14-9, 10-7 Great American Conference) also got 42 points off the bench in a game that featured four ties and nine lead changes.

Alvin Miles had 16 points for Henderson State, while Franck Kanagain added 13 and Xavier Davenport chipped in with 11. Larry White led Northwestern State (16-7, 11-6) with 17 points and Anthony Jones added 13.

In other Great American Conference men's action Saturday, Taylor Currie scored 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting in 24 minutes to lead Harding University (5-18, 3-14) to a 69-66 come-from-behind victory over Oklahoma Baptist (16-7, 13-4) at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy. ... Aaron Lucas scored a game-high 25 points, Jalen Brooks poured in 20 and Devante Brooks had 18 as Southern Arkansas University (14-9, 10-7) earned its third consecutive victory by beating East Central (Okla.) 87-71 at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. Brennen Burns and AJ Ferguson Jr. led East Central (8-13, 6-9) with 16 points each. ... Tylar Haynes had 21 points and Jacob Street added 14 for Ouachita Baptist University (5-18, 3-14) in a 79-70 loss to Southwestern (Okla.) State (9-12, 8-8) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. ... Cam Kennedy led Arkansas Tech University with 17 points and Niko Gosnell chipped in with 11 as the Wonder Boys (8-14, 5-11) fell 61-55 to Southern Nazarene (17-6, 12-5) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. ... Cole Anderson scored 23 points and Josh Denton added 12 for the University of Arkansas-Monticello (10-12, 6-10) in a 78-69 loss to Southeastern (Okla.) State (17-5, 12-4) at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello.

HSU women outlast Northwestern State

Trailing by one at halftime, the Henderson State University women (14-10, 9-9 Great American Conference) outscored Northwestern (Okla.) State 49-39 in the second half to come away with an 87-78 victory at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Despite being outrebounded 33-32, Henderson State scored 32 points in the paint and turned 13 Northwestern State turnovers into 17 points. The Reddies also scored 18 fast-break points and got 32 points off the bench in a game that was tied nine times and had four lead changes.

Jadah Pickens led Henderson State with 20 points and 7 rebounds. Ashley Farrar had 15 points for the Reddies, while Karrington Whaley added 14 and Gracie Raby chipped in with 10. Bailey Brown had a game-high 30 points in the loss for Northwestern State (13-10, 9-7) and Carly Craig poured in 21.

In other Great American Conference women's games Saturday, Hannah Collins had 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor, including four three-pointers, to lead four Harding University (17-6, 13-5) players with 10 or more points in a 77-48 victory over Oklahoma Baptist (12-11, 7-9) at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy. ... Bailey Harris had a game-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the floor, but it wasn't enough as the University of Arkansas-Monticello (0-22, 0-16) fell 80-61 to Southeastern (Okla.) State at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. ... Kaley Shipman led Arkansas Tech University (12-9, 9-8) with 14 points and Tori Lasker added 13 in a 59-56 loss to Southern Nazarene (16-8, 11-6) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. ... Diamond Morris had 11 points and Kisi Young chipped in with 10 for Southern Arkansas University (11-12, 6-11) in a 61-59 loss to East Central (Okla.) (12-9, 9-8) at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. Two free throws by Madison Rehl with three seconds left sealed the victory for East Central. ... Aspen Thornton had a game-high 22 points and Makayla Miller added 17 for Ouachita Baptist University (8-14, 6-12) in an 80-56 loss to Southwestern (Okla.) State (21-4, 15-2) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

WBC women earn OT victory

The Williams Baptist College women (14-12, 8-7 American Midwest Conference) overcame a double-digit deficit Saturday to beat Stephens College 79-77 in overtime in Columbia, Mo.

The Lady Eagles started cold, shooting 4 of 13 from the floor in the first quarter to trail 20-9. Williams Baptist trailed 37-26 at halftime, then outscored Stephens 40-29 in the second half to finish regulation tied 66-66. Two free throws by Tristan Richards with one second left in overtime sealed the victory for the Lady Eagles. Richards finished with 10 points.

Kaylee Clark scored 20 points off the bench to lead Williams Baptist, while Taylor Freeman had 15, Jhiya Jefferson added 12 and Italei Gray chipped in with 11. Jefferson also had a team-high 17 rebounds.

BOWLING

ASU leads in Dallas

Arkansas State University went 4-1 in its five traditional matches Saturday to move to 8-1 overall at the Lady Techsters Classic hosted by Louisiana Tech in Dallas.

The Red Wolves top the 11-team field with 9,730 pins (194.6 average). Arkansas State opened the day with victories over Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana Tech before losing to Prairie View A&M. They finished the day with victories over Lincoln Memorial and Vanderbilt.

Individually, Arkansas State had three players in the top five individually and four of the top 10 with four bowlers averaging over 200 pins. One additional traditional game will be played today before bracket play determines the tournament champion.

TENNIS

ASU women win at home

Playing the first home match of the season, the Arkansas State women's tennis team defeated Missouri-Kansas City 4-1 on Saturday at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State (1-3) swept the doubles point, then got straight-set victories from Thea Rice, Nejla Zukic and Sofia Vdovychenko to clinch the victory. Rice defeated Grace Ball 6-2, 6-2 and Zukic earned a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Laura Munoz-Baroja. Vdovychenko defeated Joanna Cardona 6-2, 6-4.

Arkansas State closes out the three-match weekend with a 6 p.m. contest today at Missouri State.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services