Turkey reducing food-supply taxes

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president announced a significant reduction in taxes on food supplies Saturday as the country faces inflation and protests over eroding living standards.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the value-added tax would be lowered to 1% from 8% on food purchases. His decision will go into effect on Monday.

Erdogan said, in addition to the tax discount, the government “expects” food companies to lower their prices by 7%. He said these foods play a significant part in inflation.

Official data for January showed inflation rose to 48.69% annually, although independent experts say the true number is more than 115%.

“We will not let inflation crush our nation,” Erdogan said.

Critics, however, say the country is suffering from high inflation because of Erdogan’s insistence on lowering interest rates.

The Turkish lira hit record lows in December. Because Turkey relies on imports for its energy needs as well as raw materials and many food supplies, prices have skyrocketed.

The government insists that Turkey’s economic downturn has been caused by foreign interference and external factors. Erdogan declared Saturday that Turkey would combat the “threats to destroy our economy” with all available means.

Authorities raised electricity tariffs on Jan. 1, spiking prices by more than 50% for many homes and as much as 127% for businesses and high-consumption households. Some protests have broken out and many small businesses have been sharing their electricity bills on social media to show how close they are to being driven out of business.

Turkey’s minister of treasury and finance, Nureddin Nebati, said Saturday that electricity and natural gas prices, which have been on the rise globally, remained below real prices in Turkey thanks to government subsidies. He asked critics to “be more just.” Strikes are also taking place in Turkey as inflation erodes the value of workers’ paychecks. Cargo, food delivery, factory and warehouse workers have halted work at numerous companies and social media campaigns to boycott companies that don’t raise salaries are continuing.