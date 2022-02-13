Super friends

FAYETTEVILLE — One man has snapped the ball competitively to both Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback Brandon Allen.

Travis Swanson was a veteran center at the University of Arkansas in Allen’s first season as a starter in 2013, then he snapped for three-plus seasons to Stafford during his stint with the Detroit Lions.

Swanson has been hearing from friends and colleagues the past two weeks about his connection to two of the top four quarterbacks in today’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“I’ve been getting questions all week about, ‘Who are you pulling for?’ so it’s been interesting to try to navigate,” Swanson said. “I thought of that once the games kind of settled the way they did.” Allen and Stafford are part of a central theme to Super Bowl LVI: The prodigious amount of former SEC players involved. Both the Bengals and Rams have 12 former SEC players on their active rosters.

Starting Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, who led LSU to an unbeaten 2019 season and the College Football Playoff championship, has been the headline grabber with the Bengals’ wild postseason run. He’s the up-and-comer to Stafford, a veteran who has helped the Rams get to their second Super Bowl in four seasons in his first year with the franchise and Coach Sean McVay.

Stafford, a 13-year pro, started 10 games for the Lions as a rookie in 2009. He played on teams that finished above .500 four times in his 12 seasons and went 0-3 in the playoffs, all wild card games.

He holds Lions franchise records of 45,109 yards, 282 touchdown passes and 62.6% completions while going 74-90-1 as the starter.

Swanson said he’d like to see Allen get a shot and play well in the game, but his pulling interest is for his professional teammate.

“I’ll say this, I am naturally leaning toward I would love to see Staff bring it home, just because of what he’s gone through,” Swanson said. “Nothing against Brandon, but you’re still young, you’ve got your youth, you can still stick in this thing. But I think Matthew, I think he still wants to play past this year and all that fun stuff.

“I just think what he has gone through, I really hope that he can pull this one out, just because of how close we were in our time together, what that would mean for his legacy.” Allen will be involved in his second Super Bowl. He was on the Rams’ practice roster during the 2018-19 season, which was capped by their 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Former long-time Arkansas assistant coach and staff member Bobby Allen, father of Brandon Allen, flew with wife Marcela to Los Angeles on Thursday. Their other children — sons Christian and Austin and daughter Daniela — will all be at the game.

“It’s really exciting,” Bobby Allen said. “Obviously you never really think about [Brandon] being in a Super Bowl though it’s in the back of your mind, and now it’s reality.

“He’s going to have a chance to dress and be part of the active 53, compared to … when he went with the Rams and was inactive for the game, so he didn’t dress. Hopefully that experience will help him going into this one.” Counting other members of both Bobby’s and Marcela’s families, the Allen party will number about 15 for the game.

Allen’s presence will mark 13 consecutive seasons an Arkansas player has been either on the 53-man roster or practice squad for a Super Bowl team.

The streak started with Super Bowl XLIV, when former Arkansas lineman Tony Ugoh was a backup for Indianapolis when the Colts lost 31-17 to the New Orleans Saints at Sun Life Stadium in Miami following the 2009-10 season.

Allen has completed 17 of 34 passes for 149 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions in 6 games as an infrequent substitute for Burrow this season. He started the Bengals’ 21-16 loss at the Cleveland Browns in the regular season finale on Jan. 9.

“It’s been a really good experience,” Bobby Allen said of Brandon’s time in Cincinnati with Coach Zac Taylor and quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher. “He’s in a situation with the head coach and position coach and being with Joe, they just all get along and they’re all on the same page as far as how they think about football.” Allen, the sixth-round draft choice of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, has made a solid career as a backup and practice squad quarterback, with 14 career games played, including his first win with the Denver Broncos in 2019. He has already qualified for NFL pension.

“When the scouts would come through, a couple of them said, ‘He’s smart. If he gets in the right situation where the coaches like him, he could stick around for a few years or so.’ So the good Lord has blessed him and it’s kind of working out for him right now.” Said Swanson, “Some guys just find that sweet spot. Hang around there and be a good sort of guy when your name’s called or if it is called, to go in and do your deal. I played with a number of guys like that. Dan Orlovsky, when I was with the Lions, was unbelievable serving in that role.

“I think it takes a certain kind of person to be in that role, where you’re not in the limelight but you’re one point away from being in the limelight pretty quick. So I’ve been happy for him.” Allen is finishing up a one-year contract with the Bengals.

“Hopefully everything will work out for them to re-sign him back again,” Bobby Allen said.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) talks to quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)







Former Arkansas Razorback center Travis Swanson (left), shown here in 2015 with Matthew Stafford when they played for the Detroit Lions, said he’s pulling for his former teammate today in Super Bowl 56 as Stafford leads the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals. Swanson also shares a connection to Cincinnati’s Brandon Allen, whom Swanson snapped for in 2013 at Arkansas. More photos at arkansasonline.com/213sblvi/ (AP/Alex Gallardo)







During the 2013 season, current Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback Brandon Allen played with Travis Swanson at Arkansas. Allen is in his second season with the Bengals, who are making their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season today. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)











