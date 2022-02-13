Stole cards from mail, Little Rock man admits

LITTLE ROCK — A former mail carrier in Little Rock could spend up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing $1,100 worth of gift cards from mail he was assigned to deliver.

Demetrius Brown, 34, of Little Rock was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2021 on two counts of theft of mail by a postal employee, which, in addition to the maximum five-year prison term, carries a possible fine of up to $250,000 and a maximum of three years on supervised release.

Brown appeared with his attorney, KenDrell Collins of the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, before U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson on Wednesday to enter his plea.

Brown initially appeared to be trying to back out of the plea agreement when Wilson questioned him regarding his willingness to move forward. He hesitated for several long moments when the judge asked if he believed the plea deal was in his best interest.

“I just don’t want to fight the case,” Brown said, after several moments. “I know that’s what I did, and it’s the best thing than trying to fight it because I know I did wrong.”

“Well, I need to know if you want me to approve this plea agreement,” Wilson said.

“Yes, sir,” Brown replied.

“If something comes up in the presentence report or I get information otherwise that makes me think I shouldn’t have approved it I reserve the right to withdraw my approval,” Wilson said. “But, if I withdraw my approval, I’ll give you a chance to withdraw your plea of guilty. Do you understand that?”

“Yes, sir,” Brown replied.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Liza Brown (no relation), on Sept. 5, 2020, the U.S. Post Office Inspection Service received a complaint from a Little Rock man who said his employer had sent 18 separate rewards cards worth $100 each through the mail that never arrived. An investigation revealed that Demetrius Brown, who was employed as a mail carrier, stole 11 gift cards worth $100 each from the mail and used them to purchase items from a number of stores around Little Rock, including the Nike Outlet Store on Bass Pro Parkway and from Walmart on Bowman Road.

Liza Brown said that on Oct. 1, 2020, postal service investigators placed a mail test piece on Demetrius Brown’s route that contained two $20 bills.

“Brown removed the money from the test piece,” the prosecutor said. “The test piece was recovered from the mail bin in Brown’s vehicle. The envelope was opened and the greeting card was in the envelope. The two $20 bills that were placed inside the test piece were missing and were recovered from Brown’s pocket.”

“How do you plead to the charge I summarized earlier?” Wilson asked the defendant.

“Guilty,” Brown replied.

“Is that because you are, in truth and in fact, guilty?” Wilson asked.

“Yes, sir,” Brown answered.

“Is what Ms. Brown said accurate?” the judge asked.

“Ye … yes, sir,” the defendant answered, after a brief hesitation.

After finding Brown guilty of the offense, Wilson granted the prosecution’s request to dismiss the second count against Brown. Wilson allowed Brown to remain free on bond until his sentencing.