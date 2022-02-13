The world in brief: Turkmenistan sets presidential election





Turkmenistan sets presidential election

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan -- Turkmenistan will hold presidential elections after the country's authoritarian leader announced he is ready to relinquish power to a new generation.

The presidential election is to be held on March 12, the parliament declared on Saturday.

While eight candidates ran against Berdymukhamedov in the last election in 2017, all expressed support for his government and Berdymukhamedov tallied more than 97% of the vote.

Berdymukhamedov came to power in 2006 after the death of the eccentric Saparmurat Niyazov and he established a pervasive cult of personality similar to his predecessor's. Under his rule, the country has remained difficult for outsiders to enter and Turkmenistan has not reported any cases of infection in the coronavirus pandemic.

It also has struggled to diversify its economy, which is overwhelmingly dependent on its vast natural gas reserves.

The 64-year-old Berdymukhamedov cultivates an image of robust and aggressive health with media stunts that included his firing a pistol at a man-sized target while riding a bicycle and hoisting a gold weightlifting bar, to the applause of his Cabinet.

Philippines attack leaves 9 people dead

COTABATO, Philippines -- Gunmen in the southern Philippines killed a Muslim rebel and eight of his companions in a road ambush Saturday that authorities said was apparently sparked by a land dispute.

Several attackers raked two SUVs with assault rifle fire in an early morning ambush in an isolated farming village in Guindulungan town in Maguindanao province, killing nine people and wounding three others who were on their way to a meeting to resolve a long-standing clan dispute, police and local officials said.

One of those killed in Saturday's ambush was Peges Mamasainged, a member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the largest Muslim rebel group in the south of the predominantly Roman Catholic nation that signed a peace deal with the government in 2014. The rebels said his killing was apparently triggered by a clan dispute.

A part of the insurgent group, which has thousands of fighters, has returned to civilian life in exchange for livelihood packages from the government under the peace deal and efforts were continuing to fully demobilize other guerrillas. Former rebel leaders have become administrators of a larger and more powerful Muslim autonomy region but smaller and separate insurgent bands linked to the Islamic State group continue to pose a threat.

Syrian artillery strike kills 6 in family

BEIRUT -- Six people from one family including two children were killed in a Syrian military artillery strike on a rebel-held village in northwest Syria on Saturday, opposition activists said.

Residents said the family was outside their house enjoying sunny weather and drinking tea when the shell struck. Low-flying reconnaissance aircraft circled the area, Maarat al-Naasan village in Idlib province, after the strike.

The opposition's Syrian Civil Defense group, also known as the White Helmets, said the two children were ages 3 and 7 . It said a total of 65 children have been killed in a renewed bombing campaign by the Russian-backed Syrian government targeting Idlib in the past six months.

Syria's decade-old conflict has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country's prewar population of 23 million.

U.K. police contact Johnson on parties

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from London's Metropolitan Police as part of the investigation into parties in Downing Street during covid lockdowns, his office said Saturday.

If he is found to have broken his government's own covid rules, the embattled prime minister could be fined and will face even more pressure to stand down from fellow lawmakers already furious at his proximity to the "partygate" affair.

A growing number of lawmakers from his own party are calling for his ouster, and even former leaders have lined up to warn him against attempting to cling to power if he is found to have broken rules.

The prime minister's office confirmed in a statement that he had been contacted by police. It comes with tensions boiling in Ukraine, and U.K. nationals warned to evacuate the country over the possibility of a Russian invasion.

Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, but he is alleged to have been at up to six of the 12 events in his 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings that the police are investigating.

He has acknowledged attending a "bring your own booze" party in the No. 10 garden in May 2020 during the first lockdown, but insisted he believed it would be a work event.

He also allegedly attended a gathering organized by his wife, Carrie, in the official Downing Street residence.

The police force has written to about 50 people, including the prime minister and his wife, asking for them to account for their activities on the dates under investigation.

The force said questionnaires must be responded to within seven days. They have the same status as information given in an interview under police caution.













Gallery: Syrian artillery strike kills 6 in family







