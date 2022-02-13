Travel expense payments to Arkansas lawmakers increased 12%, to $3.12M, in 2021 over previous regular session year

The state's total per diem, mileage and other expense payments to state lawmakers increased in calendar year 2021 by about $350,000 from 2019 -- the previous calendar year in which there was a regular session -- to $3.12 million.

The 12% increase in expense payments to state lawmakers largely resulted from last year's lengthy regular session coupled with a three-day special session in August and a second three-day special session in December.

House and Senate officials said the regular session lasted 118 days. They said state lawmakers were not paid per diem and mileage for the seven days that the Legislature took off due to a winter snow and ice storm in February 2021.

In contrast, the Legislature's 2019 regular session lasted 88 days. There was no special session in calendar year 2019.

For the fourth consecutive year, state Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, last year collected the largest amount of per diem, mileage and other expense payments among state lawmakers: $40,321.

That's up from the $31,261 he collected in calendar year 2020 and from the $38,987 he collected in 2019, but down from the $40,380 he collected in 2018.

The Legislature meets in regular sessions in odd-numbered years and in shorter fiscal sessions in even-numbered years, and its expenses are generally larger in the odd-numbered years. In 2020, the state's total per diem, mileage and other payments to state lawmakers dropped to $1.5 million from $2.3 million in calendar year 2018 largely due to legislative committees meeting fewer times and lawmakers attending amid the covid-19 pandemic that officially arrived in Arkansas in March 2020.

Over the past 15 years, the state has made the largest expense payments to lawmakers who attended the most legislative meetings between sessions, lived the farthest from Little Rock and/or who attended the most out-of-state conferences.

ACTIVE LAWMAKER

Asked about his legislative expenses, Dotson said he is one of the most active lawmakers who lives among the farthest away from the state Capitol.

In 2021, he was reimbursed 56 cents a mile for each 428-mile round trip -- or $239.68 -- to the state Capitol and back home.









"You have to be physically present to be effective and get things done in state government," he said.

Dotson is vice chairman of the Legislative Council and attends meetings of the council's subcommittees as an ex-officio member. He also is a member of the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, which is typically one of the busiest legislative panels.

He is a Realtor and homebuilder who didn't report receiving income from other sources beyond his state salary on his personal financial disclosure report.

Unlike the previous several years, he said he decided not to build a house to sell last year because he was worried about the high cost of materials for building a house and he wasn't sure "I would have a profitable build." He said that "didn't really" affect how often he attended legislative meetings last year.

In addition to expense payments, lawmakers are paid a salary by the state.

Last year, representatives and senators were paid a salary of $43,064 a year and the House speaker and Senate president pro tempore were paid a salary of $49,185 a year until the Independent Citizens Commission voted in October to increase the salaries of representatives and senators to $44,356 a year and the pay for the House speaker and Senate president pro tempore to $50,661 a year.

SALARIES AND EXPENSES

Calendar year 2021 was the sixth full calendar year since the seven-member Independent Citizens Commission -- created under constitutional Amendment 94, approved by voters in November 2014 -- boosted the salaries of lawmakers from $15,869 a year to $39,400 a year and those of the speaker and president pro tempore from $17,771 to $45,000, effective March 29, 2015.

Before Amendment 94, the Legislature set the salaries of the state's elected officials.

In exchange for the pay raises, the Legislature enacted a bill in March 2015 to eliminate lawmakers' eligibility to receive up to $14,400 a year in certain office-related expenses.

Total per diem and other expense payments dropped from $3.18 million in 2015 to $2.82 million in 2017 and to $2.77 million in 2019 before increasing to $3.12 million in 2021, according to figures compiled by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette based on records from Arkansas Legislative Audit, the Bureau of Legislative Research, the state House of Representatives and the state Senate.

The total salaries paid to state lawmakers increased from $4.64 million in 2015, to $5.37 million in 2017, to $5.53 million in 2019, and then to $5.85 million in 2021, according to state Auditor Andrea Lea's office.

The Legislature's 118-day regular session in 2021 was 30 days longer than the 88-day regular session in 2019. The regular session lasted 86 days in 2017 and 82 days in 2015. There were two three-day special sessions in 2021 and three-day special sessions in 2015 and 2o17.

In 2021, lawmakers who live farther than 50 miles from the Capitol each received a per diem of $151 per day for attending meetings in Little Rock until Oct. 1, when the U.S. General Services Administration increased the per diem to $155, said Sherri Stacks, the House's chief clerk and fiscal officer.

In 2021, lawmakers living within 50 miles of the Capitol received a reduced per diem of $55 per day for each day they meet in Little Rock until the General Services Administration increased the reduced per diem to $59 per day on Oct. 1, she said.

In 2021, lawmakers were paid a mileage rate of 56 cents a mile based on the U.S. General Services Administration's rate. (On Jan. 1 this year, the mileage rate was increased to 58.5 cents a mile, Stacks said.) The state reimburses state employees for mileage at a rate of 42 cents a mile.

EXPENSE DETAILS

According to state records, the $40,321 in expense payments made to Dotson include:

• $22,113.92 in per diem and mileage from the House.

• $16,431.30 for per diem and mileage expenses and other expenses from the Bureau of Legislative Research, including $2,717.67 from attending the Southern Legislative Conference meeting in July in Nashville. He was paid per diem and mileage by the bureau for 48 days of meetings outside of the regular and special sessions; that was for the most days of any lawmaker.

• $1,776.04 in per diem and mileage from Arkansas Legislative Audit.

Rep. Rick Beck, who is a retired engineer, ranked second in the House and the Legislature in collecting $36,711 in expenses largely because he collected more than $8,000 in expenses from attending five out-of-state conferences.

The bureau paid $8,830.06 of Beck's expenses to attend the American Legislative Exchange Council meeting in Salt Lake City in July; The Energy Council meetings in Santa Fe, N.M., in June, and in Billings, Mont., in September; the Energy Council's global energy and environmental issues conference in New Orleans in December; and Southern States Energy Board annual meeting in Oklahoma City in September, according to bureau records.

Beck, who is co-chairman of the Legislature's Joint Energy Committee, said he has served as the chairman of The Energy Council since last summer.

The Energy Council aims to promote policies to help energy-producing states such as Arkansas, which benefits from reliable and affordable energy that is a recruitment tool for businesses, he said. The council is a nonpartisan legislative organization made up of 14 energy-producing states in the United States and two Canadian provinces, according to its website.

Beck said House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, recently appointed him to the Southern States Energy Board and Beck wants The Energy Council and board to work together. The Southern States Energy Board is an interstate compact composed of governors and state legislators from 16 Southern states, two territories and a presidential appointee, according to its website. The board said its mission is to enhance economic development and the quality of life in the south through innovations in energy and environmental policies, programs and technologies.

HOUSE SPEAKER

Shepherd, who is an attorney, received the third-largest amount of expense payments in the House and the Legislature last year with $36,060.

The payment included $3,636.26 in expenses that the House paid toward him attending the National Conference of State Legislatures' legislative leaders symposium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in May; the Southern Legislative Conference in Nashville in July; and the national speakers' conference in Birmingham, Ala., in October

Across the Capitol rotunda, state Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark, collected the largest amount of expense payments among senators and-fourth largest among lawmakers: $35,975.

According to state records, the expense payments made to Ballinger included $7,360.18 from the Bureau of Legislative Research for expenses to attend the American Legislative Exchange Council meeting in Salt Lake City in July; an Energy Council meeting in Santa Fe, N.M., in June and an Energy Council meeting in Billings, Mont., in September; and $2,375.75 from the Senate for expenses for attending the National Conference of State Legislatures' conference in Tampa, Fla., in November.

Ballinger, who is an attorney, said he presented his Act 612 of 2021 prohibiting public employers from recognizing a labor union or public employee association as their bargaining agent at the American Legislative Exchange Council meeting and the council adopted the measure as a model bill for other states to consider.

Act 612 doesn't bar collective bargaining by law enforcement officers and firefighters or by public transit system employees whose employer received a grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

Ballinger said he received credit for continuing legal education as an attorney from attending the NCSL conference. He said he paid "extra" for that credit and, "it's hard to find time to go get [continuing legal education] as a legislator."

As co-chair of the Legislature's Joint Energy Committee, Ballinger said he attended the Energy Council meetings to keep up to date on what's going on in the energy industry.