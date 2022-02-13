Three-pointers allow Bears to take down Mountaineers

WACO, Texas -- NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo had double-doubles, Jordan Lewis made consecutive three-pointers to finally put No. 10 Baylor ahead to stay and the Bears beat West Virginia 75-57 on Saturday night.

Smith had 30 points to match her career high and Egbo scored 13, while both had 12 rebounds. It was the 44th career double-double for Smith, and 16th this season, while Egbo has 28 double-doubles at Baylor (19-5, 9-3 Big 12).

There were 11 lead changes in the game, the last when Lewis made a three-pointer with 8:13 left in the third quarter for a 34-32 lead. The Mountaineers then missed three shots in a row before Lewis, who scored 17 of her 18 points after halftime, hit another three-pointer on a pass from Smith.

"I feel just like the will to win," Smith said. "We just started playing better and everybody starts playing collectively, and just want to come out with a win."

Madisen Smith, a 5-5 point guard, had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-11, 4-8), who have lost four of five. She had all four of their made three-pointers.

"They bothered us with their physicality. We went from a game against Kansas State where it was a very finesse game," Baylor Coach Nicki Collen said. "When you play West Virginia, it's hand-to-hand combat. ... They're not dirty, they just play hard. They play really physical and they make you uncomfortable."

The back-to-back three-pointers by Lewis ignited a 10-1 run that ended with her layup, making it 41-33 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. West Virginia then scored three baskets in 37 seconds and got within 41-39 on Kari Niblack's layup with 2:37 left in the third quarter. Baylor scored the next seven points, including a short baseline fadeaway by Smith.

Sarah Andrews started and finished a game-clinching 13-2 run with inside-the-paint baskets for Baylor in the fourth quarter.

"I told them in there, it's a shame. We had it, all we had to do was keep close in the fourth quarter. Anything can happen in the fourth quarter," West Virginia Coach Mike Carey said. "I thought at times we were right there, then give up some easy ones."

In other women's Top 25 games Saturday, Grace Berger scored a career-high 29 points to lead No. 7 Indiana over Michigan State 76-58. Indiana (18-3, 10-1 Big Ten) led 32-27 at halftime before outscoring the Spartans 30-14 in the third quarter. Berger had 17 points in the period to top Michigan State's total. The Hoosiers senior shot 9 of 17 overall and made all 11 of her free throws. ... Ashley Joens had a season-high 32 points with 14 rebounds, and No. 9 Iowa State won its fifth in a row with a 93-70 victory over TCU. Lexi Donarski scored 16 points while combining with Joens to go 10 of 20 from three-point range as the Big 12-leading Cyclones (21-3, 10-2) went 19 of 36 from deep. ... Audrey Warren matched her career high with 21 points, Texas thrashed Oklahoma in the third quarter, and the No. 16 Longhorns defeated the No. 12 Sooners 78-63. Texas rolled through the first six minutes of the third quarter, outscoring Oklahoma 17-4 to build a 54-42 lead. Lauren Ebo had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Texas (17-6, 7-5 Big 12). ... Shaylee Gonzales had a career-high 35 points, 7 steals and 6 assists as No. 20 BYU beat Saint Mary's 84-69 Paisley Harding scored 18 points for BYU (21-2, 11-1 West Coast) and Lauren Gustin had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Ali Bamberger finished with 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the Gaels (12-12, 6-7). Madeline Holland and Tayla Dalton adding 13 points apiece. ... Yazz Wazeerud-Din scored 15 points, Kiya Turner had 14 points and a tied a career high with 11 rebounds as Stetson beat Florida Gulf Coast and snapped the Eagles' 33-game win streak in the ASUN. Stetson (15-10, 8-4), which snapped a 10-game skid against FGCU, has won seven in a row since a 71-48 home loss to the Eagles on Jan. 19. FGCU (22-2, 11-1) had its 15-game win streak snapped.