OPINION | CRITICAL MASS: Super Bowl — jetpacks, greed and football





I've never been to a Super Bowl.

I never tried very hard to go, pro football being pretty far down the list of things I'd spend money on. But every now and then you read a story in one of those laddish adventure magazines about the kind of exotic experiences you ought to be racking up in your life — like getting a jail tattoo or a Honduran divorce — and start wondering what you've been missing out on.

And this Super Bowl is a little more special. While writing about sports burned out any residual fandom long ago, the Los Angeles Rams were for a time my NFL team. And Joe Burrow, the hotshot swaggering young quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, led my alma mater to a College Football National Championship.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford — a ringer for Americana rocker Jason Isbell — was a very good player on a very bad team for a dozen years before the Rams acquired him just over a year ago. The Bengals have been awful for about 30 years; Burrow and another LSU kid, Ja'Marr Chase, have made them exciting to watch.

If I was ever going to go to a Super Bowl, this might be the one.

I have a friend who went to the first Super Bowl, which wasn't known as the Super Bowl at the time but as the First World Championship Game: AFL vs NFL. Coincidentally, it too was held in Los Angeles, at the old Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 15, 1967.

The sky was blue and open, the weather was 72 degrees and practically windless when the game kicked off at 1:15 p.m. I was 50 miles away but it might as well have been 1,000 — we only went to the occasional Dodger game.

HARDLY SOLD OUT

My friend, who was about 10 years old at the time, remembered that he and his dad walked up to the gate 30 minutes before kickoff, bought a couple of tickets and sat inside a pretty full but hardly sold out stadium and watched Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers, quarterbacked by Bart Starr, beat Hank Stram's Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10.

My friend recalled the ticket price as $6, but I found evidence that the actual face value of those tickets would have been $12. That sounds cheap, but allowing for inflation, it's the equivalent of about $100 today. No wonder the stadium wasn't completely sold out.

Maybe if the Rams — 8-6, their first winning season since 1958 — had made it to the Super Bowl the game would have sold out, but I kind of doubt it.

Sprawling, centerless Los Angeles has always been a squirrelly sports town.

It's funny how well I remember that Rams team, quarterbacked by Roman Gabriel. Les Josephson was the star running back, Jack Snow the stud receiver, Billy Truax the starting tight end. The defensive line was the Fearsome Foursome of Rosey Grier, Merlin Olson, Lamar Lundy and Deacon Jones. The linebackers were similarly ferocious — Jack Pardee, Maxie Baughan and Myron Pottios. (That's a football name to savor: MYron Po-ti-OSE.) Irv Cross was in the defensive backfield. Bruce Gossett was the place kicker.

Although I remember that particular Rams team as being really good, I was surprised to discover their record was middling; they finished third in the NFL's Western Conference, behind the Packers and the Baltimore Colts.

IN MY BACKYARD

But the Rams were the team in my backyard. They were the team I, then 7 years old, could watch on Sundays if they were playing an away game; the home games rarely sold well enough to avoid the television blackout in the local market.

I remember the Packer and Chief teams almost as well — nobody much talks about them in this way now, but when I was a kid it was generally accepted that Lombardi's Packer teams were among the greatest of all time, and that the team that played in the first Super Bowl might have been a little better than the rest. (Some would go for the '62 Packers but that was before my time.)

Starr, Paul Hornung, Jim Taylor, Boyd Dowler, Carrol Dale and Marv Fleming were the offensive stars; Ray Nitschke and Herb Adderly were on the defense. The Packers' offensive linemen were guards Fuzzy Thurston and Jerry Kramer and tackles Forest Gregg and Bob Skoronski. Bill Curry was the center.

I remember that Chiefs team less well: Mike Garrett, who had just won the Heisman Trophy while at USC, was their rookie running back; Otis Taylor was what was then called a "flanker." Linebackers Bobby Bell and E.J. Holub (two years behind Buddy Holly at Lubbock High School) were on the defense. I thought Jan Stenerud was the kicker, but he joined the Chiefs in 1967 and wasn't there for the Super Bowl. (Mike Mercer was the team's place kicker in the Super Bowl.)

THEIR MAIN BUSINESS

I didn't pay as much attention to the Chiefs because they were from the American Football League, which everyone assumed was inferior to the National Football League. They probably were, but the upstart league had one advantage over the established NFL: Their team owners were much richer than their NFL counterparts, whose teams were generally their main business. The AFL owners were businesspeople with diversified portfolios willing to withstand years of losses to gain entree into what they presciently saw as a potential bonanza.

They were led by take- no-prisoners league commissioner Al Davis, owner of the Oakland Raiders. Davis was all for raiding NFL rosters and driving salaries higher and higher. When he took over as commissioner in April 1966, he encouraged AFL teams to go after established NFL stars such as San Francisco 49ers quarterback John Brodie, Chicago Bears tight end Mike Ditka and the aforementioned Gabriel.

That all three of these players eventually signed contracts with AFL teams may have been the impetus for the NFL (in the person of Dallas Cowboys general manager Tex Schramm) to approach the AFL (specifically Chiefs' owner Lamar Hunt) to begin peace talks.

By June they had a merger agreement hammered out. Brodie, Ditka and Gabriel stayed with their NFL teams. The leagues would operate as separate entities through the end of the decade, and then, in 1970, they'd all play under the NFL rubric.

While the history and records of the AFL would be incorporated into the older league, the AFL name and logo were to be officially retired. The leagues also agreed to play an annual AFL-NFL World Championship Game between their championship teams beginning in January 1967.

CONVENTIONAL WISDOM

There was nothing about that first game to make you disbelieve the conventional wisdom. The Chiefs hung around for the first half; then the invincible Packers — who had been NFL champions four of the previous five seasons — pulled away.

At halftime, there were two guys from Bell Aerosystems flying around the field via jetpacks. Bill Suitor — who'd go on to become the most famous jetpack pilot of all time, doubling Sean Connery as James Bond in "Thunderball" and performing again at L.A.'s Memorial Coliseum for the 1984 Olympics — donned a jersey reading NFL, while Robert Courter pulled on an AFL jersey.

They took off and flew around the stadium for 22 seconds, about the maximum flight time the jetpacks allowed, reaching heights of 60 feet. (Why don't we have jetpacks in the 21st century? Look at the size of the fuel containers those guys strapped on their backs so they could fly for less than 30 seconds.)

You'd think more people would remember that, and if you were actually at the game, it might have made a bigger impression on you. But we always snapped the TV off during halftime, like the broadcast signal was a valuable resource we didn't want to waste, or metered like electricity or gas. It was a nice day; we probably went outside and threw a football around.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (left) and Matthew Stafford celebrate after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Jan. 30 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in today’s Super Bowl LVI. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

I half-heartedly went shopping for tickets last weekend.

The cheapest I found were two for $4,352 each in row 22 of section 546 of Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, a new and apparently space-age structure voted Outstanding Architectural Engineering Project of 2021 by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

SoFi opened 20 months ago and I haven't been to Los Angles for a couple of years, but I know exactly where it is — it was built on the site of the old Hollywood Park Racetrack. It's a couple of miles from the airport and a half-mile from the "fabulous" Forum, which used to be the home court for the Los Angeles Lakers and Sparks basket teams as well as the Kings' hockey team.

I have been to the Forum on a couple of occasions. I watched Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain and Gail Good-rich play there.

After the Lakers moved out in 1999, the Forum was bought by Faithful Central Bible Church, which used it for the occasional service and rented it out for special events. Now it's owned by Steve Ballmer, a former Microsoft executive who owns the Los Angeles Clippers (who play their games in the Crytpto.com Arena, which sounds like a venue that ought to host jetpack death-race rallies but is really just a rebranded Staples Center).

Ballmer bought the Forum because the Madison Square Garden Company, which bought the arena from the church in 2012, opposed his plan to build his own arena, the IntuitDome, within hailing distance of SoFi Stadium.

SOME PROTECTION

I don't know what he intends to do with the Forum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which offers it some protection from being torn down, but if you're going to the Super Bowl today, its parking lot will be open. Parking spaces start at $25, and if you intend to park there you probably should have already booked it online.

The cheap seats I found, according to an interactive seating chart of the stadium on Seat Geek, are in the last row. They are northwest of the northwest corner of the end zone; five tiers up and more than the length of a football field away from the playing field.

The Seat Geek website helpfully provides you with a photograph of the field taken from the seat in question. It really would be like watching ants, though you'd have no trouble taking in the entire field with a glance unless there were people sitting in front of you, which, since this is the Super Bowl and there are just a few unsold tickets floating around, there probably will be. But at least, in row 22 of section 546, you'd have no one behind you kicking your seat or spilling their beer on you.

But you're not quite out the door for your $4,352. Assorted fees bring the total per ticket up to $6,055.

As I was clicking on those tickets to see if I could determine exactly what those additional fees were for, this listing disappeared. Sold right out from under me. (Dash my luck.) So I clicked on an available ticket in row 21; it sold too. Now it doesn't look like I can get a ticket for less than $7,000 (fees included, double occupancy).

THE WORST SEAT

From what I can tell from the stadium map, row 22, section 546 isn't absolutely the worst seat in SoFi stadium. That honor might go to the middle seat in row 22 of sections 553, 504, 525 or 526. But those sections are all sold out. Bargain hunters, I suppose.

You might think that buying Super Bowl tickets a week out is a sucker's bet, and that I'd be better off flying to Los Angeles and hanging out in the stadium parking lot with a sign that says "Need Two."

According to TicketIQ, an event search engine, you'd be wrong. If you throw out last year's reduced capacity game, recent history indicates that "the cheapest tickets for the Super Bowl have gone up an average of 28% in the final eight days leading up to the game." I should have shopped earlier if I wanted a bargain.

Today's Super Bowl will be at full capacity — 70,000 people are expected to watch the Rams play the Bengals. The average price paid for those tickets — according to TicketIQ — is $9,496. (Does that include additional fees? TicketIQ doesn't explicitly say but it slams other ticket sites for posting misleading prices that don't include those fees, so assume that's it. You're not going to get hit with any dealer prep or fabric protection upcharges.) You can get a seat at the Super Bowl for less than $10,000.

That's not a record. In 2015, the average Super Bowl ticket cost $9,723.

The face value on the cheapest Super Bowl tickets this year is $950, with the best lower-level seats priced around $3,600. Those prices are entirely notional, as the average ticket — according to the NFL — is resold three times.

You might think that if you're an L.A. Rams or Cincinnati Bengals season ticket holder you'd be given a chance to buy a Super Bowl ticket or two at face value, right? Well, no.

Being a season ticket holder for one or the other of these teams entitles you to be entered in a lottery for the chance to buy a ticket or two at face value. Only about 2,000 tickets were made available this way. The rest went to the brokers and the sponsors and other knights errant of late capitalism.

High demand, low supply. Somebody is going to pay.

Not me, not this year. Going to the Super Bowl is likely something I'll never get to check off my list.

Unless I also want to experience that Honduran divorce.

