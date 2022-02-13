Stock, osteospermum and begonias





Stock -Matthiola incana is actually related to cabbage and broccoli, so it is a true biennial. For gardeners in Arkansas, we usually can find a few plants in late winter/ early spring to give us a boost of color before hot weather hits. The flower color can be white, purple, yellow, pink, red or some mixed colors. The fragrant flowers grow together on a stalk with single or double flowered forms available. The flowers have a wonderful scent and are commonly used in florist arrangements.





Native to the southern part of Europe, they will bloom well until temperature heat up.





Begonias – Tuberous and Rieger -





Tuberous begonias (Begonia x tuberhydria) have larger, showy flowers in more diverse colors than many other begonias. Leaves are larger and more angular. There are trailing and upright forms of tuberous begonias, both of which are commonly planted in containers. Individual flowers can look like small roses.





They are stunning plants, but they can struggle in hot, humid weather. Then there are hybrids created by crossing tuberous begonias and wax begonias. These are called Rieger begonias (Begonia x heimalis),





and they are noted for their showy, colorful flowers (much like tuberous begonias) and bright green leaves. Rieger begonias prefer slightly cooler growing temperatures than other types; therefore, you often see more of these begonias in garden centers and florists in late winter. Neither of these will be perennials for us in Arkansas. I buy both in late winter to add some color to my home and garden. Rieger begonias don’t last that long for me, but I have found that I can plant tuberous begonias in pots at my front door that are covered by the overhang of my house. I do the watering, and they get very little direct sunlight.





While they don’t look like plants in Canada or Alaska, I took this picture in the middle of June last year.





Osteospermum – African Daisy





is a relative newcomer to the annual market. The plants have only been in the trade since the 1990’s. Their daisy-like blossoms come in wide array of colors and the flowers are stunning!





When they hit the market, many of us had to buy them and they died as soon as hot weather hit. There has been quite a bit of breeding for heat tolerance, but I still find them a good shoulder crop—meaning they can be planted earlier than heat loving annuals but may not make it all summer long. They can also be planted in early fall to take you until a hard frost.







