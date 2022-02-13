Tide end Razorbacks' streak





With Alabama clinging to a one-point lead and less than 30 seconds to play, the Arkansas Razorbacks had the ball where they wanted it.

In senior guard JD Notae's hands.

The SEC's leading scorer was hot, with 10 points in the previous seven minutes, including a pair of three-point baskets.

But Notae didn't get a good look and missed an off-balance, three-point attempt with four seconds left.

Alabama held on to win 68-67 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala., to end the University of Arkansas' winning streak at nine games.

"Probably something going to the basket or driving and kicking," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said of what he would have preferred Notae do rather than shooting a tough three-pointer. "Certainly had the leading scorer in the league with the ball in his hands, and he wasn't tired."

Notae played 24 minutes after being limited to four in the first half because of picking up two fouls at the 16:19 mark and going to the bench.

"I mean, he's got great confidence and just took a shot that you really don't want to finish the game on," Musselman said. "You want to try to put pressure on the defense by getting into the teeth of the defense.

"We've done such a great job all year of getting free throws attempted. So certainly would like a more aggressive to-the-rim play than that.

"Because we didn't need a three. We were fine just getting a two or two FTAs."

Notae wasn't available on Arkansas' postgame video conference, but he posted a comment about the shot on his Twitter account.

"Gotta be better that's on me," Notae tweeted.

The ball went out of bounds after Notae's miss, Alabama got possession and Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly was fouled by Au'Diese Toney with 3.4 seconds left.

Quinerly missed the front end of the one-and-one attempt. Davonte Davis got the rebound for Arkansas and threw a half-court heave that bounced off the basket at the buzzer.

Musselman said he didn't consider calling a timeout after Davis' rebound.

"I think when you get something in that scramble-type situation, you let them play," he said. "They've been drilled and drilled and drilled on certain situations."

Notae, who had 12 points, 4 steals and 3 assists, led an Arkansas comeback after Alabama took a 60-47 lead.

The Razorbacks (19-6, 8-4 SEC) went on an 18-4 run capped by Notae's three-point that gave them a 65-64 lead with 2:36 left.

"We just kept fighting," said sophomore forward Jaylin Williams, who led Arkansas with a career-high 22 points and had 10 rebounds. "We've been down before, so it's nothing we weren't used to. Just have to find a way.

"But we have to be better overall. ... We had a lot of defensive lapses that we don't normally have."

Alabama (16-9, 6-6) regained the lead 66-65 on senior forward Noah 's jumper in the lane.

Notae hit two free throws for a 67-66 Arkansas lead with 48.5 seconds left.

Gurley then hit what proved to be the game-winning shot on an 8-foot turnaround jumper in the lane with 28.7 seconds left to put the Tide ahead 68-67.

"Noah was huge for us late in the game," Alabama Coach Nate Oats said. "He didn't shoot the three particularly well [1 of 6], but he did a great job finishing up at the rim."

Gurley had nine points and hit 4 of 4 shots that weren't three-point attempts.

"He hit two of his four shots in the end on me," Williams said. "I've got to be a better defensive player."

Arkansas outrebounded Alabama 46-40 and had 15 offensive rebounds, but managed to score just 10 second-chance points because of numerous misses inside.

The Razorbacks shot 31.4% (22 of 70), including Toney going 1 of 11 and Chris Lykes 1 of 8.

"That's a lot to overcome," Musselman said.

Arkansas missed five shots on one possession in the second half, when Kamani Johnson had three offensive rebounds and Toney had one.

"We've got to finish through contact, or finish in general," Williams said. "But if there's contact, we've got to finish strong at the rim."

Alabama had a season-high 24 turnovers to 16 for Arkansas, but the Tide had a 28-22 advantage in points off of turnovers.

"A lot of their turnovers were dead-ball turnovers," Musselman said. "So you're not going to convert those if it's a ball that goes out of bounds."

Arkansas senior guard Stanley Umude had 19 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 3:32 left.

The Razorbacks hit 17 of 24 free throws, including Williams going 9 of 13.

Freshman guard JD Davison led the Tide with 11 points. Junior guard Jaden Shackelford had 10 points and freshman center Charles Bediako had nine.

Alabama shot 42.9% and hit 7 of 29 three-pointers and 13 of 17 free throws.

"Give Arkansas a ton of credit for coming back, down 13," Oats said. ""But our guys showed a lot of resolve."

Musselman also was proud of the resolve shown by the Razorbacks.

"As far as fight and toughness and will to win, I'm proud of our effort," he said. "We just came up with a loss."

It was Arkansas' first loss since Texas A&M beat the Razorbacks 86-81 on Jan. 8 in College Station, Texas.

"It was a good little win streak, but it doesn't matter anymore," Williams said. "We just have to start back from square one. Get better as a team. We have to learn from this game and do better next game."

Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 19-6, 8-4 SEC; Alabama 16-9, 6-6

STAR S Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams (22 points, 10 rebounds). Alabama freshman guard JD Davison (11 points) and senior forward Noah Gurley 9 points).

KEY STAT The Razorbacks shot 31.4% (22 of 70) from the field.









Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) draws a foul from Alabama forward James Rojas during the second half Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Notae, who played 24 minutes and finished with 12 points, missed a three-point attempt with four seconds left as the Crimson Tide held off the Razorbacks 68-67. More photos at arkansasonline.com/213uaau/ (AP/Vasha Hunt)











Gallery: Alabama defeats Arkansas 68-67







