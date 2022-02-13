Teen fentanyl deaths seen as skyrocketing

Overdose deaths linked to synthetic opioids like fentanyl tripled among teenagers and rose fivefold among Black teens over the past two years, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The nonprofit group Families Against Fentanyl compiled the data from the CDC, which said 2021 figures are incomplete because drug overdose deaths have a six-month lag in reporting time. Margaret Warner, from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, said that given the spike in drug use during the pandemic, it's likely the 2021 death count will rise.

Opioid use has gripped the U.S. for two decades, and synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been the driving force behind overdose deaths over the past few years. Teenagers, especially Black teens, have been especially hard-hit.

At a Senate Finance Committee hearing on youth mental health during the pandemic, Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said last week that there has been a "staggering rise" in teenage overdose deaths.

Roneet Lev, an emergency room physician at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, said the provisional data confirms what she's been seeing.

"The problem is both supply and demand," she said. "There's already a lot of fentanyl coming into our market, and now we have a pandemic where people are isolated and not working, or not in school. These teenagers probably don't have a substance use disorder -- they're experimenting, making a bad choice, and they end up dead."

Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. It's becoming increasingly common for fentanyl to be added into other drugs, cutting costs and making them more addictive -- and more dangerous. Users often don't know their drugs contain fentanyl.

According to the CDC, fatal overdoses involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl increased nearly sixfold from 2015 to 2020. That number was expected to be even higher in 2021, with a number of deaths resulting from fentanyl overdoses, according to the CDC.

"The risk with fentanyl isn't just addiction or other side effects -- it's simply death," said Michael Barnett, a professor at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

So far, there have been few published studies about overdose deaths that focus specifically on Black teenagers, although teenage fatalities are on par with trends in Black adults.

As recently as 2015, Black men were less likely to die from drug overdoses than white men. Since then, the death rate among Black men has more than tripled, according to the Pew Research Center. The rate at which overdose deaths have increased among Black men far outpaces any other racial group.